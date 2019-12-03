Global $1.32 Bn Activated Alumina Markets, 2014-2018 & 2019-2025: Key Players are BASF, Honeywell Int'l, Sumitomo Chemical and Axens

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Activated Alumina Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End Use (Oil & Gas, Water Treatment, Plastics, Healthcare), By Application (Catalyst, Desiccant, Fluoride Adsorbent, Bio Ceramics), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global activated alumina market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.32 billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 5.4%.



Rising demand for the product across various end-use industries, such as water treatment, oil & gas, plastics and healthcare is anticipated to drive the market. Activated alumina is an inorganic substance that is produced by the dehydration of aluminum hydroxide at high temperature.



It is highly porous and exhibits tremendous surface area, which results in superior adsorbent capabilities. In addition, the product is resistant to thermal shock and abrasion and does not shrink, soften, swell, or disintegrate when immersed in water. Shrinking freshwater reserves coupled with rising demand for water supply is expected to drive the water treatment sector over the coming years. Various government agencies are looking for effective ways to meet the cumulative need for regular water supply. The drive to create a sustainable water treatment environment is expected to positively influence the product demand over the forecast period.



The product is used as an adsorbent in water treatment for fluoride removal. Fluoride is the waste that is associated with production of fertilizers, pesticides, semiconductors and steel and aluminum. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has established the maximum contaminant amount of fluoride in water at 4ppm. Activated alumina can reduce these levels even further, thus, it is preferred over other methods of fluoride removal.



Asia Pacific led the global market and is likely to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Rapidly growing end-use industries in the region is the major factor driving the market.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Fluoride adsorbent application led the global activated alumina market in 2018 and is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2025

Oil & gas segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5.6%, in terms of revenue, from 2019 to 2025 due to growing number of installations of gas pipelines

Asia Pacific was the largest regional market in 2018and is expected to reflect the fastest CAGR from 2019 to 2025

was the largest regional market in 2018and is expected to reflect the fastest CAGR from 2019 to 2025 Some of the key companies in the market are BASF SE, Honeywell International, Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co., and Axens SA

Most of these companies have undertaken strategies, such as have M&A, for business expansion and to provide better services

Majority of the key companies are concentrated in U.S., Europe , and in a few developed nations of Asia Pacific

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Activated Alumina Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market outlook

3.2 Activated Alumina - Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Raw Material Outlook

3.3.1 Aluminium Hydroxide

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.5 Technological Overview

3.5.1 Spray Pyrolysis Process

3.6 Activated Alumina Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.6.1.1 Growing Use of Activated Alumina for Water Purification

3.6.1.2 Growing Use of Activated Alumina Treated Lithium in Electronics Industry

3.6.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.2.1 Preference given towards substitute products

3.7 Activated Alumina Market - Business Environment Analysis

3.7.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7.2 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Activated Alumina Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Application Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2025

4.2 Catalyst

4.2.1 Market estimates and forecasts, by catalyst, 2014 - 2025 (tons) (USD Million)

4.2.2 Desiccant

4.2.3 Fluoride Adsorbent

4.2.4 Bio Ceramics

4.2.5 Others



Chapter 5 Activated Alumina Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 End-Use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2025

5.2 Water Treatment

5.3 Oil & Gas

5.4 Plastics

5.5 Healthcare

5.6 Others



Chapter 6 Activated Alumina Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Regional Market Snapshot

6.2 Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2025



Chapter 7 Activated Alumina Market-Competitive Analysis

7.1 Competition overview

7.2 Vendor Landscape

7.3 Competitive environment

7.4 Competitive market positioning

7.5 Strategic developments

7.6 List of key market players



Chapter 8 Company Profiles



BASF SE

Honeywell International Inc.

Sumitomo Chemical Co.

Porocel Industries LLC

Axens SA

AGC Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Sorbead India

Shandong Zhongxin New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

Luoyang Xinghua Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sialca Industries

Shayan Corporation

Bee Chems

Hengye Inc.

Huber Engineered Materials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t3qgo5



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

