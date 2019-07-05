Global $1.3Bn Thin-Film Battery Market 2019-2024: Application Analysis in Smart Cards & RFID, Medical Applications, Smart Wearables, WSNS, and Portable Electronics

DUBLIN, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thin-Film Battery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global thin-film battery market was worth US$ 372 Million in 2018. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach nearly US$ 1,304 Million by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 23.3% during 2019-2024.

This report provides a deep insight into the global thin-film battery market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

The thin-film battery market is exhibiting strong growth catalyzed by a rapid rise in the use of smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices.

With consumers being more technology-friendly, the demand for such electronic devices is witnessing robust growth. The steady increase in the usage of devices like smartwatch and fitness bands is making the consumption of thin-film batteries even more appropriate.



Additionally, thin-film batteries are flat-shaped and are perfect to be incorporated in smaller and thinner devices which further enhances their demand in the market. Being reliable, inexpensive, and smaller in size these batteries can be easily incorporated in our day to day wearable electronic devices. Thin-film batteries have a great battery backup, as a result of which, they are appropriate for devices with low-power consumption.



Market Summary



Based on the technology, the market has been segmented as thin-film lithium, thin-film lithium polymer and zinc-based thin-film. Thin-film lithium batteries currently represent the biggest segment.



Based on the battery type, the market has been segmented as disposable and rechargeable. Thin-film rechargeable batteries currently represent the largest segment.



Based on the voltage, the market has been segmented as - below 1.5V, 1.5V to 3V and above 3V. Below 1.5V batteries currently represent the biggest segment.



Based on the application, the market has been segmented as smart cards and RFID, medical applications, smart wearables, WSNs and portable electronics. The smart cards and RFID segment currently represent the largest application.



Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, North America is the biggest market, accounting for the majority of the global market.



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Blue Spark Technologies, BrightVolt, Enfucell Oy, STMicroelectronics N.V., Cymbet Corporation, Imprint Energy, Ilika PLC, LG Chem, Ltd, Paper Battery Company and Jenax Inc.



