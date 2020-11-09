Global $1.7 Billion Automotive Glazing Market to 2025 - Increased Adoption of Polycarbonate Glazing Applications & Polycarbonate Usage to Remove Blind Spot Area-A-Pillar

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Glazing Market by Application (Sidelite, Backlite, Sunroof, Lighting, Rear Quarter Glass), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light and Heavy Commercial, Off-Highway, Electric), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive glazing market size is estimated to be USD 1.0 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.9%.

The demand for automotive glazing is driven by the increasing production of passenger cars and SUVs. This can be attributed to the high penetration of sunroof and rear quarter glass in premium vehicles. However, the high pricing of polycarbonate is hindering the growth of the automotive glazing market.



The outbreak of COVID-19 has severely impacted the overall supply chain of the automotive industry. Halt in production and logistics due to the pandemic has affected raw material suppliers in the automotive industry. The pandemic has affected the overall growth of the sector, as major automotive players such as Fiat, Volkswagen, PSA Group, General Motors, BMW, and others have suspended production due to COVID- 19. This is expected to affect the automotive glazing market, as the growth of this market is directly related to the production of vehicles. The analysis in the following section provides a detailed overview of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.



Construction equipment is estimated to have the largest share in the off-highway glazing market.



The construction equipment segment holds the largest market, in terms of value, for off-highway glazing in 2020. This can be attributed to the largest sales of construction equipment as compared to agricultural tractors. Moreover, construction equipment has a higher penetration of polycarbonate glazing due to the ROPS and FOPS mandates. These mandates provide the required protection to equipment operators. Increasing sales of construction equipment coupled with the strict ROPS and FOPS mandates are estimated to drive the glazing market for construction equipment.



Sidelite is estimated to be the fastest-growing application segment of the automotive glazing market.



The sidelite segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate, by application, during the forecast period. The major factor driving the demand for automotive glazing, by polycarbonate, is the growing focus on weight reduction by OEMs. The polycarbonate usage in sidelite will reduce the weight significantly, especially in buses, as it covers the largest surface area.



As per Arrow Global, an approximately 300-pound weight reduction per 40-feet can be achieved for buses by using polycarbonate instead of glass in sidelite and other glazing applications. Apart from buses, passenger car is also estimated to witness a high adoption rate of polycarbonate sidelite. Such weight reduction may lead to fuel savings, which will drive the growth of polycarbonate in sidelite applications.



The key players in the automotive glazing market are SABIC (Suadi Arabia), Covestro AG (Germany), Teijin (Japan) Webasto SE (Germany), and Trinseo (U.S).

