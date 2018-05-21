Global $1.71 Billion Database Automation Market Report 2018-2023: CAGR to Grow at 28.3%

The global database automation market is expected to grow from USD 493.4 Million in 2018 to USD 1,714 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.3% during the forecast period.

The proliferation of cloud-based applications and services, and the rising partnerships and acquisitions in the database management space are some of the major driving factors for the market. Furthermore, increasing demand for intelligent business processes and growing innovation across verticals are expected to provide growth opportunities for the market.

In the database automation market by component, the solutions segment is expected to account for the larger market size during the forecast period. The database design and configuration automation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The database design and configuration automation segment helps enterprises automate the process of conceptual, logical, and physical design of databases, which is difficult and error-prone if done manually. Various verticals, such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI); healthcare; and retail and eCommerce, are deploying database automation solutions to automate the database management processes. This is done for being less concerned about the state of databases, and to focus on formulating various business strategies and make business-critical decisions.

In the application segment, the provisioning segment is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. The provisioning segment helps enterprises prevent database downtimes and offers high availability of systems.

In the deployment mode segment, the cloud segment is expected to account for the larger market size and projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud-based solutions offer wide and agile solutions to end-users in the database automation market.

In the enterprise size segment, the large enterprises segment is expected to account for the larger market size and projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The large enterprises segment is adopting database automation solutions, owing to the generation of large volumes of data.

Among verticals, the BFSI vertical is expected to be the highest contributor, and the retail and eCommerce vertical is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Both the verticals are deploying database automation solutions to automate the manual and repetitive database management processes, as both verticals are generating a huge amount of data on a daily basis.

The other verticals, such as manufacturing, healthcare, telecom and IT, government and defense, and media and entertainment, are contributing significantly to the growth of the database automation market due to an increased need for automated database management solutions, reduced infrastructure costs, accelerated time to market, and improved business processing time.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Research Assumptions

2.4 Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Database Automation Market

4.2 Market Top 3 Verticals

4.3 Market By Vertical and Region

4.4 Database Automation Potential

4.5 Market By Deployment Mode

4.6 Market By Region



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Continuously Growing Volumes of Data Across Verticals

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Automating Repetitive Database Management Processes

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Privacy and Security of the Data Stored on Databases

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Proliferation of Cloud-Based Applications and Services

5.2.3.2 The Increasing Partnerships and Acquisitions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 The Need for Human Involvement

5.2.4.2 Insufficient Skills

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Database Automation Market: Use Cases

5.3.1.1 Introduction

5.3.1.1 Use Case: BFSI

5.3.1.2 Use Case: Transportation

5.3.1.3 Use Case: IT (Performance)

5.3.1.4 Use Case: Healthcare

5.3.1.5 Use Case: IT (Security)

5.4 Standard Features Offered By Database Automation Software

5.4.1 Data Discovery and Classification

5.4.2 Data Protection and Threat Prevention

5.4.3 Vulnerability Assessment

5.4.4 Monitoring and Analytics

5.4.5 Access Control and Management

5.4.6 Audit and Compliance

5.4.7 Performance and Scalability

5.5 Regulatory Implications for Database Automation

5.5.1 Introduction

5.5.2 General Data Protection Regulation

5.5.3 Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002



6 Database Automation Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Database Design and Configuration Automation

6.2.2 Database Patch and Release Automation

6.2.3 Application Release Automation

6.2.4 Database Test Automation

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.2 Managed Services



7 Database Automation Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Provisioning

7.3 Backup

7.4 Security and Compliance



8 Market By Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cloud

8.3 On-Premises



9 Market By Enterprise Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Large Enterprises

9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



10 Database Automation Market, By Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Manufacturing

10.3 Healthcare

10.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.5 Research and Academia

10.6 Media and Entertainment

10.7 Retail and Ecommerce

10.8 Government and Defense

10.9 IT and Telecom

10.10 Others



11 Database Automation Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 Latin America

11.6 Middle East and Africa



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Top Players Operating in the Database Automation Market

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 New Product Launches/Product Enhancements

12.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, Contracts, Fund Rising, Mergers, and Partnerships

12.3.3 Acquisitions

12.3.4 Business Expansions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Oracle

13.3 Microsoft

13.4 CA Technologies

13.5 BMC Software

13.6 Micro Focus

13.7 IBM

13.8 AWS

13.9 Datavail

13.10 Percona

13.11 Dbmaestro

13.12 Helpsystems

13.13 Datical

13.14 Red Gate Software

13.15 Wherescape

13.16 Severalnines

13.17 Quest Software

13.18 Idera

13.19 SAP

13.20 Chef

13.21 Redis Labs

13.22 Nuodb

13.23 Testingwhiz

13.24 Puppet

13.25 Clustrix

13.26 Memsql



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zx9zdm/global_1_71?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-1-71-billion-database-automation-market-report-2018-2023-cagr-to-grow-at-28-3-300651899.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

