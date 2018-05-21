Global $1.71 Billion Database Automation Market Report 2018-2023: CAGR to Grow at 28.3%

DUBLIN, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Database Automation Market by Component (Solution and Service), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premises), Application (Provisioning, Backup, and Security and Compliance), Enterprise Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global database automation market is expected to grow from USD 493.4 Million in 2018 to USD 1,714 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.3% during the forecast period.
The proliferation of cloud-based applications and services, and the rising partnerships and acquisitions in the database management space are some of the major driving factors for the market. Furthermore, increasing demand for intelligent business processes and growing innovation across verticals are expected to provide growth opportunities for the market.
In the database automation market by component, the solutions segment is expected to account for the larger market size during the forecast period. The database design and configuration automation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The database design and configuration automation segment helps enterprises automate the process of conceptual, logical, and physical design of databases, which is difficult and error-prone if done manually. Various verticals, such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI); healthcare; and retail and eCommerce, are deploying database automation solutions to automate the database management processes. This is done for being less concerned about the state of databases, and to focus on formulating various business strategies and make business-critical decisions.
In the application segment, the provisioning segment is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. The provisioning segment helps enterprises prevent database downtimes and offers high availability of systems.
In the deployment mode segment, the cloud segment is expected to account for the larger market size and projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud-based solutions offer wide and agile solutions to end-users in the database automation market.
In the enterprise size segment, the large enterprises segment is expected to account for the larger market size and projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The large enterprises segment is adopting database automation solutions, owing to the generation of large volumes of data.
Among verticals, the BFSI vertical is expected to be the highest contributor, and the retail and eCommerce vertical is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Both the verticals are deploying database automation solutions to automate the manual and repetitive database management processes, as both verticals are generating a huge amount of data on a daily basis.
The other verticals, such as manufacturing, healthcare, telecom and IT, government and defense, and media and entertainment, are contributing significantly to the growth of the database automation market due to an increased need for automated database management solutions, reduced infrastructure costs, accelerated time to market, and improved business processing time.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Years Considered for the Study
1.5 Currency
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primaries
2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Research Assumptions
2.4 Limitations
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Database Automation Market
4.2 Market Top 3 Verticals
4.3 Market By Vertical and Region
4.4 Database Automation Potential
4.5 Market By Deployment Mode
4.6 Market By Region
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Continuously Growing Volumes of Data Across Verticals
5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Automating Repetitive Database Management Processes
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Privacy and Security of the Data Stored on Databases
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Proliferation of Cloud-Based Applications and Services
5.2.3.2 The Increasing Partnerships and Acquisitions
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 The Need for Human Involvement
5.2.4.2 Insufficient Skills
5.3 Industry Trends
5.3.1 Database Automation Market: Use Cases
5.3.1.1 Introduction
5.3.1.1 Use Case: BFSI
5.3.1.2 Use Case: Transportation
5.3.1.3 Use Case: IT (Performance)
5.3.1.4 Use Case: Healthcare
5.3.1.5 Use Case: IT (Security)
5.4 Standard Features Offered By Database Automation Software
5.4.1 Data Discovery and Classification
5.4.2 Data Protection and Threat Prevention
5.4.3 Vulnerability Assessment
5.4.4 Monitoring and Analytics
5.4.5 Access Control and Management
5.4.6 Audit and Compliance
5.4.7 Performance and Scalability
5.5 Regulatory Implications for Database Automation
5.5.1 Introduction
5.5.2 General Data Protection Regulation
5.5.3 Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002
6 Database Automation Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solutions
6.2.1 Database Design and Configuration Automation
6.2.2 Database Patch and Release Automation
6.2.3 Application Release Automation
6.2.4 Database Test Automation
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Professional Services
6.3.2 Managed Services
7 Database Automation Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Provisioning
7.3 Backup
7.4 Security and Compliance
8 Market By Deployment Mode
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cloud
8.3 On-Premises
9 Market By Enterprise Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Large Enterprises
9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
10 Database Automation Market, By Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Manufacturing
10.3 Healthcare
10.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.5 Research and Academia
10.6 Media and Entertainment
10.7 Retail and Ecommerce
10.8 Government and Defense
10.9 IT and Telecom
10.10 Others
11 Database Automation Market, By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.5 Latin America
11.6 Middle East and Africa
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Top Players Operating in the Database Automation Market
12.3 Competitive Scenario
12.3.1 New Product Launches/Product Enhancements
12.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, Contracts, Fund Rising, Mergers, and Partnerships
12.3.3 Acquisitions
12.3.4 Business Expansions
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Oracle
13.3 Microsoft
13.4 CA Technologies
13.5 BMC Software
13.6 Micro Focus
13.7 IBM
13.8 AWS
13.9 Datavail
13.10 Percona
13.11 Dbmaestro
13.12 Helpsystems
13.13 Datical
13.14 Red Gate Software
13.15 Wherescape
13.16 Severalnines
13.17 Quest Software
13.18 Idera
13.19 SAP
13.20 Chef
13.21 Redis Labs
13.22 Nuodb
13.23 Testingwhiz
13.24 Puppet
13.25 Clustrix
13.26 Memsql
