Global $1.74 Bn Passive Authentication Market Forecasts to 2024: Major Players are NEC, IBM, Cisco, Gemalto, Experian, Equifax, Nuance Communications, Biocatch, Behaviosec and Pindrop

The "Passive Authentication Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The passive authentication market was valued at US$512.871 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.61% over the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$1,742.716 million by 2024.

Rapid growth of communication and technology industry globally is fueling the development of advanced authentication solutions. Rising incidence of security breaches across industries is pushing the industry players towards adopting advanced authentication technologies to address this issue. This is fueling the adoption of passive authentication solutions by enterprises across industries. Availability of a good number of players in this market is further fueling the adoption of these solutions, thus boosting the growth of this market.

To give a clearer view of the market, it has been segmented into offering, deployment model, enterprise size, end-user industry, and geography. By offering, the market has been segmented into software and services. By deployment model, the market has been segmented into On-premise and cloud. By enterprise size, the market has been segmented into small, medium and large. By end-user industry, the market has been segmented into government, BFSI, media and entertainment, education, communication and technology, and others. By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The regional markets have been further segmented into countries which hold a significant share in this market.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market.

Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study has been covered as a part of competitive intelligence done through extensive secondary research.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are NEC, IBM, Cisco, Gemalto, Experian, Equifax, Nuance Communications, Biocatch, Behaviosec and Pindrop.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process and Design

2.2. Research Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis- Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness

5. Passive Authentication Market by Offering

5.1. Software

5.2. Services

6. Passive Authentication Market by Deployment Model

6.1. On-Premise

6.2. Cloud

7. Passive Authentication Market by Enterprise Size

7.1. Small

7.2. Medium

7.3. Large

8. Passive Authentication Market by End-User Industry

8.1. Government

8.2. BFSI

8.3. Media and Entertainment

8.4. Education

8.5. Communication and Technology

8.6. Others

9. Passive Authentication Market by Geography

9.1. North America

9.2. South America

9.3. Europe

9.4. Middle East and Africa

9.5. Asia Pacific

10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Investment Analysis

10.2. Recent Deals

10.3. Strategies of Key Players

11. Company Profiles

11.1. NEC

11.2. IBM

11.3. Cisco

11.4. Gemalto

11.5. Experian

11.6. Equifax

11.7. Nuance Communications

11.8. Biocatch

11.9. Behaviosec

11.10. Pindrop

