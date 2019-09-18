Global $1.9 Bn Agricultural Fumigants Markets, 2025 - Asia Pacific and Latin America Provides Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agricultural Fumigants Market by Type (Phosphine, Chloropicrin, Telone, Metam Sodium), Application (Warehouse, Soil), Form (Liquid, Solid), Pest Control Method (Tarpaulin Fumigation, Structural Fumigation (Tent)), and Crop Type - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global agricultural fumigants market is expected to reach $1.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.



The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the adoption of improved agricultural practices and advancement in storage technology, rising reduction in arable land, growing need to increase agriculture production, increasing post-harvest losses, and high prevalence of pest attacks. In addition, emerging economies: Asia Pacific and Latin America provides significant opportunities for the growth of agricultural fumigants market.



On the basis of type, phosphine fumigant segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global agricultural fumigants market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to its increasing usage in both developed and developing countries as an alternative to methyl bromide. Moreover, other factors such as phosphine's high degree of penetration, easy availability, less toxic nature, and more effectiveness as compared to other fumigants are further propelling the growth of phosphine fumigants market and supporting its dominance in the global agricultural fumigants market.



North America is estimated to command the largest share of the global agricultural fumigants market in 2019. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the rising reduction in arable land, adoption of improved agriculture practices, presence of key crop protection chemical manufacturers, the increasing need for sustainable agriculture, and increasing adoption of fumigants in the food stock warehouses.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Product Analysis

3.3. Regional Analysis

3.4. Key Players



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Growing Adoption of Improved Agricultural Practices and Advancement in Storage Technology

4.2.2. Rising Reduction in Arable Land

4.2.3. Growing Need to Increase Agriculture Production

4.2.4. Increase in Post-Harvest Losses

4.2.5. High Prevalence of Pest Attacks

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Stringent Government Regulations

4.3.2. Human and Environmental Hazards with the Use of Chemical Fumigants

4.3.3. Growing Organic Farming and Demand for Organic Foods

4.3.4. Emergence of Alternatives to Chemical Fumigants

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Emerging Economies: Asia Pacific and Latin America



5. Global Agricultural Fumigants Market, by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Phosphine

5.3. Chloropicrin

5.4. 1,3-Dichloropropene

5.5. Metam Sodium

5.6. Others



6. Global Agricultural Fumigants Market, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Warehouse & Silos

6.3. Soil



7. Global Agricultural Fumigants Market, by Form

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Liquid

7.3. Solid

7.4. Gaseous



8. Global Agricultural Fumigants Market, by Crop Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Grains and Cereals

8.3. Oilseeds and Pulses

8.4. Fruits & Vegetables

8.5. Turfs and Ornaments

8.6. Others



9. Global Agricultural Fumigants Market, by Pest Control Method

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Tarpaulin Fumigation

9.3. Structural Fumigation (Tent)

9.4. Vacuum Chamber Fumigation

9.5. Others



10. Geographic Analysis

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America

10.2.1. Introduction

10.2.2. U.S.

10.2.3. Canada

10.2.4. Mexico

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Introduction

10.3.2. Spain

10.3.3. France

10.3.4. Italy

10.3.5. Germany

10.3.6. U.K.

10.3.7. Rest of Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.4.1. Introduction

10.4.2. China

10.4.3. India

10.4.4. Japan

10.4.5. Australia

10.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5. Rest of World

10.5.1. Introduction

10.5.2. Latin America

10.5.2.1. Brazil

10.5.2.2. Argentina

10.5.2.3. Chile

10.5.2.4. Rest of Latin America

10.5.3. Middle East & Africa



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

11.3. Acquisitions and Mergers

11.4. New Product Launches

11.5. Expansion



12. Company Profiles (Include Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

12.1. The Dow Chemical Company

12.2. Syngenta International AG

12.3. Nufarm Limited

12.4. AMVAC Chemical Corporation

12.5. ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

12.6. BASF SE

12.7. UPL Limited

12.8. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

12.9. Isagro S.p.A.

12.10. Arkema Group

12.11. Solvay group

12.12. Eastman Chemical Company

12.13. DEGESCH America, Inc. (DAI)

12.14. Reddick Fumigants, LLC

12.15. Vietnam Fumigation J.S Company



