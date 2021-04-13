Global $11.8 Billion Medical Device Testing Market to 2025 with SGS, Eurofins Scientific, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, TUV SUD, and DEKRA Dominating
DUBLIN, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Device Testing Market with COVID-19 Impact, By Services (Testing, Inspection, Certification), Sourcing, Technology (Active Implant, IVD, Orthopedic & Dental, Opthalmic, Vascular), Class, Testing, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Medical Device Testing Market Was Valued at USD 9.3 Billion in 2020 and is Projected to Reach USD 11.8 Billion by 2025; Growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2025.
The market for medical device testing is primarily driven by the continuously rising number of COVID-19 cases leading to the increasing number of ICU beds, which leads to the growing demand for COVID-19 priority medical devices.
The market is also driven by factors such as the increased requirement for PPE kits and N95 masks globally and rising demand for ventilators for the effective management of critical COVID-19 patients.
The demand for in-vitro diagnostic products due to the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to increase mainly due to factors such as market demand for rapid-test products and a sharp rise in the target patient population in a few countries.
However, delays in non-urgent treatment and surgical procedures and the impact on supply chain and logistics due to lockdown are likely to restrain the growth of this market
The harmonization of standards, growing consumption of medical devices in emerging countries, increasing need of validation and verification for medical devices, the imposition of rigorous government regulations, the growing trend of outsourcing medical device testing services and standards across medical devices will drive the growth of medical device testing market.
The medical device testing market is growing due to the increasing need of verification and validation for medical devices. The in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) medical device segment held the largest share of the medical device testing market in 2019, owing to the increasing demand for rapid testing kits and other diagnostics devices across regions.
The active implant medical device segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the implementation of stringent regulations to ensure that the implantable medical devices are fit for the human body.
Testing services are likely to hold the largest share of the medical device testing market, in terms of value, in 2025 and a similar trend is expected to continue until 2025
The medical device testing market for certification services is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Certification services are required to check whether the medical devices and services have complied with the required standards and regulations.
The market for class II medical devices hold the largest share while Class III will grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
There has been a high surge in demand for class III devices since they include life-critical medical devices that are needed in treating COVID-19 patients also these devices have to go through critical testing, inspection, and certification processes.
Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the medical device testing market.
The Asia Pacific region is estimated to dominate the medical device testing market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth in this region can be attributed to the increase in regulatory focus on quality control for manufacturing operations and additional safety, testing, and reporting measures, which require advanced test equipment and instrumentation on-site in manufacturing facilities and laboratories.
The medical device testing market is dominated by a few globally established players such as SGS (Switzerland), Eurofins Scientific (UK), Bureau Veritas (UK), Intertek (UK), TUV SUD (UK), and DEKRA (UK).
Market Dynamics
Premium Insights
- Nneed for Verification and Validation Processes in Medical Devices is Expected to Drive Market Growth during Forecast Period
- Ivd Medical Device to Lead Market during Forecast Period
- Market for Class III Medical Devices is Expected to Grow at Highest CAGR during Forecast Period
- Outsourced Type is Likely to Witness Higher CAGR during Forecast Period
- North America is Expected to Hold Largest Share in 2020
Drivers
- Rising need for more Stringent Regulatory Standards in New Medical Devices
- Increasing need for Validation and Verification of Medical Devices
- Imposition of Rigorous Government Regulations
- Growing Trend of Outsourcing Medical Device Testing Services
Restraints
- Barriers to Local Development of Medical Devices
Opportunities
- Integration of Mobile and Medical Devices
- Consolidation of Fragmented Market
- Rapid Advancements in Medical Technologies
- Development in IoT and AI in Various Medical Devices
Challenges
- Complex Nature of Global Supply Chains
- Long Lead Time for Overseas Qualification Tests
Industry Trends
- Core Industry Segments for Overall Medical Device Testing Ecosystem
- TIC Standards and Regulatory Bodies
- Companies Offering TIC Services
- Technologies for End-User Applications
