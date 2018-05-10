Global $113 Bn Immunology Drugs Market, 2023: Key Players are AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Amgen, Celgene & Eli Lilly

Immunology drugs market is projected to grow to $113 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 8%

The market size in the US is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.58%, therefore accounting for approximately half of the global immunology market.

The prevalence populations of many indications within immunology are increasing, which is one of the major drivers of the expected market growth. For example, the prevalence population of RA across the seven major markets is expected to increase from 6.11 million in 2016 to 6.66 million in 2023.

Immunology market contains a number of blockbuster drugs, most of which are mAbs that target tumor necrosis alpha (TNF-a), a key pro-inflammatory cytokine. These include Humira (adalimumab), the most successful drug industry-wide, as well as Remicade (infliximab), Rituxan (rituximab), Simponi (golimumab) and Cimzia (certolizumab pegol). However, due to several recent and upcoming patent expiries, this drug class will suffer from biosimilar erosion over the forecast period, resulting in revenue decline and reduced dominance.



The first TNF biosimilars were approved several years ago when the first patents expired, but they are only now starting to have an impact on the revenue of their premium counterparts. For example, Remsima and Inflectra are Remicade biosimilars that have been approved in the EU, and Inflectra also has FDA approval to be marketed in 2018 when the patent for Remicade expires in the US. These biosimilars are exerting a very noticeable impact on Remicade's revenue, which peaked in 2014 at $9.9 billion but is expected to fall to $3 billion by 2023.



Furthermore, there are also several drugs that have recently been approved - such as Cosentyx and Otezla - and several in late-stage pipeline development - such as, filgotinib, AR-101 and upadacitinib tartrate - that are expected to become blockbuster drugs over the forecast period, generating further market growth within immunology.



