Global $12.67 Billion Modified Starch Market (2018-2023) Driven by Increasing Consumption of Processed and Convenience Food

The modified starch market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2018, to reach a value of USD 12.67 Billion by 2023.



Modified starch is witnessing significant growth due to increasing incorporation in a wide range of foods and cost-effectiveness offered by them, along with the enhanced functionalities they provide in comparison to native starch.



The increasing use of modified starch in the food industry and growing industrial applications for modified starch in the paper, textile, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries are some of the factors that are expected to drive market growth through the next five years in most regions.



On the basis of raw material, the modified starch market was led by the corn segment in 2017. Corn is a staple food, and is preferred across the globe due to its importance in the diets of several countries. It can be consumed in a variety of ways, such as porridge, popcorn, vegetable, roasted or fired kernels, or as flour or meal. It is one of the most largely commercially available raw material of modified starch.



The thickeners segment dominated the market in 2017. Modified starch as a thickening agent intensifies the viscosity of a liquid without significantly changing its other properties. In the food industry, thickeners are generally used in gravies, puddings, sauces, and soups without altering the taste.



The modified starch market, on the basis of application, is segmented into food & beverages, feed, and industrial. Different applications require different starch properties. In the food applications of modified starches could be divided into several subsegments, according to their applications, such as bakery & confectionery, beverages, and processed foods.



North America accounted for the largest market share for modified starch in 2017, owing to the increase in demand for modified starch in processed foods in countries such as the US and Canada. However, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, due to increase in awareness and production of processed foods.



Asian countries, especially China, have emerged as leading destinations, thereby facilitating the market shift from developed economies to developing economies. In relatively saturated markets such as the US and Europe, value-based pricing and raw material sourcing have emerged as major strategies for companies looking to establish a strong foothold in these markets.



Availability of raw materials depends on climatic conditions, as unfavorable conditions hamper the overall production and impact the supply of raw materials for deriving modified starch. This also leads to increased raw material prices, affecting the final price of the modified starch product. The increasing use of gum arabic as a substitute for modified starch in beverages and confectionery products is also restraining the growth of the modified starch market.



Companies such as Archer Daniels Midland (US), Cargill (US), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), and Roquette Freres (France) have acquired leading market positions through the provision of a broad portfolio, catering to the varied requirements of the market, along with a focus on the diverse end-user segments. They are also focused on innovation and are geographically diversified.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Periodization

1.5 Currency

1.6 Units

1.7 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primaries, By Company Type, Designation, and Region

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions & Limitations

2.4.1 Assumptions

2.4.2 Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Modified Starch Market

4.2 North America: Modified Starch Market

4.3 Modified Starch Market, By Raw Material & Region

4.4 Modified Starch Market, By Application & Region

4.5 Modified Starch Market Share: Key Countries

4.6 Modified Starch Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Consumption of Processed and Convenience Food

5.2.1.2 Functional Properties of Modified Starch and Their Ease of Incorporation in a Wide Range of Food Applications

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Adhesives in a Range of Industrial Applications

5.2.1.4 Increasing Research & Development Activities to Develop Innovative Products

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limited Sources and High Costs of Natural Additives

5.2.2.2 Growing Gum Arabic Market

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets in Asia Pacific and Africa

5.2.3.2 Potential Alternative Sources of Modified Starch

5.2.3.3 Untapped Applications of Modified Starch

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Approval From Various Regulatory Bodies

5.2.4.2 Rising Costs of Raw Materials

5.3 Supply Chain Analysis



6 Modified Starch Market, By Raw Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Corn

6.3 Cassava

6.4 Potato

6.5 Wheat

6.6 Others



7 Modified Starch Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Food & Beverages

7.2.1 Bakery & Confectionery Products

7.2.2 Beverages

7.2.3 Processed Foods

7.2.4 Other Food & Beverage Applications

7.3 Animal Feed

7.3.1 Swine Feed

7.3.2 Ruminant Feed

7.3.3 Poultry Feed

7.3.4 Other Animal Feed Applications

7.4 Industrial

7.4.1 Medicines & Pharmaceuticals

7.4.2 Papermaking

7.4.3 Cosmetics

7.4.4 Weaving & Textiles

7.4.5 Others



8 Modified Starch Market, By Function

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Thickeners

8.3 Stabilizers

8.4 Binders

8.5 Emulsifiers

8.6 Others



9 Modified Starch Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World (RoW)



10 Modified Starch Market, By Modification Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Physical Modification

10.2.1 Pre-Gelatinized

10.2.2 Hydrothermal

10.2.3 Non-Hydrothermal

10.3 Chemical Modification

10.3.1 Cationic Starch

10.3.2 Etherified Starch

10.3.3 Esterified Starch

10.4 Resistant Starch



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Key Market Strategies

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 New Product Launches

11.3.2 Expansions & Investments

11.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.3.4 Joint Ventures



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company

12.2 Cargill

12.3 Ingredion Incorporated

12.4 Tate & Lyle PLC

12.5 Roquette Frres

12.6 Avebe U. A.

12.7 Grain Processing Corporation

12.8 Emsland- Strke GmbH

12.9 Agrana Beteiligungs-AG

12.10 Sms Corporation Co. Ltd

12.11 Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited

12.12 Spac Starch Products (India) Ltd.

12.13 Qingdao Cbh Co., Ltd.



13 Regulatory Framework

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Food and Drug Administration



