Global $13.9 Billion Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market to 2027: VAS by Key Players & Increase in Outsourcing

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Bed Sheet & Pillow Covers, Blanket), by Material, by End-use, by Service Provider, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hospital linen supply and management services market size is expected to reach USD 13.9 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3%.



The increase in the prevalence of epidemics and pandemics, such as Ebola, COVID-19, and SARS, and rising awareness towards surgical site infections are the key factors driving the market.



Outsourcing of hospital linen supply and management services is preferred over in-house due to various advantages. Outsourcing is a convenient option for laundry of a large number of linen clothes. The majority of key players provide regular laundry service to healthcare facilities, which reduces the chances of contamination. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.



Outsourcing helps healthcare facilities to focus on their core competencies, workers, and various materials required for laundry. In addition, it saves time and money for upgrading equipment. Moreover, in-house laundry requires a huge investment in installing and maintaining the laundry facility.



Therefore, an increase in the number of outsourced laundry services to the key players is boosting their revenue, which drives the market. Hospitals opt for outsourcing of linen supplies such as uniforms, gowns, bedsheets, pillow covers, towels, and medical apparel to maintain hygiene. This, in turn, is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.



Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market Report Highlights

In terms of revenue, the bedsheet and pillow covers segment held the largest revenue share in 2019. Increasing use of bedsheets and pillow covers in hospitals due to the outbreak of the pandemic across the globe is the major factor driving the segment

The non-woven segment held the largest revenue share in 2019 owing to the easy availability of raw materials and low cost

The diagnostic centers segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the rising complications caused due to chronic disorders

The contractual segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to its gaining popularity due to an increase in the number of services pertaining to linen and rise in the number of beds and working professionals in hospitals

In Asia Pacific , the market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the rising number of surgeries and the presence of many local key players.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Report Scope



Chapter 2 Research Methodology



Chapter 3 Objectives



Chapter 4 Executive Summary

4.1 Market Outlook

4.2 Segment Outlook

4.3 Competitive Insights

4.4 Market Snapshot



Chapter 5 Industry Outlook

5.1 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market driver analysis

5.2.1.1 Increase in the number of surgical procedures

5.2.1.2 Value-added services by key players

5.2.1.3 Increase in outsourcing of hospital linen supplies & services

5.2.1.4 Rising incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs)

5.2.1.5 Impact of COVID-19 outbreak

5.2.2 Market restraint analysis

5.2.2.1 Increasing demand for homecare services

5.2.2.2 High cost with a shortage of linen clothes

5.3 Hospital Linen Supply & Management Services Market Analysis Tools

5.3.1 SWOT Analysis, by PEST

5.3.2 Porter's five forces analysis



Chapter 6 Hospital Linen Supply & Management Services Market: Segment Analysis, By Product, 2016 - 2027

6.1 Definitions & Scope

6.2 Product Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027

6.3 Hospital Linen Supply & Management Services Market, by Product, 2016 to 2027

6.4 Market Size Forecasts and Trend Analysis

6.4.1 Bed Sheet & Pillow Covers

6.4.1.1 Bedsheet & pillow covers market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.4.1.2 Bedsheet & pillow covers market, 2016 - 2027 (Unit Sold)

6.4.2 Blanket

6.4.3 Bed Covers

6.4.4 Bathing & Cleaning Accessories

6.4.5 Patient Repositioner



Chapter 7 Hospital Linen Supply & Management Services Market: Segment Analysis, By Material, 2016 - 2027

7.1 Definitions & Scope

7.2 Material Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027

7.3 Hospital Linen Supply & Management Services Market, by Material, 2016 to 2027

7.4 Market Size Forecasts and Trend Analysis

7.4.1 Woven

7.4.1.1 Woven market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.4.1.2 Woven market, 2016 - 2027 (Unit Sold)

7.4.2 Non-woven



Chapter 8 Hospital Linen Supply & Management Services Market: Segment Analysis, By End Use, 2016 - 2027

8.1 Definitions & Scope

8.2 End-Use Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027

8.3 Hospital Linen Supply & Management Services Market, by End-Use, 2016 to 2027

8.4 Market Size Forecasts and Trend Analysis

8.4.1 Hospital

8.4.1.1 Hospital market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

8.4.1.2 Hospital market, 2016 - 2027 (Unit Sold)

8.4.2 Diagnostic Centers

8.4.3 Standalone Clinics



Chapter 9 Hospital Linen Supply & Management Services Market: Segment Analysis, By Service Provider, 2016 - 2027

9.1 Definitions & Scope

9.2 Service Provider Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027

9.3 Hospital Linen Supply & Management Services Market, by Service Provider, 2016 to 2027

9.4 Market Size Forecasts and Trend Analysis

9.4.1 In-house

9.4.1.1 In-house market, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

9.4.1.2 In-house market, 2016 - 2027 (Unit Sold)

9.4.2 Contractual



Chapter 10 Hospital Linen Supply & Management Services Market: Regional Market Analysis, By Product, Material, End-Use, and Service Provider, 2016 - 2027

10.1 Definitions & Scope

10.2 Regional Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027

10.3 Regional Market Snapshot

10.4 Market Size Forecasts & Trend Analysis



Chapter 11 Hospital Linen Supply & Management Services Market: Competitive Analysis

11.1 Company overview

11.2 Product benchmarking

11.3 Strategic initiatives

11.4 SWOT analysis

Unitex Textile Rental Services, Inc.

Emes Textiles Pvt. Ltd.

Angelica

Elizabethtown Laundry Company

Healthcare Services Group, Inc.

ImageFIRST

Tetsudo Linen Service Co., Ltd.

Celtic Linen

Swisslog Holding Ltd.

