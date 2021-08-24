Global $139 Bn Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Markets to 2031 - Increasing Collaboration Between MNOs and MVNOs

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Research Report: By Service Type, Category, Business Model, Subscriber - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global revenue generated by MVNO market will witness a 7.1% CAGR between 2021 and 2031, to reach $139,663.0 million in 2031

The rising demand for triple-play services, innovative distribution strategies and segment targeted pricing of mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), and increasing requirement for low-cost mobile plans are the key factors behind the growth of the MVNO market.

Though MVNOs retained the majority of their customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, with connectivity being essential for businesses, as well as individuals, the closure of stores led to a decline in the addition of new customers. As a result, the MVNO market was negatively affected during the pandemic.



The bifurcations of the MVNO market on the basis of subscriber are enterprise and consumer. Of these, the consumer bifurcation, which dominated the industry in 2020, is predicted to continue on this path till 2031. This is credited to the rising mobile device sales and increasing number of mobile service subscribers. These developments are being accompanied by the growing usage of data-intensive applications, such as video streaming, webgames, and virtual meetings. As a result, telecom companies are investing to improve the network connectivity.



Throughout the forecast period, Europe is predicted to be the largest MVNO market. The high disposable income of Europeans allows market players to charge a higher price for their services. On the other hand, the rising competition in the region among MVNOs has somewhat led to a decline in service rates, which are still higher than in other parts of the world. Moreover, the regional market is being driven by the growing demand for integrated services, including voice over internet protocol (VoIP).



In order to dominate the competition, MVNO market players are widening their service portfolio. For instance, In March 2021, all the customers of AT&T received access to 5G services free of charge, as the company began adding AT&T 5G+ and 5G access to the accounts of all subscribers.



In the same vein, in March 2020, Yahoo Mobile, which is a virtual network, was launched by Verizon Communications Inc. It offers unlimited text, talk, and data and mobile hotspot features. The hotspot can be used on only one device at a given instance, with the speeds limited to 5 Mbps.

Market Dynamics

Trends

Focus on value-added services instead of price differentiation

Self-service portals for improving customer experience

Adoption of data connectivity management solutions to generate traction

Increasing collaboration between MNOs and MVNOs

Drivers

Segment-targeted strategies and innovative distribution strategies

Cloud deployment of solutions

Rapid growth of triple-play services in developing countries

Surge in mobile device penetration and demand for low-cost mobile services

Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

Restraints

Decreasing ARPU for MVNOs

Varying telecom regulations in emerging markets

Below-average network connectivity

Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

Opportunities

Increasing number of mobile subscribers in developing countries

Technological advancements in telecommunication across the globe

Increasing demand for connected and autonomous cars

Major companies in the global MVNO market are

AT&T Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

T-Mobile US Inc.

Lycamobile Group

CITIC Telecom International Holding Limited

Red Pocket Inc.

Truphone Limited

Airvoice Wireless LLC

Consumer Cellular Inc.

BT Group plc (BT Mobile)

Giffgaff Limited

Voiceworks BV

ASDA Stores Limited (ASDA Mobile)

Asahi Net Inc.

DataXoom Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1 Voice of Industry Experts/KOLs



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Service Type

4.1.1.1 Discount

4.1.1.2 Cellular M2M

4.1.1.3 Business

4.1.1.4 Media & entertainment

4.1.1.5 Migrant

4.1.1.6 Retail

4.1.1.7 Roaming

4.1.1.8 Telecom

4.1.2 By Category

4.1.2.1 Postpaid MVNO

4.1.2.2 Prepaid MVNO

4.1.3 By Business Model

4.1.3.1 Full MVNO

4.1.3.2 Service MVNO

4.1.3.3 Reseller MVNO

4.1.4 By Subscriber

4.1.4.1 Consumer

4.1.4.2 Enterprise

4.2 MVNO Market Business Models



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Service Type

5.2 By Category

5.3 By Business Model

5.4 By Subscriber

5.5 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Major Markets

11.1 U.S. Market Revenue, by Business Model

11.2 U.S. Market Revenue, by Subscriber

11.3 Germany Market Revenue, by Business Model

11.4 Germany Market Revenue, by Subscriber

11.5 U.K. Market Revenue, by Business Model

11.6 U.K. Market Revenue, by Subscriber

11.7 China Market Revenue, by Business Model

11.8 China Market Revenue, by Subscriber

11.9 India Market Revenue, by Business Model

11.10 India Market Revenue, by Subscriber



Chapter 12. Subscriber Data for Major Countries



Chapter 13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 List of Players and Their Offerings

13.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

13.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

13.4 Global Strategic Developments of Key Players



Chapter 14. Company Profiles



