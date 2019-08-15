Global $14 Billion Automotive PCB Markets, 2019-2024: Key Vendors are Chin Poon, CMK, KCE Electronics, Kingboard, Meiko Electronics, NOK, Tripod Technology, TTM Technologies
The global automotive PCB market is expected to reach more than $14 billion during 2018-2024.
The rising applicability of rigid-flex PCBs, the penetration of in-vehicle infotainment systems, the arrival of new energy vehicles, and the increased potential of ADAS are expected to contribute to the growth of the global automotive PCB market.
The increased adoption of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) is driving the automotive printed circuit board (PCB) market. The utilization of printed circuit boards in ADAS systems is expected to witness significant traction in the coming years. Hence, vendors catering to the global automotive PCB market are eyeing to capitalize on this growing trend of ADAS installation in vehicles in the coming years. Further, the growing installation of in-vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems is expected to push the demand for flexible printed circuit boards.
Digitalization of printed circuit board design simulations is emerging as a major concept in the global automotive PCB market. It ensures an effective prototype preparation before actual implementation is integrated into the simulation of the design process. Also, the electrification of engine mechanism and propulsion technologies is further expected to drive the automotive PCB market during the forecast period.
Automotive PCB Market: Segmentation
This market research report includes detailed market segmentation by applications, products, vehicles, and geography. The single-side PCB segment captured the largest portion of the automotive PCB market in 2018. The extensive use of single side circuit boards in electronics such as automotive lighting systems, wiper systems, and electronic throttle modules is likely to propel the growth of the PCB market. Countries such as China, Taiwan, and South Korea are the largest producers of single side printed circuit boards. Multi-layer and flexible printed circuit boards are expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period.
The growing demand for dashboard switches, stereo and audio components, digital screens and display systems, onboard radar systems, navigation systems, and onboard diagnostics has fueled the market for interior components. The interior components segment was the largest segment in the automotive PCB market in 2018. With the growing emphasis on safety regulations and enhanced driving experience, auto manufacturers are actively investing in developing advanced interior components. The APAC region was the most significant interior component market in 2018 and is likely to continue its hold on the market during the forecast period.
Engine control component segment was the second-largest contributor to the automotive printed circuit board market. The rise in the usage of ECUs is bound to increase the usage of processors and semiconductors, which indirectly will affect the growth of automotive printed circuit board market. Powertrain components are witnessing high adoption in hybrid and all-electric vehicles, thereby increasing the demand for printed circuit boards. Further, increased regulations on fuel emission norms is driving OEMs and tier I suppliers to focus on the electrification of powertrain components.
The passenger cars segmented accounted for more than half of the market share in 2018. The increased focus on safety regulations across passenger vehicles is the primary reason for the increased use of printed circuit boards.
Key Vendor Analysis
The automotive PCB market is highly competitive. The margin for error is extremely loss due to the stringent regulatory standards followed in the automotive sector and its ancillary components. However, the leading 5-6 vendors constitute the majority of the share in the market, which has led to moderate fragmentation.
Also, the market competitiveness is expected to intensify further with an increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and M&As. Global players are likely to grow by acquiring regional or local players in the future.
Further, companies with better technical and financial resources can develop innovative products to kill the competition. Therefore, vendors are expected to develop new technologies and remain abreast with upcoming technologies to have a competitive advantage over other vendors.
Key Vendors of the Automotive PCB Market
- Chin Poon
- CMK Corp.
- KCE Electronics
- Kingboard Holdings
- Meiko Electronics
- NOK
- Tripod Technology
- TTM Technologies
Other Vendors
- A-Flex
- Amphenol
- AT&S or Austria Technologie&Systemtechnik
- Cisel
- Daeduck Electronics
- ELNA
- Elvia PCB
- Genus Electrotech
- GUH Holding Berhad
- Kyoden
- Liang Dar Technology
- Multek
- RayMing Technology
- Ronak Circuits
- Schweizer
- Shirai Electronics Industry
- SOMACIS
- Super PCB
- TPT (Taiwan PCB Techvest)
- Unimicron
- Unitech
- WUS Printed Circuit
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Emergence of Autonomous Vehicles
8 Market Dynamics
8.1 Market Growth Enablers
8.1.1 Advancing Integration of PCBs in Automobiles
8.1.2 Rising Applicability of Rigid-Flex PCBs
8.1.3 Growing Penetration of In-Vehicle Infotainment Systems
8.1.4 PCBs Pertinence for Vehicle Safety
8.2 Market Growth Restraints
8.2.1 Prevalence of Stringent Regulatory Standards
8.2.2 Technical Complexities & High Costs
8.2.3 Geopolitical Tensions across Nations
8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.3.1 Advent of New Energy Vehicles
8.3.2 Leveraging Robust ADAS Potential
8.3.3 Transcending Connected Mobility
8.3.4 Capitalize Digitalization for PCB Simulation
9 Value Chain Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.2 Value Chain Analysis
9.2.1 Materials/Components Suppliers
9.2.2 PCB Manufacturers
9.2.3 PCB Contract Manufacturers
9.2.4 Tier-1 Suppliers
9.2.5 OEMs
10 Global Automotive PCB Market
10.1 Market Overview
10.1.1 Life Cycle of Automotive Electronic Components - 2018 Perspective
10.1.2 Market Classification
10.1.3 PCB Manufacturing
10.1.4 Integration Activity
10.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.2.1 Growing Efforts for Increasing Fuel Economy by Electrification of Mechanics
10.2.2 Growth of Niche PCB Manufacturers
10.2.3 Shifting Focus on High Heat-resistant PCBs
10.2.4 Emergence of Electronic Manufacturing Service (EMS) Providers
10.2.5 Shifting Focus on Hybrid Materials for Cost Reduction
10.3 Five Forces Analysis
11 By Product Type
11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
11.2 Market Overview
11.3 Single Side PCB
11.4 Multi-Layer PCB Market
11.5 Flexible PCB Market
12 By Automotive Application
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Interior Components
12.4 Engine Control Components
12.5 Powertrain Components
12.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
12.5.2 Additional Electronic Components in EV & HEV
12.5.3 Automotive Semiconductor Market for Powertrain Application
12.5.4 Market By Geography
12.6 Vehicle Lighting & Safety Systems
13 By Vehicle Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Passenger Cars
13.4 Light Commercial Vehicles
13.5 Heavy Trucks
