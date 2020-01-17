Global $15.4B+ Surveillance Radars Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment: 2017-2019, 2023, 2027
Jan 17, 2020, 06:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surveillance Radars - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Surveillance Radars Market accounted for $7.67 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $15.47 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.
While the factors like rising need for missile detection systems, advancements in electronic warfare, and advancements in radar technologies are the elements to fuel the growth of the market. However, regulatory challenges for sales to overseas customers and extreme weather conditions hampering the accuracy of surveillance radars.
Among platforms, the airborne segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for surveillance via aircraft or Unmanned Ariel Vehicle (UAV).
By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period. The increasing demand for surveillance radars for border surveillance, intelligence, and reconnaissance, and modern air defence systems, among others, are expected to drive the demand in this region.
Some of the key players in Surveillance Radars market include Harris Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Aselsan A, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., Detect Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Leonardo S.P.A, Elbit Systems Ltd., Raytheon Company, Saab AB, Flir Systems, Inc., GEM Elettronica, Hensoldt, Terma A/S, Thales Group, and Honeywell Inc.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Surveillance Radars Market, By Range
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Short-Range Surveillance Radars
5.3 Medium-Range Surveillance Radars
5.4 Long-Range Surveillance Radars
6 Global Surveillance Radars Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Air-To-Air Surveillance Radars
6.3 Ground-Based Air Surveillance Radars
6.4 Space-Based Synthetic Aperture Radars
6.5 Air-To-Ground Surveillance Radars
6.6 Ground-Based Space Surveillance Radars
6.7 Airborne Maritime Surveillance Radars
6.8 Coastal Surveillance Radars
6.9 Shipborne Surveillance Radars
6.10 Battlefield Surveillance Radars
6.11 Airport Surveillance Radars
7 Global Surveillance Radars Market, By Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Duplexers
7.3 Antennas
7.4 Cameras
7.5 Transmitters
7.6 Power Amplifiers
7.7 Receivers
7.8 Signal Processors
7.9 Other Components
8 Global Surveillance Radars Market, By Dimension
8.1 Introduction
8.2 2D
8.3 3D
8.4 4D
9 Global Surveillance Radars Market, By Platform
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Naval
9.2.1 Unmanned Surface Vehicles
9.2.2 Ships
9.2.3 Submarines
9.3 Land
9.3.1 Portable
9.3.2 Fixed Installation
9.4 Airborne
9.4.1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)
9.4.2 Combat Aircraft
9.4.3 Aerostats/Balloons
9.5 Space
10 Global Surveillance Radars Market, By Frequency Band
10.1 Introduction
10.2 L-Band
10.3 C-Band
10.4 UHF- & VHF-Bands
10.5 S-Band
10.6 X-Band
10.7 K-, Ku, and Ka-Bands
11 Global Surveillance Radars Market, By Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 National Security
11.2.1 Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)
11.2.2 Border Surveillance
11.2.3 Search & Rescue
11.3 Defense & Space
11.3.1 ISR & Battlefield Surveillance
11.3.2 Military Space Assets & Hostile Satellites
11.3.3 Perimeter Security
11.3.4 Air Defense
11.4 Commercial
11.4.1 Critical Infrastructures
11.4.2 Airport Perimeter Security
11.4.3 Airspace Monitoring & Surveillance
11.4.4 Other Commercial Applications
12 Global Surveillance Radars Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.5 South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launch
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
14.1 Harris Corporation
14.2 Lockheed Martin Corporation
14.3 Aselsan
14.4 Blighter Surveillance Systems
14.5 Detect
14.6 Israel Aerospace Industries
14.7 Leonardo
14.8 Elbit Systems
14.9 Raytheon Company
14.10 Saab
14.11 Flir System
14.12 GEM Elettronica
14.13 Hensoldt
14.14 Terma
14.15 Thales Group
14.16 Honeywell
