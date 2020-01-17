Global $15.4B+ Surveillance Radars Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment: 2017-2019, 2023, 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surveillance Radars - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Surveillance Radars Market accounted for $7.67 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $15.47 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.



While the factors like rising need for missile detection systems, advancements in electronic warfare, and advancements in radar technologies are the elements to fuel the growth of the market. However, regulatory challenges for sales to overseas customers and extreme weather conditions hampering the accuracy of surveillance radars.



Among platforms, the airborne segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for surveillance via aircraft or Unmanned Ariel Vehicle (UAV).



By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period. The increasing demand for surveillance radars for border surveillance, intelligence, and reconnaissance, and modern air defence systems, among others, are expected to drive the demand in this region.



Some of the key players in Surveillance Radars market include Harris Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Aselsan A, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., Detect Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Leonardo S.P.A, Elbit Systems Ltd., Raytheon Company, Saab AB, Flir Systems, Inc., GEM Elettronica, Hensoldt, Terma A/S, Thales Group, and Honeywell Inc.



