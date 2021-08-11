Global $15.9 Bn Clear Aligners Markets to 2028 with Analysis of Align Technology, Envista, Henry Schein, Argen, TP Orthodontics, 3M, Straumann, Dentsply Sirona

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clear Aligners Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Age (Adult, Teenage), by End Use (Hospitals, Standalone Practices, Group Practices), by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clear aligners market size is anticipated to reach USD 15.9 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 27.3%

The clear aligner system helps in positioning the teeth by the means of continuous gentle force and are developed to treat mild to moderate malocclusion.

According to WHO, malocclusion is the third most prevalent dental disease after dental caries and periodontal disease globally. Malocclusion of the teeth causes the problem of misalignment which can later lead to severe oral health complications like hard and soft tissue trauma. This condition is hereditary and can be passed from one generation to another.



Technological advancements and growing demand for customized clear aligners are significant factors responsible for market growth. Companies like Align Technology and DynaFlex are constantly bringing in newer computer-aided technology in the market. For instance, the launch of iTero, which is a digital impression system, by Align Technology is assisting in developing accurate, effective, and customized clear aligners.

The device is designed in accordance with the wearer's comfort to treat mild to moderate misalignment conditions. According to an article published in Scielo.com in November 2018, the global prevalence of Class I malocclusions is 74.7% and Class II malocclusions are 19.6%. The rising prevalence of these medical conditions is assisting in the escalating the demand for the orthodontic device.



The demand for customized clear aligners has witnessed a burgeoning growth, especially among teenagers. For Instance, the FDA-approved, Invisalign clear aligners developed by Align Technology, have been used in the treatment of 5.0 million people as of 2018 and worldwide Invisalign shipments to teenagers were about 87.1 thousand cases.

To date, over 1.0 million teenagers have adopted the orthodontic treatment. This is because many teenagers prefer avoiding discomfort caused by the metal braces and also want their braces to look esthetically appealing. The above-mentioned factors are cumulatively assisting in robust market growth.



Clear Aligners Market Report Highlights

The teenage segment emerged as the largest consumer segment in 2019, as teenagers are increasingly opting for the orthodontic device because of its inconspicuous characteristics and comfort.

The standalone practices segment reciprocated the largest share in 2019 as standalone practitioners are readily adopting the orthodontic device and are equipped with advanced digital technologies.

dominated the market in 2019 owing to increasing demand for new technologies, a large pool of key players, rising prevalence of dental disorders, and advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region. In Asia Pacific , the market is expected to reciprocate the highest CAGR over the forecast period..

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Clear Aligners Market: Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent market outlook

3.1.2 Related/ancillary market outlook

3.1.2.1 Dental 3D Printing Market

3.1.2.2 Dental implant market

3.2 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.3 Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1 Rapidly growing patient population with malocclusion

3.3.2 Rapid technological advancements in dental health

3.3.3 Growing demand for customized aligners

3.4 Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.1 High Cost Of Clear Aligners

3.5 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7 PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19

4.1 Impact Of COVID-19 Dental Industry

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Clear Aligners

4.3 After effects of COVID-19 Pandemic on Clear Aligners Market

4.4 Gap Analysis

4.5 Analysis of Distribution channel (Online Vs Direct Sales)

4.5.1 Align Technology, Inc.

4.5.2 Envista Holdings Corporation

4.5.3 Henry Schein, Inc.

4.5.4 Argen Corporation

4.5.5 TP Orthodontics, Inc.

4.5.6 3M

4.5.7 Straumann

4.5.8 Dentsply Sirona

4.6 Sales Analysis



Chapter 5 Clear Aligners market: Age Segment Analysis

5.1 Clear Aligners treatment: Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.2 Adults

5.3 Teenage



Chapter 6 Clear Aligners market: End-use Segment Analysis

6.1 Clear Aligners treatment: Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.1.1 Hospitals

6.1.2 Stand Alone Practices

6.1.3 Group Practices



Chapter 7 Clear Aligners Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Clear Aligners: Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028



Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis

8.1 Company overview

8.2 Financial performance

8.3 Product benchmarking

8.4 Strategic initiatives

