Global $15 Billion Dental Equipment Market to 2025: Implementation of High-End Imaging and Radiology Devices in Dentistry Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Equipment Market Global Forecast by Products, Regions (Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific & Rest of the World), End User, Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Dental Equipment Market is likely to reach US$ 15 Billion mark by the end of the year 2025.

Dental equipment includes all the small and big tools that help in the diagnostic and treatment of various oral diseases like a dental infection. Some of the important reasons for the growth of the dental treatment market are as follows; the rapid growth of ageing population, increasing demand of cosmetic dentistry across the world, rising disposable income, growing healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness regarding oral hygiene, increasing incidence rate of dental disorders etc. Besides, due to medical tourism, the dental equipment market is growing very fast and expected to grow in future too.



In recent time, many governments in the world have made very good initiative for dental reforms. For example, the Australian Government allocated US$ 1.2 Billion in the 2016 - 2017 Budget for the Single National Child and Adult Public Dental Scheme as a reform. Many countries are providing dental services in the form of medical tourism today.



Hungary has become a famous destination in Europe for dental tourism, where about 7000 people visit for dental service. The demand for restorative and surgical dental services is increasing rapidly due to the increase in the aged population in the world, due to which the market for dental equipment is growing rapidly.



Segment Insight; Dental Radiology is one of the Most Significant Segments in the Global Dental Diagnostic Market



In the coming few years, dental radiology equipment will play an important role in the global development market. Comprehensive analysis of all segments has been done in this report, which includes Growth Factor Challenge opportunities; Dental Lasers, Dental Chairs, CAD/CAM system, Dental Handpieces, Dental Curing Lights, Dental Scaling units and Instruments Delivery system.



Regional Insight; North America is a Major Market



Oral hygiene, Health Care Infrastructure, and Government Policy is the reason why North America is a large market, in the global dental equipment market. The Asia Pacific is going to be the fastest-growing market in the coming time. Its main region is awareness towards dental hygiene, growing disposable income and large population base. In this report, every regional factor has been well analyzed, which is also a contributor to the global dental recruitment market.



Key Companies Covered in the Report:



Danaher Corporation

Henry Schein

Dentsply Sirona

Straumann

Patterson

Zimmer Holdings Inc.

Biolase Inc.

Planmeca OY

Ivoclar Vivadent AG



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market



3. Market Share - Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment

3.1 By Segments

3.2 By Region



4. Segment Analysis - Global Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market

4.1 Dental Radiology Equipment Market

4.2 Dental CAD/CAM Systems Market

4.3 Dental Lasers Market

4.4 Dental Chairs Market

4.5 Dental Handpieces Market

4.6 Dental Curing Lights Market

4.7 Dental Scaling Units Market

4.8 Instrument Delivery Systems Market



5. By Region - Dental Diagnostics and Surgical Equipment Market

5.1 Europe

5.2 North America

5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4 Rest of World



6. Global Key Players Analysis

6.1 Danaher Corporation

6.1.1 Initiative/Strategy

6.1.2 Product Development

6.1.3 Net Sales

6.2 Biolase, Inc.

6.3 Straumann

6.4 Henry Schein, Inc.

6.5 Dentsply Sirona

6.6 Planmeca Oy

6.7 Zimmer Holdings Inc.

6.8 Patterson Companies, Inc.

6.9 Ivoclar Vivadent AG



7. Growth Drivers

7.1 Growth in Per Capita Dental Expenditure

7.2 Aging Trend in Key Markets

7.3 Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

7.4 Implementation of High-End Imaging and Radiology Devices in Dentistry

7.5 Annual Expenditure (Budget) on Dental Infrastructure & Services

7.6 Number of Dentists and Dental Technician Increases

7.6.1 Growing Trend in Number of Dentists in Hong Kong & United Kingdom

7.6.2 Age Distribution of United States Dentist Workforce, 2003 - 2033, Baseline Scenario



8. Key Challenges

8.1 Reducing Dental Reimbursement Rate in the United States

8.2 Increasing Average Cost of Dental Implant in the United States



