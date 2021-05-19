Global $159.59 Billion Gaming Software Market, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

DUBLIN, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gaming Software Market, by Device Type (Smartphones, Tablets, PC, Gaming Consoles and Handheld Games), By Game Type (Action, Adventure, Stimulation, and Others), By Distribution Channel, By End Use, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Gaming Software Market is expected to reach USD159.59 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.81% in the next five years, owing to the rapid technological advancements and increasing customer engagement.

The increasing software gaming penetration in the entertainment and educational sectors around the world, increase in the number of smartphones, and evolving business models are creating numerous growth opportunities for the Global Gaming Software Market. The end-users are progressively receiving diverse types of software games, such as adventure, action, role-playing, simulation, puzzles, sports, and others.



Gaming Software can be segmented based on the gaming device type, gaming type end-use, distribution channel, and region. The market can be segmented into action, adventure, simulation, role-playing, sports, puzzles based on type. Action is expected to lead the market owing to its increasing demand from the customers. Action games are highly used as they are believed to benefit the brain by growing its cognitive abilities, including perception, attention, and reaction time.



Some of the leading players operating in the Global Gaming Software Market are Disney Interactive Studios, Inc., Electronic Arts, Inc., Tencent Holding Ltd., Ubisoft Entertainment SA, Google LLC, NCSoft Corporation, Nexon Co. Ltd., Nintendo Co, Ltd., Electronic Arts, Inc., Valve Corporation. The companies operating in the market are focusing on expansion, merges, and collaborations to increase their share in the market.

Key Target Audience:

Software gaming technology solution providers

End-users of the Global Gaming Software Market such (Entertainment, Education and Others),

Associations, organizations, forums, and alliances associated with the Global Gaming Software Market based technology platforms and start-ups.

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers.

Research & development organizations and consulting firms

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Gaming Software Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Gaming Software Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Device Type (Smartphones, PC, Gaming Consoles, Handheld Games and Tablets)

6.2.2. By Game Type (Action, Adventure, Stimulation, Role Playing, Sports, Puzzles and Others)

6.2.3. By End-Use (Entertainment, Education, Others)

6.2.4. By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline)

6.2.5. By Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America)

6.2.6. By Company (2020)

6.3. Product Map



7. North America Gaming Software Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Device Type (Smartphones, PC, Gaming Consoles, Handheld Games and Tablets)

7.2.2. By Game Type (Action, Adventure, Stimulation, Role Playing, Sports, Puzzles and Others)

7.2.3. By End-Use (Entertainment, Education, Others)

7.2.4. By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline)

7.2.5. By Country

7.3. Product Map

7.4. North America Gaming Software Market Country Analysis

7.4.1. United States Gaming Software Market Outlook

7.4.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.4.1.1.1. By Value

7.4.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.4.1.2.1. By Device Type

7.4.1.2.2. By Game Type

7.4.1.2.3. By End-Use

7.4.1.2.4. By Distribution Channel

7.4.2. Canada Gaming Software Market Outlook

7.4.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.4.2.1.1. By Value

7.4.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.4.2.2.1. By Device Type

7.4.2.2.2. By Game Type

7.4.2.2.3. By End-Use

7.4.2.2.4. By Distribution Channel

7.4.3. Mexico Gaming Software Market Outlook

7.4.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.4.3.1.1. By Value

7.4.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.4.3.2.1. By Device Type

7.4.3.2.2. By Game Type

7.4.3.2.3. By End-Use

7.4.3.2.4. By Distribution Channel



8. Asia-Pacific Gaming Software Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Device Type (Smartphones, PC, Gaming Consoles, Handheld Games and Tablets)

8.2.2. By Game Type (Action, Adventure, Stimulation, Role Playing, Sports, Puzzles and Others)

8.2.3. By End-Use (Entertainment, Education, Others)

8.2.4. By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline)

8.2.5. By Country

8.3. Product Map

8.4. Asia-Pacific Gaming Software Market Country Analysis



9. Europe Gaming Software Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Device Type (Smartphones, PC, Gaming Consoles, Handheld Games and Tablets)

9.2.2. By Game Type (Action, Adventure, Stimulation, Role Playing, Sports, Puzzles and Others)

9.2.3. By End-Use (Entertainment, Education, Others)

9.2.4. By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline)

9.2.5. By Country

9.3. Product Map

9.4. Europe Gaming Software Market Country Analysis



10. Middle East & Africa Gaming Software Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Device Type (Smartphones, PC, Gaming Consoles, Handheld Games and Tablets)

10.2.2. By Game Type (Action, Adventure, Stimulation, Role Playing, Sports, Puzzles and Others)

10.2.3. By End-Use (Entertainment, Education, Others)

10.2.4. By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline)

10.2.5. By Country

10.3. Product Map

10.4. Middle East & Africa Gaming Software Market Country Analysis



11. South America Gaming Software Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Device Type (Smartphones, PC, Gaming Consoles, Handheld Games and Tablets)

11.2.2. By Game Type (Action, Adventure, Stimulation, Role Playing, Sports, Puzzles and Others)

11.2.3. By End-Use (Entertainment, Education, Others)

11.2.4. By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline)

11.2.5. By Country

11.3. Product Map

11.4. South America Gaming Software Market Country Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Company Profiles

14.1.1. Disney Interactive Studios, Inc.

14.1.2. Tencent Holding Ltd.

14.1.3. Ubisoft Entertainment SA

14.1.4. Google LLC

14.1.5. Microsoft Corp.

14.1.6. NCSoft Corporation

14.1.7. Nexon Co. Ltd.

14.1.8. Nintendo Co, Ltd.

14.1.9. Electronic Arts, Inc.

14.1.10. Valve Corporation



15. Strategic Recommendations

