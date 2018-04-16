Global $16.63 Bn Polyurethane Elastomers Market, 2022

The global PU elastomers market is estimated to reach USD 16.63 Billion by 2022 from USD 12.47 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2022.



The PU elastomers market has witnessed significant growth in the recent years due to the excellent properties of PU elastomers, such as heat resistance, weathering and ozone resistance, flexibility, durability, aging resistance, huge variety, and chemical resistance. The superior properties of PU elastomers over standard elastomers, metals, and rubbers drive the global PU elastomers market.



The main types of PU elastomers are thermoset PU elastomers and thermoplastic PU elastomers. Based on type, thermoset polyurethane elastomers have a high structural integrity and heat resistance as compared to TPU. Thermoset polyurethane elastomers are renowned for their high impact strength, high resilience, greater load bearing capacity, excellent resistance to oil and grease, and high abrasion resistance. Owing to these properties, they provide the opportunity to be used as per the requirement of specific applications such as automotive & transportation, footwear, and building & construction.



PU elastomers are used in various applications such as footwear, automotive & transportation, industrial machinery, and building & construction. Among these, PU elastomers are majorly used in the footwear application for a perfect combination of ergonomics, microclimate, and sensation to deliver most comfortable experience to consumers. High abrasion resistance, light weight, and excellent long-term mechanical properties are preferable for hardwearing shoe soles. In addition, the growth in demand for PU elastomers is in response to its physical properties, such as enhanced resiliency, high mechanical strength, heat resistance, lower shrinkage, high filler capacity, durability and softness, resistance to hydrolysis, high rigidity, and resistance to chemicals. Low-density compact PU elastomers are used especially for mid-soles and outer soles.



APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America have been considered as key markets for PU elastomers in the report. APAC is estimated to lead the PU elastomers market because of the rising demand for PU elastomers from the footwear, automotive, and transportation industries. Europe is the second-largest consumer of PU elastomers. Increasing disposable incomes and rising living standards of consumers are fueling the demand for PU elastomers in various applications



The PU elastomers market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. However, factors such as hazardous impact on human health and environment may hinder the growth of the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in the PU Elastomers Market

4.2 PU Elastomers Market, By Application

4.3 PU Elastomers Market, By Type

4.4 PU Elastomers Market, By Region

4.5 APAC PU Elastomers Market, By Application and By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand From the Footwear Industry in APAC

5.2.1.2 Increasing Use of PU Elastomers in Various End-Use Industries

5.2.1.3 Improving Economic Conditions

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Hazardous Impact on Human Health and Environment

5.2.2.2 Higher Cost of TPU Than the Other Conventional Materials

5.2.2.3 Stringent Emission Regulations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Trend of Bio-Based TPU

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Fluctuating Crude Oil Prices

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends



6 PU Elastomers Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Thermoset Polyurethane Elastomer

6.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomer (TPU)



7 PU Elastomers, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Footwear

7.3 Automotive & Transportation

7.3.1 Under the Hood

7.3.2 Interior

7.3.3 Exterior

7.3.4 Tire

7.4 Industrial Machinery

7.4.1 Wheels and Rollers

7.4.2 Seals and Gaskets

7.5 Building & Construction

7.5.1 Elevator Construction

7.5.2 Roofing Membrane

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Consumer Goods

7.6.2 Mining

7.6.3 Oil & Gas

7.6.4 Medical

7.6.5 Marine & Offshore

7.6.6 Wires & Cables

7.6.7 Electronic Devices



8 PU Elastomers Market, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Ranking of Key Players

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 New Product Launches

9.3.2 Expansions

9.3.3 Acquisitions

9.3.4 Agreements



10 Company Profiles

10.1 BASF

10.2 The Dow Chemical Company

10.3 Huntsman

10.4 Covestro

10.5 Mitsui Chemicals

10.6 Chemtura Corporation

10.7 Lubrizol

10.8 P+S Polyurethan-Elastomere

10.9 Tosoh

10.10 Wanhua Chemical

10.11 Other Market Players

10.11.1 Coim Group

10.11.2 Headway Group

10.11.3 Inoac Corporation

10.11.4 Accella Polyurethane Systems

10.11.5 Trelleborg

10.11.6 Reckli

10.11.7 Herikon

10.11.8 Cellular Mouldings

10.11.9 Blackwell Plastics

10.11.10 RTP Company

10.11.11 ERA Polymers

10.11.12 Perstorp

10.11.13 Asahi Kasei Corporation

10.11.14 Kasodur Polyurethane

10.11.15 VCM Polyurethanes



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rmhhz2/global_16_63_bn?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-16-63-bn-polyurethane-elastomers-market-2022--300630497.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

