Global $16.9 Bn Genetic Testing Market to 2025 by Type, Technology, Application, Region

The Global Genetic Testing Market size is expected to reach $16.9 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 11.2% CAGR during the forecast period.



Genetic testing is the study of the cells and tissues contained in the gene. In the field of biology and medicine, this study is further implemented to get a better understanding of genetic disorders like cancer, cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia, Down syndrome, and others. The report's scope explores the use of gene testing for personalized medicine growth, targeted cancer therapy, and other genetic illnesses.



Novel genetic testing technologies, together with increasing efficiency and accuracy are providing lucrative growth opportunities for the genetic testing market. Furthermore, across the emerging economies, the market is expected to witness exponential growth rates owing to the growing patient ratio and awareness. One of the major trends moving across the genetic testing industry includes the shifting focus on clinical science to bioinformatics.



In the near future, the global genetic testing market is anticipated to record significant development owing to an increase in the incidence of genetic disorders & cancer and an increase in awareness and acceptance of personalized drugs. Additionally, advances in genetic testing methods and the growing application of genetic testing in oncology are anticipated to grow significantly over the coming years.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Predictive and Presymptomatic Carrier Testing, Prenatal and Newborn Testing, Diagnostic Testing, Pharmacogenomic Testing, and Other Types. Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Cytogenetic Testing, Biochemical Testing and Molecular Testing. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Cancer Diagnosis, Genetic Disease Diagnosis, Cardiovascular Disease Diagnosis and Other Applications. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.



Key Companies Profiled in the report include

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Empire Genomics LLC

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Novartis AG

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Illumina, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Abbott Laboratories (Abbott Laboratories Molecular, Inc.)

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Genetic Testing Market by Type

3.1 Global Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing Market by Region

3.2 Global Carrier Testing Market by Region

3.3 Global Prenatal and Newborn Testing Market by Region

3.4 Global Diagnostic Testing Market by Region

3.5 Global Pharmacogenomic Testing Market by Region

3.6 Global Other Types Genetic Testing Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Genetic Testing Market by Technology

4.1 Global Cytogenetic Testing Market by Region

4.2 Global Biochemical Testing Market by Region

4.3 Global Molecular Testing Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Genetic Testing Market by Application

5.1 Global Cancer Diagnosis Market by Region

5.2 Global Genetic Disease Diagnosis Market by Region

5.3 Global Cardiovascular Disease Diagnosis Market by Region

5.4 Global Other Applications Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Genetic Testing Market by Region



Chapter 7. Company Profiles



