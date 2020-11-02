Global $162 Billion Telemedicine Services and Equipment Markets to 2025: Due to Social Distancing, COVID-19 has Contributed to the Increasing Use of Telemedicine

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Telemedicine Services and Equipment Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global telemedicine market can be estimated at the level of USD 60.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to exceed USD 162 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% over the forecast period.



This research is a marketing analysis of the global telemedicine market in the world. A forecast of the market development until 2025 has been made by analysts with analysis of the market since 2018.



There are three key segments which are Electronic Health Records (EHR), Interactive Telemedicine, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM).

The EHR segment dominates the telemedicine market, with almost 42% market share in the revenue. The EHR market will be analyzed separately in one of the next chapters of the given research.



Interactive Telemedicine has 36% revenue market share, and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) has 22% revenue market share. COVID-19 has contributed to the increasing tendency of the use of telemedicine apartment.

Research tasks:

State description of the global telemedicine market

Assessment of the global telemedicine market capacity

Global telemedicine market segmentation

Description of the main competitors

Assessment of the market development prospects

Analysis of the COVID-19 impacts on the industry

Making a forecast of the market development until 2025

The report would help leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

This report comprehensively segments the telemedicine market and provides the closest market size projection.

The report reveals the tendencies of the market and provides them with information on key factors, limitations, problems, and opportunities for market growth.

This report would help stakeholders better understand their competitors and get more insights to improve their business position.

The report allows end-users to better understand what solutions exist in the telemedicine market for their industries and help them choose a supplier of appropriate solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Telemedicine market - global market review

1.1. History of telemedicine services

1.2. Telemedicine: technology and service description

1.3. Global telemedicine market size

1.4. Telemedicine market drivers

1.5. Top Telemedicine Medical Specialties



Chapter 2: Telemedicine Services Market (excluding EHR Market)

2.1. Level of Telemedicine Services Usage in Different Countries

2.2. Telemedicine Services in Key Markets

2.2.1. The Americas: the USA

2.2.2. European Region: the EU and Others

2.2.3. Asia Pacific: China

2.2.4. MENA Region: the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

2.2.5. Southern Asia: India



Chapter 3: Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market

3.1. EHR Market Overview

3.2. Legislative Framework of EHR Market Development

3.2.1. The USA

3.2.2. The European Union

3.2.3. Other Countries

3.3. Global EHR Market Segmentation

3.3.1. By Geographical Region/Country

3.3.2. By Product

3.3.3. By End User

3.3.4. By Application

3.3.5. By Vendor



Chapter 4: Global Telemedicine Equipment Market

4.1. Telemedicine Equipment Market Size

4.2. Telemedicine Equipment Market Segments



Chapter 5: Competitive Landscape

5.1. Non-Profit Telemedicine Associations

5.2. Key Telemedicine Market Players

5.3. Company Profiles



Chapter 6: Summary and Conclusions

Companies Mentioned

Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.

American Telemedicine Association (the ATA)

Amwell Corporation

Athenahealth Inc.

BioTelemetry Inc.

Cerner Corporation

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

Doctor on Demand

eClinicalWorks

Epic Systems Corporation

GE Healthcare

Greenway Health

International Society for Telemedicine and eHealth (the ISfTeH)

Koninklijke Philips

MDLIVE

Medical Information Technology Inc. (MEDITECH)

NextGen Healthcare Inc.

OCHIN Inc.

SHL Telemedicine Inc.

Teladoc Health Inc.

