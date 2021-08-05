Global $191 Billion Orphan Drugs Markets to 2026: Therapeutic Applications in Rare and Orphan Diseases, Regulatory Framework, Patents, and Innovations
Aug 05, 2021, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets for Orphan Drugs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Orphan Drug Market is Set to Grow to $191 billion by 2019, Demonstrating a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period (2014 to 2019)
The scope of this study includes orphan drugs used in the global pharmaceutical markets. This report analyzes the therapeutic applications of orphan drugs in rare and orphan diseases as well as examines the regulatory framework, patents, and recent innovations in the industry.
The report also analyzes each submarket and its applications, projections and market shares. Technological issues include the latest trends and developments.
This report covers the U.S. and European markets, and emerging global markets such as India, Japan, China, Singapore, Taiwan, Korea, Canada, Brazil, Africa, Australia and New Zealand.
This report also analyzes the regulatory framework for the clinical trials of orphan drugs in rare and orphan diseases. The report examines the trends and characteristics of clinical trials conducted on rare diseases from 1999-2018, using information from various sources. In addition, this report provides an overview of the global orphan drugs market and its competitive landscape.
Report Includes:
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Estimation of market size and revenue forecast for biological and non-biological orphan drugs, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, therapeutic category and geographic region
- Emphasis on the regulation of clinical trials on orphan designated drugs by leading regulatory authorities including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and the Pharmaceutical Affairs and Food Sanitation Council (PAFSC) of Japan
- Review of the current status and trends in clinical trials for the development of drugs in rare diseases among the three registries from the U.S., EU and Japan
- Discussion of successful orphan medicinal products, rising influence of pharmacogenomics in the ODs market, information on specific rare diseases for which orphan drugs exist
- Assessment of the most promising therapeutic areas in the industry and leading orphan drugs in these areas
- Highlights of the industry structure for orphan drugs, pricing and reimbursement policies, COVID-19 impact assessment and market share analysis of the top 20 manufacturers of orphan drugs
- Descriptive company profiles of the market leading participants, including AbbVie Inc., Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Pfizer Inc. and Sanofi-Aventis
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Definitions and Background
- Types of Orphan Drugs
- Biological Orphan Drugs
- Chemical or Non-biological Orphan Drugs
- Global Definitions of Rare Diseases by Country/Region
- U.S.
- EU
- Taiwan
- Japan
- Australia
Chapter 4 FDA Regulation of Clinical Trials in Orphan-Designated Drugs
- Regulation of Drugs and Biologics
- Accelerated Approvals
- Fast-track Designation
- Breakthrough Designation
- Priority Review
- Controlled Substances Act
- Special Protocol Assessments
- New Surveillance and Safety Requirements
- Regulation of Clinical Trials in Orphan-Designated Drugs
- Content and Format of a Sponsor's Request
- Providing Written Recommendations
- Refusal to Provide Written Recommendations
- Orphan Drug Designation
- Orphan Drug Exclusive Approval
Chapter 5 European Regulation of Clinical Trials in Orphan-Designated Drugs
- European Orphan Regulation
- Legal Framework
- Applying for Orphan Designation
- Application Challenges and Maintenance
- Demonstrating Significant Benefit
- Timelines
- Activities After Orphan Designation: Annual Reports
- Activities During Marketing Authorization Application
- Maintenance of the Orphan Drug Status
Chapter 6 Asian Regulation of Clinical Trials in Orphan-Designated Drugs
- Orphan Drug Designation System in Japan
- Designation Criteria
- Orphan Drug/Medical Device Designation Procedure
- Designation Consultation
- Regulation of Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs in Taiwan
- Regulation of Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs in South Korea
Chapter 7 Trends in Clinical Trials for Drug Development in Rare Diseases
- NCT, EUCTR and JPRN Registry Characteristics
- The Relationship Among Clinical Trials, Diseases and Drugs
- Characteristics of the Three Registries and Disease-Drug Relationships
Chapter 8 Global Orphan Drug Market Analysis
- Market Overview
- Market Revenue
- Market Shares
- Market by Region
- Market Overview
- Market Revenue
- Market Share
- Biological Orphan Drugs
- Market by Region
- Non-biological Orphan Drugs
- Market by Region
- Global Market by Product Type
- Global Orphan Drug Sales by Therapeutic Category
Chapter 9 Industry Structure and Current Trends
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Orphan Drug Market
- Factors Boosting the Orphan Drug Market
- Orphan Drug Act and Similar Legislation
- Technological Advances and Genetic Codes
- Generic Competition
- Patent Expirations
- Premium Pricing
- Innovations in Manufacturing Technologies
- Collaborations and Licensing Agreements
- Challenges
- Lack of Trained Professionals
- Vulnerable Target Groups
- Multiple Usages
- Regulatory Challenge
Chapter 10 Orphan Drug Exclusivity and Pricing Policies
- Reimbursed Price of ODs: Current Strategies and Potential Improvements
- Comprehensive Value Assessment
- Early Dialogues
- Innovative Reimbursement Approaches
- Societal Participation in Producing ODs
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Abbvie Inc.
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- Astrazeneca Plc
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Eisai Co., Ltd.
- Eli Lilly And Co.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck & Co.
- Novartis Ag
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi-Aventis
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Chapter 12 Clinical Trials in Drugs for Rare Diseases
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uwzx5j
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article