Global $194.8 Billion Confectionary Market: 2018-2024 Report - Mars Chocolate & Wrigley Pledge $200 Million Towards Choice & Transparency

A $194.8 billion market worldwide in 2017, the Confectionary Markets market has evolved steadily. It is expected to reach $232 billion by 2024, growing in sugar confectionery and bakers' confectionery segments as a result of the universal appeal of sweets.

Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as Confectionary Markets types include Chocolate, Sugar, and Candy, Gum and Gelatin.

An increasing number of diabetic patients, terrible obesity issues worldwide, and increasing nutritional and health concerns among clinicians are having an impact on the confectionary markets. Changing lifestyle impact the market. The confectionery market can be primarily divided into two broad categories: sugar confectionery and bakers' confectionery. Sugar confectionery includes sweets, candies, chocolates, and chewing gum. Bakers' confectionery includes pastries, cakes, doughnuts, and cookies.

The global confectionery market can be segmented into five categories: chocolate confectionery, sugar confectionery, gum, cereal bars, and others. Major raw materials used in chocolates are cocoa and sugar, and raw materials used in gum include latex. Confectionery products are consumed by people of all age groups.

Demand prospects remain positive. Emerging markets continue to play a role. Activating new markets in Argentina and Russia is being achieved. China is evolving as a market, the global market demand for confectionaries is expected to increase by 2.4%.

Key Topics:

Confectionary Markets

Chocolate

Sugar

Candy

Chewing Gum

Nutrition

Confectionery

Snacks

Sport Chocolate

Natural Sweeteners

Gelatin



Key Topics Covered:



1. Confectionary Executive Summary



2. Confectionary Market Shares and Forecasts

2.1 Confectionary Market Driving Forces

2.2 Confectionary Market Shares

2.3 Confectionary Market Forecasts

2.3.1 Confectionery Market Can Be Primarily Divided Into Two Broad Categories: Sugar Confectionery And Bakers' Confectionery

2.3.2 Chocolate Confectionery

2.3.3 Sugar Confectionery

2.4 Confectionary Regional Market Analysis

2.4.1 Norway Chocolate Sugar Tax Hike

2.4.2 Norway's Chocolate Market Outpaces Western Europe

2.4.3 Chile

2.4.4 Gum and Geletin

2.4.5 Other Categories

2.5 Confectionery Market, By Sugar

2.6 Confectionery Market, By Chocolate

2.7 Confectionary Prices



3. Confectionary Products

3.1 Sugar Health Risks

3.2 Value of Chocolate in Diet



4. Confectionary Research and Technology

4.1 Mars Chocolate & Wrigley Pledge $200 Million Towards Choice & Transparency

4.2 Commitment To Better Options And Balanced Choices

4.2.1 Increasing Portionable and Sharing Size Options

4.2.2 Educating on Candy As A Treat, Not An Everyday Snack Or Meal Replacement

4.3 Always Raising Standards

4.4 Natural Sweeteners



5. Confectionary Company Profiles

5.1 Alfred Ritter GmbH & Co. KG

5.2 Amul

5.3 Arcor

5.4 August Storck

5.5 Barry Callebaut

5.6 Cemoi

5.7 Cloetta

5.8 Delphi

5.9 Ferrero

5.10 General Mills

5.11 Guta Group / Uniconf

5.12 Haribo

5.13 Hershey

5.14 Jelly Belly

5.15 Lindt

5.16 Lotte Confectionery

5.17 Mars

5.18 Meiji Holdings

5.19 Mondelez International

5.20 Morinaga

5.21 Nestle

5.22 Orkla: Cross-Border Shopping

5.23 Perfetti Van Melle

5.24 Raisio

5.25 Roshen Confectionery

5.26 Yildiz Holding / Godiva



6. Summary and Conclusions



7. Selected Market Participants



