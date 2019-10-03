Global $198 Mn Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market to 2024

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery (MEOR) Market (Value, Volume): World Market Review By Metabolic Products, Application, Well Type, By Country (2019 Edition):Opportunities and Forecast (2019-2024) - By Region (N. America, L. America, APAC, Europe, MEA)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market was valued at USD 195 Million in the year 2018

Global production volume of 2620.83 Thousand tonnes oil eq. Aging Oil and Gas Infrastructure, Rise in offshore drilling activities, Need for alternative technologies, Economic & Environmental Factors, Lower Crude Oil Prices, CO2 Reducing Emission Policies & Rise in Demand for Fuel are the basic reasons behind increased demands for the Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market.

Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery market has gained importance as increasing consumption requirement influences the exploration of already matured oilfields. These markets are influenced by many factors including fluctuating crude oil and natural gas prices, changing consumer preferences, growing concern to reduce greenhouse emission and the overall strength of the economy.

China has high exporting capacity for Natural Gas as well as being the world's largest net importer of petroleum and other liquids. This has made Asia Pacific market for MEOR to grow during 2019-2024.

Similarly, MEOR Market for Middle East & Africa comprises of Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Angola, as their most demanding nations for oil and gas because of their high consumption demand for energy due to high industrial and manufacturing sector. North America has been able to maintain its high market for MEOR owing to its numerous MEOR field trials & projects especially in United States and Canada.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Global Oil & Gas Industry Outlook

5. Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Product Outlook

6. Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery: Market Dynamics



6.1 Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Trends:

6.1.1 Use of biotechnology and genomics

6.1.2 Use of Thermophilic spore forming bacteria

6.2 Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Drivers:

6.2.1 Aging Oil & Gas Infrastructure

6.2.2 Rising Global Demand for Energy Sources

6.2.3 Economic and Environmental Factors

6.2.4 Rise In Offshore Drilling Activities

6.2.5 Lower Crude Oil Prices

6.3 Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Restraints:

6.3.1 Lower Credibility

6.3.2 Obstacles in production via MEOR

6.3.3 Environmental pollution and safety concern

6.4 Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery: Competitive Landscape

6.4.1 Porter's Five Force Analysis

6.4.2 SWOT Analysis

7. Market Share of Leading Global Companies

8. Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery - Field Research Trials & Project Findings

9. Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Analysis



9.1 Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market: By Volume (Thousand Tonnes Oil Eq.): Year 2014-2024

9.2 Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market: By Value (USD Million): Year 2014-2024

9.3 Global Oil & Gas Sector Outlook

9.4 Global Economic & Industrial Statistics

9.5 Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market -Segmental Analysis: By Metabolic Product Market Share, By Volume, Year 2018 & 2024

9.6 Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market -Segmental Analysis: By Metabolic Product: By Volume, 2019-2024

9.7 Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market -Segmental Analysis: By Metabolic Product: By Value, 2014-2018

9.8 Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market -Segmental Analysis: By Metabolic Product: By Value, 2019-2024

9.9 Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market -Segmental Analysis: By Metabolic Product

9.10 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market - By Metabolic Product, By Volume

9.11 Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market -Segmental Analysis: By Application Market Share, By Volume, Year 2018 & 2024

9.12 Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market -Segmental Analysis: By Application: By Volume, 2014-2018

9.13 Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market -Segmental Analysis: By Application: By Volume, 2019-2024

9.14 Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market -Segmental Analysis: By Application: By Value, 2014-2018

9.15 Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market -Segmental Analysis: By Application: By Value, 2019-2024

9.16 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market - By Application, By Volume

9.17 Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market -Segmental Analysis: By Well Type Market Share, By Volume, Year 2018 & 2024

9.18 Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market -Segmental Analysis: By Well Type (Offshore, Onshore): By Volume, 2014-2024

9.19 Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market -Segmental Analysis: By Well Type (Offshore, Onshore): By Value, 2014-2024

9.20 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market - By Well Type, By Volume

10. Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market: Regional Analysis

10.1 Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market: Regional Share - By Volume: Year 2018 & 2024

10.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market - By Region, By Volume

Companies Mentioned

Equinor

Gulf Energy LLC

BP Plc

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Glori Energy Inc.

ConocoPhillips

DuPont

Genome Prairie

Chemiphase

Titan Oil Recovery Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y26gk9





