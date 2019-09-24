Global $2.09 Bn Business Travel Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Business Travel Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Industry, Service; Traveler" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Business Travel market accounted for US$ 1.37 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 2.09 Bn by 2027.



With the increasing digitalization of travel bookings and payments, the business travel market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period. The digitalization of payments and bookings has made it easier for both enterprises and individual travelers to organize their travel needs.



A wide variety of online and cashless payment options allow travelers to pay for services such as hotel accommodation, airfare, dining, ground transport, souvenirs, recreational activities without using credit/debit cards or net banking. With continuous improvements in security, these transactions are secure and easy to track for administrative purposes.



Payment options such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Paytm, Venmo, and other digital payment methods are growing at an impressive pace due to the convenience they offer. These online payment options with the use of virtual account numbers (VANs) have great potential in the Business Travel market as they result in complete cashless transactions. These options are also considered more secure than traditional credit cards and help in reducing potential fraud transactions.



In addition to the benefits for individual business travelers, this digitalization revolution presents a massive opportunity for businesses, to transform their business models and existing processes in order to increase operational efficiency and revenue. Digital transformation or digitalization is the integration of digital technology in business models, business processes, and organizational activities.



End-to-end business process optimization, operational efficiency, reduction of cast and human errors are some of the major drivers for digital transformation in any industry, including the business travel industry. In the past decade, the proliferation of smart devices, easy availability of internet, the advancement of IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the advent of smart workplaces homes have been increasing exponentially. This shift from offline to online application and services in the Business Travel market is anticipated to drive the growth of the Business Travel market in the near future.



Some of the key players present in the business travel market are

American Express Global Business Travel

BCD Group

Booking Holdings, Inc.

Corporate Travel Management

CWT

Direct Travel, Inc.

Expedia Group

Fareportal

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited

Travel Leaders Group

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Business Travel Market - By Industry

1.3.2 Global Business Travel Market - By Service

1.3.3 Global Business Travel Market - By Traveler

1.3.4 Global Business Travel Market - By Geography



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Business Travel- Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5. Business Travel Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Globalization, Increasing Trade Volumes and Positive Economic Outlook

5.1.2 Growing Digitalization of Payments and Travel Bookings is Driving Market Demand

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Data Safety and Cyber Security Concerns

5.2.2 Dynamic International Privacy Regulations and Compliance Requirements

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Small and Medium Enterprises are Expected to Fuel the Future Demand

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Bleisure - A Fast Growing Trend among Business Travelers

5.4.2 Growing Adoption of Technologies such as AI and IoT in Global Travel Ecosystem

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Business Travel Market- Global Analysis

6.1 Global Business Travel Market Overview

6.2 Global Business Travel Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning - Top Five Players



7. Business Travel Market - By Service

7.1 Overview

7.2 Business Travel Market Breakdown, By Service, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Transportation

7.4 Food & Accommodation

7.5 Recreation Activity



8. Business Travel Market - By Industry

8.1 Overview

8.2 Business Travel Market Breakdown, By Industry, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Government

8.4 Corporate



9. Business Travel Market - By Traveler

9.1 Overview

9.2 Business Travel Market Breakdown, By Traveler, 2018 & 2027

9.3 Group

9.4 Solo



10. Business Travel Market - Geographical Analysis



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Market Initiatives

11.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.3 New Developments



12. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5xyqbm



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

