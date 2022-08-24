Global $2.2+ Billion Airport Moving Walkways Markets, Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F - Partnership and Collaboration are Key Trends Gaining Popularity

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Airport Moving Walkways Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global airport moving walkways market is expected to grow from $2.13 billion in 2021 to $2.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.33%. The airport moving walkways market is expected to reach $2.59 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.08%.



The airport moving walkways market consists of sales of airport moving walkways by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnership) that are made up of slow-moving conveyor systems that transport people over horizontal or inclined planes over a shorter distance and assist people in reaching the desired location at airports. They are installed in pairs with opposite directions of rolling with safety handrails alongside. They are also known as flat escalators or travelator machines.



The main types of airports moving walkways are belt type, and pallet type. The belt-type moving walkways are built with mesh metal belts or rubber walking surfaces over metal rollers. These can either be inclined, or flat and are generally used in airports, metro terminals, or shopping malls.

The various inclination angles of airport moving walkways are horizontal, and inclined which are divided by various business types into new installation, modernization, and maintenance. The type of speed for airport moving walkways are constant moving walkways (CMW), and accelerating moving walkways.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the airport moving walkways market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the airport moving walkways market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing number of air passengers is expected to propel the growth of the airport moving walkways market. The passengers at the airport carry heavy luggage with them and they are required to move to a distance, in such cases moving walkways acts as passageways between the terminals, within particularly long concourses, or, as access to a parking facility.

For instance, according to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a specialized agency of the United Nations, the global number of airline passengers is expected to reach 10.5 billion by the year 2040. Therefore, the growth in the number of airline passengers is driving the growth of the airport moving walkways market.



Partnership and collaboration are key trends gaining popularity in the airport moving walkways market. The companies operating in the airport moving walkways market are partnering with technology companies to improve the operational capabilities and performance of their existing products.



The countries covered in the airport moving walkways market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Some of the major players in the airport moving walkways market are

Fujitec Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd.

Kone Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Otis Elevator Company

Schindler

Stannah

Thyssenkrupp AG

Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation

United Technologies

Kleemann

Orona Group

VGSI ELEVATOR LLC

Teknic Elevators PPG Pvt. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Airport Moving Walkways Market Characteristics



3. Airport Moving Walkways Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Airport Moving Walkways



5. Airport Moving Walkways Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Airport Moving Walkways Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Airport Moving Walkways Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Airport Moving Walkways Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Airport Moving Walkways Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Belt Type

Pallet Type

6.2. Global Airport Moving Walkways Market, Segmentation By Inclination Angle, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Horizontal

Inclined

6.3. Global Airport Moving Walkways Market, Segmentation By Business Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

New Installation

Modernization

Maintenance

6.4. Global Airport Moving Walkways Market, Segmentation By Speed, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Constant Moving Walkways (CMW)

Accelerating Moving Walkways

7. Airport Moving Walkways Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Airport Moving Walkways Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Airport Moving Walkways Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

