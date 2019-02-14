Global $2.3 Bn Vehicle Scanner Market to 2025 with Gatekeeper Security, UVIScan, SecuScan, IRD, Rapiscan and Leidos Dominating

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Vehicle Scanner Market by Scanner (fixed, portable), Structure (drive-through, UVSS), Application (Critical Infrastructure Protection, Commercial), Technology (Sensing, Illuminating, Scanning, Imaging, Processing), Component-Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vehicle scanner market is estimated to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 6.28% to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2025.

The continuous rise in safety and security concerns such as terrorism, contraband, and other illegal activities worldwide has fueled the demand for high safety and security systems within many countries. Governments and private and commercial properties are focusing more on the safety concerns to combat threats. To ensure safety and security, properties are installing under vehicle scanners and overhead X-ray systems for full vehicle body scanning. To minimize illegal entries of vehicles at borders, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) systems and under vehicle scanning system (UVSS) can be installed. These systems can detect a vehicle, its number plate, and use facial recognition. They also count the number of times the vehicle has passed.

Governments, military premises, and high restricted areas are now focusing on the installation of full vehicle body scanning systems. These systems mostly use X-ray technology to scan vehicles, which help in identifying bombs, drugs, contraband, and other possible threats. Manufacturers such as Rapiscan provide drive-through full vehicle body scanning systems. The market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, North America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the largest market, whereas Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period.

The vehicle scanner market is segmented into 2 types-portable/mobile and fixed/static. As per primary inputs, the portable/mobile market has huge potential. The growth of the vehicle scanner market is influenced by factors such as the high focus on safety and security, infrastructure development, and the rising demand for portable/mobile vehicle scanners in North America and the Middle East.

Increased demand for UVSS is likely to boost the vehicle scanner market. However, proper maintenance and servicing create a hurdle for the growth of the vehicle scanner market. A well-developed infrastructure helps in developing the economy and enhancing the standard of living. The development of infrastructure leads to the rise of safety and security concerns such as terrorism, illegal activities, bombs, and threats. Thus, to combat rising security concerns, the demand for worldwide vehicle scanners has increased.

The drive-through segment is estimated to be the largest in the vehicle scanner market. The rising safety and security concerns and growing cargo scanning premises and developed countries have contributed to the growth of the drive-through vehicle scanner market. As per primary inputs, portable/mobile vehicle scanners are likely to have high demand in the developing countries.

Recent infrastructural developments have boosted the growth of the vehicle scanner market worldwide. Infrastructure facilities in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil have tremendously improved in the past few decades. Worldwide developments can be seen with respect to vehicle scanning applications such as airports, seaports, military bases, prisons, hotels, and oil refineries and are expected to boost the overall market demand for vehicle scanners further.

The vehicle scanner market is dominated by players such as Gatekeeper Security (US), UVIScan (Netherlands), SecuScan (Germany), IRD (Canada), Rapiscan (US), and Leidos (US).

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Security and Safety Concerns

5.2.1.2 Infrastructure Development

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limited Growth

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rise in Demand for Full Vehicle Body Scanning

5.2.3.2 Encouragement From Government Facilities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Cost of the System

5.2.4.2 Saturated Market Demand for UVSS in Developed Countries

5.2.5 Impact of Market Dynamics



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Technological Overview

6.1.1 Floor-Mounted & Overhead Vehicle Scanner

6.1.2 Underground Vehicle Scanner

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Macroindicator Analysis

6.3.1 Growth of Vehicle Scanner Market

6.3.2 GDP (USD Billion)

6.3.3 GNI Per Capita, Atlas Method (USD)

6.3.4 GDP Per Capita PPP (USD)

6.3.5 Macroindicators Influencing the Vehicle Scanner System Market, Top 3 Countries

6.3.5.1 US

6.3.5.2 Germany

6.3.5.3 China



