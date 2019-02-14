Global $2.3 Bn Vehicle Scanner Market to 2025 with Gatekeeper Security, UVIScan, SecuScan, IRD, Rapiscan and Leidos Dominating
The "Vehicle Scanner Market by Scanner (fixed, portable), Structure (drive-through, UVSS), Application (Critical Infrastructure Protection, Commercial), Technology (Sensing, Illuminating, Scanning, Imaging, Processing), Component-Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global vehicle scanner market is estimated to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 6.28% to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2025.
The continuous rise in safety and security concerns such as terrorism, contraband, and other illegal activities worldwide has fueled the demand for high safety and security systems within many countries. Governments and private and commercial properties are focusing more on the safety concerns to combat threats. To ensure safety and security, properties are installing under vehicle scanners and overhead X-ray systems for full vehicle body scanning. To minimize illegal entries of vehicles at borders, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) systems and under vehicle scanning system (UVSS) can be installed. These systems can detect a vehicle, its number plate, and use facial recognition. They also count the number of times the vehicle has passed.
Governments, military premises, and high restricted areas are now focusing on the installation of full vehicle body scanning systems. These systems mostly use X-ray technology to scan vehicles, which help in identifying bombs, drugs, contraband, and other possible threats. Manufacturers such as Rapiscan provide drive-through full vehicle body scanning systems. The market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, North America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the largest market, whereas Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period.
The vehicle scanner market is segmented into 2 types-portable/mobile and fixed/static. As per primary inputs, the portable/mobile market has huge potential. The growth of the vehicle scanner market is influenced by factors such as the high focus on safety and security, infrastructure development, and the rising demand for portable/mobile vehicle scanners in North America and the Middle East.
Increased demand for UVSS is likely to boost the vehicle scanner market. However, proper maintenance and servicing create a hurdle for the growth of the vehicle scanner market. A well-developed infrastructure helps in developing the economy and enhancing the standard of living. The development of infrastructure leads to the rise of safety and security concerns such as terrorism, illegal activities, bombs, and threats. Thus, to combat rising security concerns, the demand for worldwide vehicle scanners has increased.
The drive-through segment is estimated to be the largest in the vehicle scanner market. The rising safety and security concerns and growing cargo scanning premises and developed countries have contributed to the growth of the drive-through vehicle scanner market. As per primary inputs, portable/mobile vehicle scanners are likely to have high demand in the developing countries.
Recent infrastructural developments have boosted the growth of the vehicle scanner market worldwide. Infrastructure facilities in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil have tremendously improved in the past few decades. Worldwide developments can be seen with respect to vehicle scanning applications such as airports, seaports, military bases, prisons, hotels, and oil refineries and are expected to boost the overall market demand for vehicle scanners further.
The vehicle scanner market is dominated by players such as Gatekeeper Security (US), UVIScan (Netherlands), SecuScan (Germany), IRD (Canada), Rapiscan (US), and Leidos (US).
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Currency
1.5 Limitations
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Secondary Data
2.3 Primary Data
2.4 Market Size Estimation
2.5 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
2.6 Assumptions
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Vehicle Scanner Market to Grow at A Significant Rate During the Forecast Period
4.2 North America to Lead the Global Vehicle Scanner Market
4.3 Vehicle Scanner Market in North America, By Scanner Type and Country
4.4 Vehicle Scanner Market, By Structure Type
4.5 Vehicle Scanner Market, By Application
4.6 Vehicle Scanner Market, By Component
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Security and Safety Concerns
5.2.1.2 Infrastructure Development
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Limited Growth
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rise in Demand for Full Vehicle Body Scanning
5.2.3.2 Encouragement From Government Facilities
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 High Cost of the System
5.2.4.2 Saturated Market Demand for UVSS in Developed Countries
5.2.5 Impact of Market Dynamics
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Technological Overview
6.1.1 Floor-Mounted & Overhead Vehicle Scanner
6.1.2 Underground Vehicle Scanner
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.3 Macroindicator Analysis
6.3.1 Growth of Vehicle Scanner Market
6.3.2 GDP (USD Billion)
6.3.3 GNI Per Capita, Atlas Method (USD)
6.3.4 GDP Per Capita PPP (USD)
6.3.5 Macroindicators Influencing the Vehicle Scanner System Market, Top 3 Countries
6.3.5.1 US
6.3.5.2 Germany
6.3.5.3 China
7 Vehicle Scanner Market, By Technology Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Sensing
7.3 Illuminating
7.4 Scanning
7.5 Imaging
7.6 Processing
8 Vehicle Scanner System Market, By Scanner Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Research Methodology
8.3 Fixed/Static Scanner
8.3.1 North America to Lead the Vehicle Scanner Market
8.4 Portable/Mobile Scanner
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Market for Portable/Mobile Scanner to Grow With the Highest CAGR Due to Exponential Growing Infrastructure
9 Vehicle Scanner Market, By Structure Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Research Methodology
9.3 Drive-Through
9.3.1 North America to Lead the Vehicle Scanner Market
9.4 UVSS
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Market for UVSS to Grow With the Highest CAGR Due to Growing Awareness Regarding Security System
10 Vehicle Scanner System Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Research Methodology
10.3 Government/Critical Infrastructure Protection
10.3.1 Military, Defense Facilities, and Borders
10.3.2 Government Buildings, Palaces, Presidential Complexes
10.3.3 Prison Facilities
10.3.4 Entrances of Energy Plants (Nuclear Power Plants, Natural Gas Facilities, Oil Refineries, and Water Reservoirs)
10.4 Private/Commercial Facilities
10.4.1 Commercial Parking Facilities
10.4.2 Stadiums and Other Public Venues
10.4.3 Others (Hotels, Casinos, Resorts)
11 Vehicle Scanner System Market, By Component
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Research Methodology
11.3 Camera
11.3.1 North America to Lead the Vehicle Scanner Camera Market in 2018
11.4 Lighting Unit
11.4.1 North America to Lead the Vehicle Scanner Lighting Unit Market in 2018
11.5 Barrier
11.5.1 Asia Pacific to Have the Highest CAGR Growth for Barrier
11.6 Vehicle Scanning Software
11.6.1 North America to Lead the Software Vehicle Scanner Market in 2018
11.7 Others
11.7.1 Asia Pacific to Have the Highest CAGR Growth for Others
12 Vehicle Scanner Market, By Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Asia Pacific
12.2.1 China
12.2.1.1 Government Initiatives to Enhance Surveillance and Security are Expected to Drive the Vehicle Scanner Market in China
12.2.2 India
12.2.2.1 Immense Scope for Improvement in Infrastructure is Expected to Drive the Vehicle Scanner Market in India
12.2.3 Japan
12.2.3.1 The Developed Infrastructure in Japan has Created the Demand for Vehicle Scanner Market
12.2.4 South Korea
12.2.4.1 Rising Commercial Real Estate in South Korea is Expected to Drive the Portable/Mobile Vehicle Scanner Market
12.2.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.2.5.1 Increasing Safety and Security Concerns are Expected to Drive the Portable/Mobile Vehicle Scanner Market
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 France
12.3.1.1 The Legal Empowerment to Enhance Security Measures is Likely to Drive the Vehicle Scanner Market in France
12.3.2 Germany
12.3.2.1 Systems Assisting Police and Border Security Forces in Germany Will Boost Vehicle Scanner Market
12.3.3 Spain
12.3.3.1 Rising Safety and Security Concerns in Spain Will Boost Vehicle Scanner Market
12.3.4 Russia
12.3.4.1 Huge Investment Potential in Infrastructure Development is Expected to Drive the Vehicle Scanner Market in Russia
12.3.5 United Kingdom
12.3.5.1 Increasing Transport of Goods Through Sea and Air Creates the Demand for Vehicle Scanners in the UK Market
12.3.6 Turkey
12.3.6.1 Rising Safety Concerns Will Increase the Demand for Vehicle Scanners in Turkey
12.3.7 Rest of Europe
12.3.7.1 Increasing Transport of Goods Will Increase the Demand for Vehicle Scanners
12.4 North America
12.4.1 Canada
12.4.1.1 Portable/Mobile Vehicle Scanner in Canada is Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate
12.4.2 Mexico
12.4.2.1 Implementing Safety Measures Will Boost the Vehicle Scanner Market in Mexico
12.4.3 US
12.4.3.1 The US Accounted for the Largest Market Size in the Drive-Through Vehicle Scanning System in North America
12.5 Middle East
12.5.1 Saudi Arabia
12.5.1.1 Securing Border Premises in the Country Will Boost the Vehicle Scanner Market
12.5.2 UAE
12.5.2.1 Concerns About Industrial and Commercial Establishments Safety Will Increase the Demand for Vehicle Scanning System in UAE
12.5.3 Israel
12.5.3.1 Continuous Threats at Borders are Likely to Drive the Vehicle Scanner Market in Israel
12.5.4 Rest of Middle East
12.5.4.1 UVSS for Industrial and Commercial Application is Likely to Grow
12.6 Rest of the World
12.6.1 Brazil
12.6.1.1 Increasing Focus on Border Security Will Drive the Demand for Vehicle Scanner Market
12.6.2 Iran
12.6.2.1 Iran is Expected to Witness the Largest Share in RoW
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Ranking Analysis
13.3 Competitive Scenario
13.3.1 Collaborations/Joint Ventures/Supply Contracts/ Partnerships/Agreements/Mergers & Acquisitions
13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
13.4.1 Visionary Leaders
13.4.2 Innovators
13.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators
13.4.4 Emerging Companies
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Godrej & Boyce
14.2 Uviscan
14.3 Omnitec
14.4 Secuscan
14.5 Tescon AG
14.6 Gatekeeper Security
14.7 Intelliscan
14.8 Leidos
14.9 Uveye
14.10 International Road Dynamics
14.11 El-Go Team
14.12 Infinite Technologies
14.13 Key Players From Other Regions
14.13.1 North America
14.13.1.1 Advanced Detection Technology
14.13.1.2 Rapiscan Systems
14.13.2 Europe
14.13.2.1 Chemring Group
14.13.2.2 Amba Defence
14.13.3 Asia Pacific
14.13.3.1 Dahua Technology
14.13.3.2 Vehant Technologies
14.13.3.3 Bharat Electronics
14.13.3.4 Safeways Systems
14.13.3.5 Parknsecure
14.13.3.6 Shenzhen Zhonganxie Technology
14.13.4 Rest of the World (RoW)
14.13.4.1 Cass Parking
14.13.4.2 Vmi Security
14.13.4.3 Guardian Industries
