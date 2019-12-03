Global $2.4 Bn Glycomics/Glycobiology Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glycomics/Glycobiology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Drug Discovery & Development, Diagnostics), By Product (Instruments, Enzymes), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global glycomics/glycobiology market size is expected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 14.7%

Rising focus on glycomics and proteomics research has led to the growth of this market. Significant investments in this field have also enabled academic researchers to develop new tools. Thus, the field of glycoscience is growing, which is a high impact rendering driver for the market. Glycans are essential in biological processes and research on them helps in understanding the biology more comprehensively, without specializing in glycobiology. According to 2018 BDO Biotech Briefing, the average R&D expenditure of the mid-sized biotech companies increased around 14% from 2016 to 2017.



Growing drug discovery and development is leading to a rise in R&D investments by biotech companies. Thus, the need for glycomics research techniques for conducting comprehensive glycomes study is constantly increasing. Rise in the number of initiatives being undertaken by the government to increase funding for R&D has led to the increased need for glycomics techniques.



The Australian government invested around USD 10.4 billion for scientific research activities and innovations for the period 2017-2018. The Irish Government also announced a USD 5.6 billion spending program in 2015, which was aimed at increasing the number of scientific research activities from 25,000 to 40,000.



Such funding initiatives are expected to boost the demand for glycomics research techniques in near future. Key companies are also undertaking extensive R&D initiatives to develop new and technologically advanced products.



For instance, in 2018, Shimadzu Corp. collaborated with PREMIER Biosoft, a global company in the field of bioinformatics solutions, with an aim to introduce its LCMS-9030 Quadrupole Time of Flight (Q-TOF) mass spectrometry system for advance glycomics and lipidomics data research analysis. In addition, in 2016, ProZyme, Inc. launched Gly-Q Glycan Analysis System, an integrated platform that enables user-friendly and high-throughput glycoanalysis.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Enzymes is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global glycobiology market due to its wide application scope in research & diagnostics and repetitive purchase of these products

In the application segment, drug discovery & development accounted for the largest revenue share in 2018 owing to high demand for personalized medicines and focus on novel drug development

North America led the global glycomics/glycobiology market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period

led the global glycomics/glycobiology market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period Presence of a large number of research laboratories and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in North America is the major factor driving the regional market

is the major factor driving the regional market Europe is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to rising number of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies in the region

is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to rising number of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies in the region Some of the key companies include Danaher, ProZyme, Shimadzu Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Bruker, Merck KGaA, Takara Bio , Inc., New England Biolabs, ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc., and Waters Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Glycomics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Product Pipeline Analysis, by Stage

3.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1 Cost structure analysis

3.4.2 User perspective analysis

3.4.2.1 Consumer behavior analysis

3.4.2.2 Market influencer analysis

3.4.3 Cost analysis breakdown

3.4.4 List of key end users, by region

3.5 Technology Overview

3.5.1 Technology timeline

3.6 Regulatory Framework

3.6.1 Reimbursement framework

3.6.2 Standards and compliances

3.7 Market Dynamics

3.7.1 Market driver analysis

3.7.1.1 Increasing focus on glycomics and proteomics research

3.7.1.2 Increasing investment in R&D by research institutes and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies

3.7.1.3 Technological advancements in glycomics instruments

3.7.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.7.2.1 Stringent government policies and regulations

3.7.2.2 High cost of glycomics instruments

3.7.3 Industry challenges

3.7.3.1 Presence of ambiguous regulatory framework

3.8 Glycomics Market Analysis Tools

3.8.1 Industry analysis - Porter's

3.8.2 Pestle Analysis

3.8.3 Major deals and strategic alliances analysis

3.8.4 Market entry strategies

3.8.5 Case Studies



Chapter 4 Glycomics Market - Competitive Analysis

4.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

4.2 Company Categorization

4.3 Vendor Landscape

4.3.1 List of key distributors and channel partners

4.3.2 Key customers

4.3.3 Key company market share analysis, 2018

4.4 Public Companies

4.4.1 Company market position analysis

4.4.2 Company market share, by region

4.4.3 Competitive dashboard analysis

4.4.3.1 Market differentiators

4.4.3.2 Synergy analysis: Major deals and strategic alliances

4.5 Private Companies

4.5.1 List of key emerging companies

4.5.2 Regional network map

4.5.3 Company market position analysis

4.5.4 Supplier ranking



Chapter 5 Glycomics Market: Product Estimates And Trend Analysis

5.1 Definition & Scope

5.2 Product Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Global Glycomics Market, by Product, 2015 to 2026

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026

5.5.1 Enzymes

5.5.1.1 Enzymes market, 2015 to 2026 (USD Million)

5.5.1.2 Glycosidases

5.5.1.3 Neuraminidases

5.5.1.4 Glycosyltransferases

5.5.1.5 Sialyltransferases

5.5.2 Kits

5.5.2.1 Kits market, 2015 to 2026 (USD Million)

5.5.2.2 Glycan labelling kits

5.5.2.3 Glycan purification kits

5.5.2.4 Glycan release kits

5.5.2.5 Other glycomics kits

5.5.3 Reagents

5.5.3.1 Reagents market, 2015 to 2026 (USD Million)

5.5.3.2 Glycoproteins

5.5.3.3 Monosaccharides

5.5.3.4 Oligosaccharides

5.5.4 Instruments

5.5.4.1 Instruments Market, 2015 to 2026 (USD Million)

5.5.4.2 Mass spectrometers

5.5.4.3 HPLC

5.5.4.4 MALDI-TOF

5.5.4.5 Array systems

5.5.4.5 Other instruments



Chapter 6 Glycomics Market: Application Estimates And Trend Analysis

6.1 Definition & Scope

6.2 Application Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

6.3 Segment Dashboard

6.4 Global Glycomics Market, by Application, 2015 to 2026

6.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026

6.5.1 Drug discovery & development

6.5.2 Diagnostics

6.5.3 Other applications



Chapter 7 Glycomics Market: End-use Estimates And Trend Analysis

7.1 Definition & Scope

7.2 End-use Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

7.3 Segment Dashboard

7.4 Global Glycomics Market, by End-use, 2015 to 2026

7.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026

7.5.1 Academic & Research Institutes

7.5.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

7.5.3 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)



Chapter 8 Glycomics Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1 Regional Market Snapshot

8.2 Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2018



Chapter 9 Company Profiles



Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Agilent Technologies

Bruker

New England Biolabs

Danaher

Shimadzu Corporation

Takara Bio , Inc.

, Inc. Waters Corporation

ProZyme

