Global $2.4 Bn Shoulder Arthroplasty Market to 2023 - Increasing Demand for (RTSA) Reverse Total Shoulder Arthroplasty

DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Shoulder Arthroplasty (Reverse Total Shoulder Arthroplasty, Total Shoulder Arthroplasty, Revision Shoulder Arthroplasty, Shoulder Resurfacing, Hemiarthroplasty) Market Report: Insights, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global shoulder arthroplasty market is expected to reach US$2.40 billion in 2023, recording a CAGR of 7.31% in the duration spanning 2019-2023.



The factors such as an upsurge in ageing population, growing healthcare expenditure, longer life expectancy, rising prevalence of arthritis and increasing global diabetic population are expected to drive the global shoulder arthroplasty market. However, growth of the industry will be challenged by regulatory risk, insufficient medical reimbursement and coverage and scarcity of skilled and trained healthcare workers. A few notable trends include development of shoulder extremities products, rise in computer-aided orthopedic surgeries, rising acceptance of stemless shoulder implants and increasing demand for (RTSA) Reverse Total Shoulder Arthroplasty.



The global shoulder arthroplasty market comprises of five segments - total shoulder arthroplasty, reverse total shoulder arthroplasty, revision shoulder arthroplasty, hemiarthroplasty and shoulder resurfacing. The global market is highly concentrated with total shoulder arthroplasty and reverse total shoulder arthroplasty. Rise in rotator cuff tear arthropathy is significantly contributing to the increase in demand for reverse total shoulder arthroplasty (RTSA). However, market for the remaining procedural types are gradually emerging, contributing to the overall shoulder arthroplasty market across the globe.



The fastest growing regional market is the U.S. due to the development in various orthopedic surgical devices and implant products. A number of new biotech companies are entering into the market to drive profitable growth. Moreover, Europe, is also contributing considerably to the global market growth, majorly in Germany and France. The U.S. and Europe are the highly recognized markets, with the major concentration of total shoulder arthroplasty (TSA) and reverse total shoulder arthroplasty (RTSA).



Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview

1.1 Shoulder Anatomy

1.2 Shoulder Conditions

1.3 Shoulder Tests and Treatments

1.4 Shoulder Arthroplasty

1.5 Type of Shoulder Arthroplasty



2. Global Shoulder Arthroplasty Market

2.1 Global Shoulder Arthroplasty Market by Value

2.2 Global Shoulder Arthroplasty Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Shoulder Arthroplasty Market by Region



3. Regional Shoulder Arthroplasty Market

3.1 The U.S.

3.1.1 The U.S. Shoulder Arthroplasty Market by Value

3.1.2 The U.S. Shoulder Arthroplasty Market Forecast by Value

3.1.3 The U.S. Shoulder Arthroplasty Market Value by Segment

3.1.4 The U.S. Shoulder Arthroplasty Segments Market by Value

3.1.5 The U.S. Shoulder Arthroplasty Segments Market Forecast by Value

3.1.6 The U.S. Shoulder Arthroplasty Market by Volume

3.1.7 The U.S. Shoulder Arthroplasty Market Forecast by Volume

3.1.8 The U.S. Shoulder Arthroplasty Market Volume by Segment

3.1.9 The U.S. Shoulder Arthroplasty Segments Market by Volume

3.1.10 The U.S. Shoulder Arthroplasty Segments Market Forecast by Volume

3.2 Europe



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Upsurge in Ageing Population

4.1.2 Growing Healthcare Expenditure

4.1.3 Longer Life Expectancy

4.1.4 Rising Prevalence of Arthritis

4.1.5 Increasing Diabetic Population

4.2 Key Trends

4.2.1 Rise in Computer-Aided Orthopedic Surgeries

4.2.2 Rising Acceptance of Stemless Shoulder Implants

4.2.3 Increasing Demand for (RTSA) Reverse Total Shoulder Arthroplasty

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Regulatory risk

4.3.2 Insufficient Medical Reimbursement and Coverage

4.3.3 Scarcity of Skilled and Trained Healthcare Workers



5. Competition

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Shoulder Extremities Products by Key Players

5.1.2 Global Shoulder Arthroplasty Market Key Players R&D Expenses Comparison

5.1.3 Global Shoulder Arthroplasty Market Key Players Revenue Comparison

5.1.4 Global Shoulder Arthroplasty Market Key Players Market Capital Comparison



6. Company Profiles



Integra LifeSciences

Johnson and Johnson

Smith and Nephew

Stryker Corporation

Wright Medical Group

Zimmer Biomet

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ioxc8





