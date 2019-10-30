Global $2.5+ Billion Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market to 2027: Opportunity for Aircraft Manufacturers to Expand in Developing Countries

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type; Type of Aircraft; Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft heat exchanger market was valued at US$ 1.43 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 2.54 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 6.7% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

The major factors driving the aircraft heat exchanger market growth include competitive economic conditions that captivate the manufacturers to scale up their production cost-effectively. This leads to the rise in demand for the implementation of heat exchanger in the aviation sector.

The aircraft industry is experiencing considerable demand for various technologically advanced equipment. The inclination curve of air travel is continuously climbing across geographies forcing the manufacturers of aircraft to provide an increased number of aircrafts such as fixed-wing and rotary-wing.

On a global scenario, commercial air passenger is expected to maintain a continuous growth over the years, irrespective of numerous challenges faced by the commercial airlines such as aviation fuel price, and other monetary changes in various countries. However, these challenges are succeeded by the growth of several passengers across the world. In the aviation sector across the globe, the quest for advanced technology, robust systems, and rugged products are ever rising. The technological advancements in the field of aircraft are positively accepted by the developed countries as well as developing regions. The procurement of technologically advanced aircraft has bolstered over the years, flourishing the aircraft component manufacturing market.

Heat exchangers are the most efficient component to transmit heat from one medium to other. Aircraft contains numerous systems and equipment. Heat exchangers are one of the components used widely in the aircraft for the heating and cooling process. Heat exchangers are broadly used in aircraft applications owing to their greater compactness, less weight, and higher performances. In aircraft sector where quality is placed on weight and size without compromising on performance aspects, these heat exchangers are mainly utilized. Heat exchanger generally consists of a flat tube, plate-fin type.

Some of the key companies operating in the aircraft heat exchanger market that are profiled in the report include Boyd Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Jamco Corporation, Liebherr Group, Meggitt Plc, Tat Technologies Ltd., Triumph Group, Inc., Collins Aerospace, Wall Colmonoy, And Woodward, Inc.

