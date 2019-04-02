Global $2.7 Billion Additive Manufacturing in Dentistry Markets, 2029 - Technical Evolution in Dental 3D Printing Technologies and Expected Impacts

DUBLIN, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Additive Manufacturing in Dentistry 2019: An Opportunity Analysis And Ten-year Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is the fifth edition of the Additive Manufacturing in Dentistry report. In the report the firm projects that the total market for additive manufacturing in dentistry will surpass $2.7 billion (USD) in 2019 (hardware, services, materials and software). The report also says that by 2022 500 million dental devices and restorations will be produced annually via additive manufacturing.

The report notes that an emerging dental industry transformation is taking place from converging forces -with 3D printing technology at the center of the change. The flexible, digital print processes now being rapidly adopted will help catalyze other ongoing trends in dentistry, including higher levels of chairside and in-office dental device production, laboratory business model evolution, and a focus on corporate dentistry.

Dental 3D printing has grown to become one of the key focal points of the broader 3D printing industry over the last few years thanks to the potential for additive technologies to provide real production solutions to an industry that is already in the early stages of a total digital revolution. 3D printing technologies are now expected to be the catalyst for huge changes to dental care worldwide, improving the accessibility to superior digitally-driven care, and redefining the roles of dental clinics and laboratories in the future. In short, the researcher believes that, to understand the future of dentistry is to understand the capabilities and adoption trends for 3D printing technologies for dental care.

For the 2019 edition, the study is accompanied for the first time by a vast market database of dental 3D printing market opportunity forecast data, creating a two-piece analysis package for the dental 3D printing stakeholder community. The written report focuses on the massive competitive shakeups that will come about through the technical evolutions in vat photopolymerization and material jetting print processes, which the researcher anticipates will create sizeable competitive casualties in the dental 3D printer space within the next ten years.



The written study also provides a deeper and more robust analysis of leading 3D printing application areas in dentistry such as the market for clear dental aligners, and digital dentures made entirely via 3D printing. Want to know how growth in clear aligners affects the market for dental 3D printers ranging from vat photopolymerization, to material jetting, and beyond? The latest analysis provides application-specific market opportunity forecasts not just in terms of printed volumes of dental devices, but also for consumed hardware and materials used in the production of selected dental applications.

The written analysis is supported by the database, which features more market data on 3D printing in dentistry than ever before, spanning the complete value chain -from dental printers, to print materials, to dental print services and more. Data is available for printer unit sales, material shipments, printer installations, associated printer and material revenues, print services revenues, printed dental device volumes, by end user type (dental office versus dental laboratory), and more.

This new study has integrated an expanded market model scope providing detailed market forecast insights perfected over the past four years of interacting with the dental printing community.

All of this is being enabled by the next generation of dental 3D printing processes which are now commercializing or nearing commercialization, which will collectively cause intense competitive changes in the dental 3D printing market over the next five years.

From the Report:

Across regional dental markets, a growing focus in the last year has been placed on increasing access to dental care in the face of aging populations in the West, and improving access to quality care in emerging economies in Asia , South America , and areas of the Middle East . SmarTech anticipates that low-cost dental printers, and the next generation of highly productive, cost effective dental 3D printers, can help serve these needs in the future

, , and areas of the . SmarTech anticipates that low-cost dental printers, and the next generation of highly productive, cost effective dental 3D printers, can help serve these needs in the future The level of industry activity and collaboration in the dental printing space in the last year has not slowed. The most strategically significant technical evolutions in printer hardware are the development of automated systems and the development of higher printing speed systems, both of which stand to significantly improve productivity and potential for use in-office, as well as further adoption in areas of dentistry such as clear aligners and denture production

The future of material jetting technology for dentistry will be driven by its ability to address unmet needs in dental 3D printing; printing of highly functional restorations using dental composites that can be produced and shaded in a single system for the creation of temporary crowns and bridges, dentures, and ultimately permanent restorations. These developments will position material jetting technology even further into competition with vat photopolymerization technologies of today, further threatening those in the incumbent vat photopolymerization segment who are not providing significant increases in automation, speed, and other value-added features.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter One: Challenging Today's Dental 3D Printing Paradigm

1.1 Key Dental Industry Trends and Their Relationship to Expansion of 3D Printing Technologies

1.1.1 Major Trends Holding Steady in the West

1.1.2 Big Opportunities Emerge in the East, South America

1.1.3 Tracking Growth in Scanning Technologies

1.2 Segmentation of Market Opportunity for Dental 3D Printing Technology

1.3 Trailing Twelve Month Market Activity

1.2.1 Market Activity Summary - Strategic Takeaway

1.4 Technical Evolution in Dental 3D Printing Technologies and Expected Impacts

1.4.1 High Speed Photopolymerization Technologies Will Upend the Dental 3D Printing Market

1.4.2 Material Jetting Technology Will Advance to Create Major Cross-Segment Competition with Vat Photopolymerization

1.4.3 Printing of Dental Composites and Ceramics Threaten Metal Additive Manufacturing, Milling Technology's Future in Dentistry

1.5 Summarizing Future Market Scenarios and Forecasted Growth Trends

1.5.1 The Future of Dental 3D Printing Will Involve Significant Hardware Landscape Change, Competitive Casualties

1.5.2 The Evolution of Dental Laboratory Will Be Catalyzed by 3D Printing Technology

1.5.3 3D Printing Technology Will Become the Leading Production Technology in Dentistry

Chapter Two: The 2019 Comprehensive Dental 3D Printing Hardware and Materials Guide

2.1 Technical Developments in Dental 3D Printing Technologies Set to Disrupt the Dental Industry

2.2 Vat Photopolymerization Dental Printing Technologies

2.2.1 Layerless, High Speed Vat Photopolymerization for Dental Printing

2.2.2 Leading Photopolymerization Systems by Product Class

2.2.3 Analysis of Available Dental Printing Materials (UV- Sensitive Resins)

2.2.4 Analysis of Photopolymerization Hardware Metrics

2.3 UV-based Material Jetting Dental Printing Technologies

2.3.1 Leading Systems by Product Class and New Releases

2.3.3 Analysis of Available Dental Printing Materials (Jettable Resins)

2.3.4 Analysis of Material Jetting Hardware Metrics

2.4 Other Polymer Dental 3D Printing Technologies: Material Extrusion and Powder Bed Fusion

2.5 Metal Powder Bed Fusion Dental 3D Printing Technologies

2.4.1 Analysis of Metal Powder Bed Fusion Hardware Market Metrics

2.6 Ceramic and Composite Dental 3D Printing Technologies

2.6.1 Adaptations of Vat Photopolymerization Printing for Dental Ceramics

2.6.2 Adaptations of Material Jetting Printing for Dental Ceramics

Chapter Three: Evolution in Dental 3D Printing Applications

3.1 Review of Market Opportunity for Printed Dental Models

3.1.1 In-Office Modeling

3.1.2. Penetration and Opportunity Analysis for Dental Models

3.2 Review of Market Opportunity for Printed Temporary Restorations Using Micro Filled Hyrbid Materials

3.3 Review of Market Opportunities for 3D Printed Surgical Guides in Oral Surgery

3.4 Review of Market Opportunities for Value-Added Orthodontic Device Applications (Trays, Splints, and More)

3.5 Review of Market Opportunities in 3D Printing for Clear Dental Aligners

3.5.1 Competitive Landscape of Clear Aligner Market

3.5.2 Comparing Print Technologies in Aligner Production

3.5.3 Directly Printed Clear Aligners - 2019 Outlook

3.5.4 Penetration Analysis for Printed Aligners and Tools

3.6 Review of Market Opportunities in 3D Printing for Printed Denture Applications

3.6.1 Print Technology Evolution for Denture Printing Applications

3.6.2 Competitive Dynamics and Leaders in Denture Printing

3.6.3 Penetration and Market Opportunity for Polymer Printed Denture Components

3.7 3D Printed Investment Casting Patterns for Metal Dental Restorations and Devices

3.8 Review of Market Opportunities for Additively Manufactured Dental Implant Components

3.9 Review of Market Opportunities for Additively Manufactured Dental Crown and Bridge Units

Chapter Four: Analysis of the Dental 3D Printing Competitive Landscape in 2019

4.1 Analysis of Primary Dental 3D Printing Solutions Market - Hardware and Materials

4.1.1 3D Systems (including Vertex Global)

4.1.2 Stratasys

4.1.3 EnvisionTEC

4.1.4 Digital Wax Systems (DWS)

4.1.5 Formlabs

4.1.6 Prodways (including DeltaMed)

4.1.7 Carbon

4.1.8 Structo

4.1.9 GE Additive

4.1.10 XJet

4.1.11 Lithoz

Chapter Five: Presentation of Key Ten-Year Dental 3D Printing Market Forecasts

5.1 Discussion of Methodology

5.1.1 Methodology for Evaluating Opportunities for Dental Printing Services in a Changing Laboratory Landscape

5.1 Selected Cross Segment Opportunities

5.2 Selected Hardware Market Metrics

5.3 Selected Dental Print Material Market Metrics

5.4 Selected Dental Print Services and Laboratory Outsourcing Market Metrics



