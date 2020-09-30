Global $2.8 Billion Data Center PDU Market Outlook and Forecast to 2025: Prominent Players are EAE, Eaton, Hewlett Packard, Legrand, Rittal, Schneider Electric, Siemens & Vertiv

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center PDU Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global data center PDU market size by revenue is expected to cross $2.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period

The global data center power distribution unit (PDU) market has evolved significantly in the last decade, with innovations focused on improving efficiency and reducing space in data centers. The complexity of the operating environment has increased in recent years, with varied power distribution deployment, supporting both high-density and low-density environments. The use of traditional floor PDU has decreased considerably, where modular floor systems are adopted among data centers. The use of bus bar has grown significantly, especially facilities installed with hot/cold aisle containment systems.

The increasing awareness to reduce power consumption and wastage and improve efficiency in data centers is driving the adoption of intelligent PDUs in facilities. The use of basic PDUs will continue to decline throughout the forecast period, aiding in the growth of intelligent products in the market. There is an increasing need among colocation facilities to meter and monitor customer rack power consumption, which has led to the growth of intelligent solutions among colocation end-users.

Global Data Center PDU Market Segmentation

The global data center PDU market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, rack PDU, end-users, and geography. The increasing rack power density and the need to operate facilities at low PUE are increasing the adoption of busway systems. Reduced installation costs and high reliability efficiencies are the major benefits of busway systems. The global data center busway market is dominated by the US with the highest investment of around 45%, followed by China & Hong Kong, Germany, Denmark, Canada, the Netherland and UK. Colocation service providers are the major investors in busway systems along with hyperscale data center operators.

Basic PDUs are among the common rack PDU device used in a traditional data center environment. In 2019, the use of existed among smaller facilities with less rack capacity and supplied with the power of less than 500 kW. The use of basic systems accounted for over 6% of the market investment. Over the last five years, there has been an increasing awareness among facility operators to monitor power distribution to IT racks in data centers. A majority of basic solution deployments is identified among developing countries.

Colocation providers have predominantly adopted busway systems for power distribution. The adoption of hot/cold aisle deployments has grown significantly in these environments. With the increasing interest shown by colocation providers to operate facilities at a PUE of less than 1.40, these facilities are being equipped with intelligent PDUs that aid in overcoming wastage of power at the rack-level. Colocation facilities will continue to drive the data center PDU market during the forecast period, with facilities being built with at least 500 racks or modular facility construction that feature at least 40 racks PDUs in a hot/cold aisle containment of 20 racks.

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The data center PDU market has a strong presence of global and regional vendors that are offering end-to-end power infrastructure solutions for data centers. The market has witnessed several innovations in PDUs in the last years to reduce cost, increase flexibility in installation of the systems and easy management of solutions in a complex data center environment.

Traditional floor solutions have been replaced by busbar trunking systems among several facilities. Most of the competition is related to pricing, configuration, and features offered by the PDU solutions. The brand power plays an important role with leading vendors offering other power infrastructure solutions competing with pure-play market leaders.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the data center PDU market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the data center PDU market share?

3. What are the drivers, trends, and restraints in the data center PDU market?

4. Who are the prominent vendors in the data center PDU market, and what are their market shares?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the data center PDU market share?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

4.4 Market Segments

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Rack PDUs In Data Centers

7.3 PDU Selection Criteria

7.4 Impact Of Covid-19 On Data Center Markets

7.5 Impact Of Covid-19 On Data Center PDU Market

8 Market Growth Enablers

8.1 Colocation Investments Boost Power Infrastructure Procurement

8.2 Growth In Hyperscale Data Center Contribution

8.3 Power Outages Mandate 2n Redundant Rack Pdu Design

8.4 Adoption Of Prefabricated Data Centers As On-Premise Solution

9 Market Growth Restraints

9.1 Low-Cost Solutions Leading To Ambiguity In Procurement

9.2 Budget Constraints Impact Intelligent PDU Procurement

10 Market Opportunities & Trends

10.1 Growing Rack Power Density In Data Centers

10.2 Software-Defined Power To Monitor & Automate Power Infrastructure

10.3 Rising Demand For Edge Data Centers

11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis

12 Infrastructure

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Busways

12.3 Rack PDU

12.4 Floor PDU

13 Rack PDU

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipment)

13.3 Market Overview

13.4 Basic PDU

13.5 Metered PDU

13.6 Monitored PDU

13.7 Switched/Managed PDU

14 End-Users

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine By Rack PDU (Revenue)

14.3 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine By Rack PDU (Unit Shipment)

14.4 Colocation Data Centers

14.5 Enterprise Data Centers

15 Geography

15.1 Geography Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine

Competitive Landscape

Overview

Prominent Key Vendors

EAE

Eaton

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Legrand

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Vertiv

Other Prominent Vendors

ABB

Anord Mardix

ATEN

Austin Hughes

BellWin Information Co. Ltd.

Black Box Network Services

Canovate Group

Chatsworth Products

Cisco Systems

Conteg

Crenlo (Emcor)

Cyber Power Systems

Dataprobe

Delta Group

DigiPower

Elcom International

Enlogic (CIS Global)

Fujitsu

Leviton

Panduit

Powertek

Prism Enclosures

Rack Solutions

Retex

Schleifenbauer

Siemon Company

Socomec Group

Toshiba Corporation

Tripp Lite

