Global $2.86 Billion Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market: Focus on Mobility Type, Mode of Operation, Size, System & End Users - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global unmanned ground vehicle market registered a revenue of $1.01 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.26% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. The market is expected to reach $2.86 billion by 2024.



The market is currently witnessing a high growth rate, owing to the rising expenditure and modernization of the defense industry. Furthermore, the increasing capital investment for robotics technologies, especially in the developing economies, is propelling their demand. Defense and security and commercial end-users have witnessed an increase in demand for unmanned ground vehicles due to the rising number of terrorist activities around the globe.



In addition, the acceleration in venture capital investment for robotics technologies and the introduction of Industry 4.0 across multiple sectors are some of the major factors expected to create lucrative opportunities for the global unmanned ground vehicle market in the coming five years.



The increasing demand for unmanned ground vehicle across different end-users is forcing the UGV manufacturers to develop products with more advanced technologies. Moreover, the increasing demand for operational efficiency, growth in terrorist activities around the world, and demand for autonomous control systems are expected to drive the market.



The market report provides a detailed analysis of the recent trends influencing the market, along with a comprehensive study of future trends and technological developments. It also includes a competitive analysis of the leading players in the industry, including company overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis. The overall market has been segmented into technology, applications, platforms, end-users, and region.



Market Dynamics

Drivers



Rising Expenditure and Modernization of Defense Industry

Increasing Capital Investment for Robotics Technologies

Growing Demand for Autonomous System in Defense and Commercial

Market Restraints

Requirement for Developing Reliable UGV for Critical Missions

Navigating Unmapped Environment and Legal Challenges

Market Opportunity

Fourth Industrial Revolution and Increasing Demand of Smart UGV

Advent of Emerging Commercial Application

Industry Analysis



Industry Overview



Industry Measures



Industry Technology Roadmap: Upcoming Technology



Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Unmanned Ground Vehicle

Technology Trends



Packbot Family of System

Common Mobility Platform

Talon Family

APPLIQUE KITS

Mine Clearance System

Small UGV for Combat System

Autonomous Navigation System

Product Mapping with Respect to Payloads



Patent Analysis



Supply Chain Analysis



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How much revenue was generated by the global unmanned ground vehicle in 2018, and how much is it expected to reach by 2024?

What are the major trends, market drivers, challenges, and opportunities that are influencing the global unmanned ground vehicle market?

What are the key strategies and developments that are being undertaken by the companies operating in the market?

What is the patent scenario in the global unmanned ground vehicle market, as on date?

How much revenue was generated by the segments and sub-segments of the global unmanned ground vehicle market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024:

1. on the basis of mobility type, including wheeled, tracked, hybrid, and legged

2. on the basis of mode of operation, including teleoperated and autonomous

3. on the basis of size, including small (10-200 lbs), medium (200-500 lbs), large (500-1000 lbs), and very large (above 1000 lbs)

4. on the basis of system, including payloads, navigation, and control system, power system, and others

5. on the basis of end-user, including defense and security, and commercial

6. on the basis of region, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

Which are the key players in the global unmanned ground vehicle market, and what are the new strategies adopted by them to make a mark in the industry?

What is the competitive strength of the key leading players in the unmanned ground vehicle market?

Some of the key players in the global unmanned ground vehicle market are:

BAE Systems

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

ECA Group

Endeavor (Now a part of FLIR system)

General Dynamics

Harris Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

John Bean Technologies Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Oshkosh Corporation

QinetiQ Group

RedSquared (RE2) Robotics

Seegrid Corporation

Thales Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i73lm0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

