Global $2+ Billion Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market Outlook, 2026 - High Adoption of Immunotherapies and Recent Approval of Promising Drugs Drives Medications

The "Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Treatment (Medication, Surgery), by End Use (Hospitals, Clinics), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global myasthenia gravis treatment market size is expected to reach USD 2.06 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5% through the forecast period, according to this report.

Increasing awareness of rare diseases, emergence of biologics, and growing adoption of immunotherapies & immunosuppressant's are driving the myasthenia gravis (MG) treatment market.



According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), in the U.S. around 14-40 per 100,000 individuals suffer from myasthenia gravis. Reports suggest that the frequency of the disorder is on the rise over the last several decades. This can be attributed to the better identification of patients and the increasing prevalence of autoimmune disorders among general public across the world. Myasthenia gravis occurs more frequently in females than in males, and although symptoms may appear at any age, its onset usually peaks in men in their 50s or 60s and in women during their 20s or 30s.



Medication held the largest market share in the treatment segment and is expected to maintain its market leading position through the forecast period. This is because medications can largely manage the symptoms and dramatically inhibit the immune system. Medications include immunotherapies such as Soliris (eculizumab), corticosteroids, and immunosuppressive drugs such as Prograf (tacrolimus) and Neoral/Sandimmune (cyclosporine). However, high cost of treatment and lack of awareness in the developing & underdeveloped countries are expected to inhibit the market growth.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Medications are expected to obtain the largest market share in the treatment segment. This can be attributed to the high adoption of immunotherapies and the recent approval of promising drugs.

Currently, no cure is available for myasthenia gravis, however patients can be treated with medications and surgery for the management of the symptoms.

North America is likely to dominate the MG treatment market due high healthcare expenditure and favorable reimbursement scenario

is likely to dominate the MG treatment market due high healthcare expenditure and favorable reimbursement scenario The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing disposable income in the region.

region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing disposable income in the region. Some of the major companies operating in the market include Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc., Grifols SA, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc. Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., AbbVie Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., and Shire plc.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Regulatory Framework

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3 Industry challenges

3.5 Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1 Industry analysis - Porter's

3.5.1.1 Supplier Power

3.5.1.2 Buyer Power

3.5.1.3 Substitution Threat

3.5.1.4 Threat from new entrants

3.5.1.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.5.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.5.2.1 Political Landscape

3.5.2.2 Environmental Landscape

3.5.2.3 Social landscape

3.5.2.4 Technology landscape

3.5.2.5 Legal Landscape

3.5.3 Major deals and strategic alliances analysis

3.5.3.1 Joint ventures

3.5.3.2 Mergers and acquisitions

3.5.3.3 Licensing and partnership

3.5.3.4 Technology collaborations

3.5.3.5 Strategic Divestments

3.5.4 Market entry strategies



Chapter 4 Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market - Competitive Analysis

4.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

4.2 Company Categorization

4.3 Vendor Landscape

4.3.1 List of key distributors and channel partners

4.3.2 Key customers

4.3.3 Key company market share analysis, 2018

4.4 Public Companies

4.4.1 Regional network map

4.4.2 Company market position analysis

4.4.3 Company market share, by region

4.5 Private Companies

4.5.1 List of key emerging companies

4.5.2 Company market position analysis

4.6 Supplier Ranking



Chapter 5 Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market: Treatment Estimates and Trend Analysis

5.1 Definitions & Scope

5.2 Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Global Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market, by Treatment, 2015 to 2026

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026



Chapter 6 Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market: End-use Estimates and Trend Analysis

6.1 Definitions & Scope

6.2 Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026

6.3 Segment Dashboard

6.4 Global Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market, by End Use, 2015 to 2026

6.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026



Chapter 7 Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Regional Market Snapshot

7.2 Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2018

7.3 Market Share Analysis by Country, 2018

7.4 SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

7.5 Market Size & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2026



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Company Profiles

8.1.1 Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc.

8.1.2 Grifols S.A.

8.1.3 Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC

8.1.4 Novartis

8.1.5 Pfizer Inc.

8.1.6 AbbVie Inc.

8.1.7 F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG

8.1.8 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

8.1.9 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

8.1.10 Shire PLC



