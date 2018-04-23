Global $20.08 Billion Dust Control Systems Market 2018 - Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Dust Control Systems Market by Type (Wet and Dry), Mobility (Mobile Controllers and Fixed Controllers), End-use Industry (Construction, Mining, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Textile, Pharmaceutical, and Food & Beverage), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The dust control systems market is projected to reach USD 20.08 Billion by 2023 from USD 15.67 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.08% during the forecast period.
The rise in health awareness among consumers and rapid urbanization & industrialization are expected to fuel the demand for dust control systems.
Based on type, the dust control systems market has been segmented into wet and dry. The wet segment accounted for a larger market share of the global dust control systems market in 2017.
Wet dust control systems are further segmented into wet scrubbers and wet electrostatic precipitators. As wet electrostatic precipitators are used to treat sub-micron particulates, such as aerosols or fumes, their demand is expected to grow at a higher rate. The dry dust control systems are segmented into bag dust collectors, electrostatic dust collectors, vacuum dust collectors, modular dust collectors, and cyclone dust control systems. The electrostatic dust collectors segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, followed by the bag dust collectors segment.
By mobility, the dust control systems market has been segmented into mobile controllers and fixed controllers. The mobile controllers segment dominated the global dust control systems market with a relatively larger share in 2017. Mobile controllers include sub-types such as handheld, self-propelled, tractor-mounted, and trailed. Easy and efficient working of tractor-mounted dust control systems makes it the dominant and fastest-growing market, globally.
Based on end-use industry, the dust control systems market has been segmented into construction, mining, oil & gas, chemical, textile, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and others, which include power & utility, and metal & finishing industries. The construction segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017. Rapid urbanization and industrialization are fueling the demand for dust control systems in the construction and mining industries. The food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries with limited use of dust control systems provide an opportunity for the dust control systems market.
Share this article