Global $200+ Billion Drug API Market Forecasts to 2024 with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma and Cipla Dominating

The global drug API market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.40% to reach US$200.385 billion by 2024, from US$146.141 billion in 2018.



APIs or Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients are the active drug components showing therapeutic effects. The rising R&D expenditure, growing pharmaceutical industry is driving the growth of the global drug API market in the forecast period. A substance used in a finished pharmaceutical product (FPP), intended to furnish pharmacological activity or to otherwise have direct effect in the diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of disease, or to have direct effect in restoring, correcting or modifying physiological functions in human beings (source: WHO).



Furthermore, the prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide and incidences of cancer are driving the market growth. The United States followed by Europe are expected to have a significant market share, while the Asia-Pacific region will witness high growth driven by the booming API manufacturing in China.



This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.



Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment. Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence done through extensive secondary research.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma and Cipla Inc. among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Global Drug API Market by Drug Synthesis Type

5.1. Biotech Drugs

5.2. Synthetic Drugs



6. Global Drug API Market by Application

6.1. Generic Drugs

6.2. Branded Drugs



7. Global Drug API Market by Geography

7.1. North America

7.1.1. USA

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.1.4. Others

7.2. South America

7.2.1. Brazil

7.2.2. Argentina

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. United Kingdom

7.3.4. Spain

7.3.5. Others

7.4. Middle East and Africa

7.4.1. Saudi Arabia

7.4.2. Israel

7.4.3. Others

7.5. Asia Pacific

7.5.1. China

7.5.2. Japan

7.5.3. South Korea

7.5.4. India

7.5.5. Others



8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Competition and Offerings Analysis of Key Vendors

8.2. Recent Investment and Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

9.2. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

9.3. Aurobindo Pharma

9.4. Cipla Inc.

9.5. Sandoz International Gmbh

9.6. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

9.7. Zcl Chemicals Ltd.

9.8. Biocon



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wgtnpi

