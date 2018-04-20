Global $200 Billion Opportunity for Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Market by 2024 - Size, Current Trends, and Dynamics

The report estimates the global nanoparticle drug market to reach over US$ 200 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 10%.



Growth promoting factors like increase in global prevalence of various clinical indications like cancer, diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis are bound to fuel the market growth with oncology being the dominant segment. The increasing demand for effective treatment methods to provide for the rising pool of patients are expected to help the segment retain dominance over the report's forecast period as well.



The nanoparticles drug delivery market however faces some major challenges that are anticipated to hamper with its future growth. High demand of investments, scientific and technical limitations and overcrowding of vendors and marketing challenges such as exorbitant pricing of therapeutics, limited market penetration and low awareness are hurdles that need to be taken care of to enhance the potential of nanoparticle drug delivery segment.

Advancement in nanotechnology has resulted in the entry of many types of nanoparticles in the market. Nanocrystal and liposomes are currently the most popular nanoparticles in use, followed by micelles and dendrimers. Nanocrystal, liposomal and micelle formulations of therapeutics are being developed and marketed which is bound to increase the market size in the future.



Geographical analysis of the nanoparticle drug delivery method projects the increasing dominance of US with more than 40% of the global market, followed by Europe. However, the market size is anticipated to increase in the Asia Pacific and Latin American region during the forecast period due to multiple growth factors supporting the analysis, such as increase in patient base and the rising interest of key players like Johnson & Johnson and Novartis in the region.



This research report on global nanoparticle drug delivery market provides an in-depth analysis of the market with special emphasis on the global market size, current market trends, dynamics and other factors that might have an impact on the market. Comparative price, dosage and therapy cost analysis of original drugs with nanoparticle formulations analyses the promising potential of Nanoparticle drug delivery, ultimately proving its superiority.

Key Topics Covered



1. Nanoparticles - Revolutionizing Drug Delivery Method

1.1 Prologue to Targeted Drug Delivery by Nanoparticles

1.2 Nanoparticle Drug Delivery -Enhancing the Efficacy of Therapeutics by Nanotechnology



2. Need for Nanoparticle Drug Delivery

2.1 Limitations of Traditional Drug Delivery Techniques

2.2 Rising Demand for Better Targeted Drug Delivery Techniques in the Oncology Segment



3. Superiority of Nanoparticle Based Drug Delivery over Traditional Drug Delivery

3.1 Better Therapeutic Outcome than Conventional Drug Delivery Methods

3.2 Role of Nanoparticles in Better Diagnosis of Cancer



4. Importance of Nanoparticle Drug Delivery in Cancer Therapy

4.1 Wide Application of Nanoparticles in Cancer Therapy

4.2 Mechanisms of Nanoparticle Internalization in Cancer Cells for Imaging & Therapy



5. Existing Techniques For Nanoparticle Drug Delivery

5.1 Nanocrystals

5.2 Liposomes

5.3 Dendrimers

5.4 Micelle Based Drug Delivery



6. Upcoming Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Techniques

6.1 Polymeric Nanoparticles

6.2 Metal based Nanoparticles (Gold, iron oxide)

6.3 Fullerenes & Carbon Nanotube

6.4 Quantum Dots Delivery



7. Global Nanoparticle Drug Market Overview

7.1 Current Market Scenario

7.2 Global Nanoparticle Drug Clinical Pipeline Overview



8. Price & Dosage Analysis of Commercially Available Nanoparticle Therapeutics

8.1 Liposomal Doxorubicin

8.1.1 Availability, Price & Mechanism of Action

8.1.2 Dosage in Various Clinical Indications

8.1.3 Liposomal Doxorubicin (Nanoparticle) v/s Traditional Doxorubicin - Comparative Analysis

8.2 Amphotericin

8.2.1 Availability, Price & Mechanism of Action

8.2.2 Dosage by Indication

8.2.3 Comparative Analysis- Conventional Amphotericin B v/s Nanoparticle Formulations

8.3 Paclitaxel (Taxol, Onxal)

8.3.1 Availability,Price & Mechanism of Action

8.3.2 Dosage Analysis in Various Types of Cancer

8.3.3 Paclitaxel v/s Abraxane(liposomal)

8.4 Sirolimus (Rapamune)

8.4.1 Availability,Price & Mechanism of Action

8.4.2 Rapamune - Dosage Analysis

8.5 Emend (Aprepitant Nanocrystal)

8.5.1 Availability & Price

8.5.2 Dosage Analysis

8.6 Megace ES (Enhanced Stability)

8.6.1 Availability, Price & Mechanism of Action

8.6.2 Comparative Dosage Analyis - Megace v/s Megace ES

8.7 Estradiol Topical Emulsion(Estrasorb)

8.8 Other Nanoparticle Therapeutic Formulations

8.8.1 Feraheme

8.8.2 Triglide - Nanocrystal Version of Tricor



9. Nanoparticle Drug Delivery - Market Trend & Patent Distribution Analysis

9.1 Patent Filing Status in Nanoparticle Drug Delivery

9.2 Patent Distribution by Nanomaterial Type

9.3 Patent Distribution by Stimulus

9.4 Patent Distribution by Route of Administration & Forms of Drug Delivery



10. Driving Factors of Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Market

10.1 Increasing Prevalence of Disease & the Need for Better Therapeutics

10.2 Better Reliability & Safety than Conventional Therapeutics

10.3 Advancement in Research & Development

10.4 Promising Investment & Market Potential

10.5 Rapid Advancement in Innovative and Superior Technology



11. Challenging Aspects of Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Segment

11.1 Highly Expensive Technique & Nanoparticle Products

11.2 Scientific & Technical Limitation Related to Nanoparticles Drug Delivery

11.3 Regional Limitation & Low Market Penetrance

11.4 Dominance of Conventional Drug Delivery Segment



12. Future Forecast & Market Analysis of Global Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Market



13. Global Nanoparticle Drug Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

13.1 Unknown

13.2 Research

13.3 Preclinical

13.4 Clinical

13.5 Phase-I

13.6 Phase-I/II

13.7 Phase-II

13.8 Phase-II/III

13.9 Phase-III

13.10 Preregistration

13.11 Registered



14. Marketed Nanoparticle Drug Clinical Insight by Company & Indication

14.1 Rilpivirine (Edurant)

14.2 Albumin-Bound Paclitaxel (Abraxane, Coraxane & Coroxane)

14.3 Meloxicam (VIVLODEX)

14.4 Ferumoxytol (Feraheme & Rienso)

14.5 Paclitaxel Liposomal - Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company

14.6 Fenofibrate (Lipanthyl & TriCor)

14.7 Doxorubicin Liposomal (Caelyx & Doxil)

14.8 Vincristine Liposomal (Marqibo)

14.9 Fenofibrate (Triglide)

14.10 Rexin-G

14.11 Estradiol Topical (Estrasorb)

14.12 Glycyrrhiza/Phosphatidylcholine (Phosphogliv)

14.13 Paclitaxel Nanoparticle (Nanoxel)



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1 Abraxis BioScience

15.2 Access Pharmaceuticals

15.3 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

15.4 Amgen

15.5 Arrowhead Research

15.6 BIND Therapeutics

15.7 Cadila Healthcare

15.8 Celegen Corporation

15.9 Celsion Corporation

15.10 Genzyme Corporation

15.11 Merck

15.12 NanoCarrier

15.13 Nippon Kayaku

15.14 Nanobiotix

15.15 Novavax

15.16 Pfizer

15.17 Roche

15.18 Samyang

15.19 Sanofi

15.20 Takeda Pharmaceutical

