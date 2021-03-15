Global 2020 Interactive Response Technology (IRT) Market Benchmarking Report 2020 - Explore New Providers and Understand how they have Performed for Industry Peers

DUBLIN, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IRT Market Dynamics and Service Provider Benchmarking (3rd Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Whatever you used to call it, whatever you call it now, and whatever you will call it in the future, one thing is for sure.

The world of eClinical interactive randomization and drug supply services continues to evolve. From the data contained in this report, the IRT industry seems to be in a state of transition from standalone point products to more fully integrated systems that use and feed data into other eClinical systems such as EDC systems, CTMS, and eCOA systems, in addition to managing randomization and drug supply functions.

IRT providers, eClinical system vendors, and sponsor/CRO organizations will all gain valuable insight using this research.

For IRT providers: Learn how your company performs against competitors. Discover where performance exceeds expectations so you can differentiate your offerings from competitors.

For eClinical system vendors: Discover IRT provider offerings and find out which one is best suited for integration with your data systems.

For sponsors/CROs: Compare your company's outsourcing philosophy to that of the broader industry. Evaluate your provider selection process.

Explore new providers and understand how they have performed for industry peers. There are a handful of large players but, for the most part, the IRT service provider playing field is wide open.

What You Will Learn:

Sponsors:

Learn which IRT providers are being most utilized by your peers.

Understand which IRT applications are being integrated most often with various EDC, ePRO, and CTMS systems that may already be in place.

Forecast what to expect in terms of outsourcing IRT services and the use of preferred providers.

Benchmark IRT vendor performance based on data from unbiased assessments.

IRT Service Providers:

Benchmark 22 different IRT service providers (including in-house systems) across 22 different attributes based on user experience, which allows providers to gauge their own performance against expectations as well as that of other providers.

Gain insight into the integration capabilities of providers' respective systems by understanding which IRT applications are being integrated with which EDC, ePRO, and CTMS systems.

EDC, ePRO, and CTMS Providers:

Gain insight into the integration capabilities of providers' respective systems by understanding which IRT applications are being integrated with which EDC, ePRO, and CTMS systems.

Major Topics:

RT Vendor Selection

Outsourcing Trends

IRT Vendor Perceptions

IRT Vendor Performance

Company Service Quality Profiles

Study Data

Key Topics Covered:

1. IRT Vendor Selection

Primary Section Takeaways

Most Important Selection Criteria

Attributes Growing in Importance

Complexity's Role in Vendor Selection

Preferred Provider Agreements

2. Outsourcing Trends

Primary Section Takeaways

In-house vs. Outsourced IRT Use

Suppliers vs. Integrated Service Companies

Importance of IRT Being a Vendor's Main Service

Desired IRT Improvements

3. IRT Vendor Perceptions

Primary Section Takeaways

IRT Vendor Familiarity

IRT Vendor Leaders

IRT Vendor Usage

IRT Vendor Preference

Reasons for IRT Vendor Preference

Improvement Suggestions for Preferred Vendor

4. IRT Vendor Performance

Primary Section Takeaways

A Note on Performance Calculations

Performance Across Service Providers

Figure 1 - Capabilities



Figure 2 - User-friendliness



Figure 3 - Staff Characteristics/Support

5. Company Service Quality Profiles

6. Study Data

IRT Vendor Familiarity

IRT Vendor Leaders

IRT Vendor Usage

IRT Vendor Preference

Reasons for IRT Vendor Preference

Improvement Suggestions for Preferred Vendor

Selection Criteria

Attributes Growing in Importance

Complexity of Builds

Impact of Complexity on Vendor Selection

Experience Preference: Therapeutic Area vs.

Complexity

Better Functionality Preference: Sites vs.

Sponsor/CRO

Importance of IRT Being Vendor's Main Service

Critical Quality Measures for IRT Systems

In-house vs. Outsourced IRT Use

Preferred Provider Agreements

Number of IRT Preferred Providers

Percent of IRT Work Awarded to Preferred Providers

Desired IRT Improvements

Verbatim Responses: Desired IRT Improvements

Future Use of Dedicated IRT Suppliers vs. Integrated

Service Companies

Importance of Reporting Functionality

Importance of Technology vs. Professional

Implementation/ Customization

7. IRT Vendor Drilldowns

In-house Developed IRT System

Almac (IXRS, aXcess)

Aris Global agXchange IRT

Avaya

Bioclinica Agile RTSM

Bracket

Cenduit

Criterium TeleDiary

DSG

Endpoint Clinical-Pulse

ePharmaSolutions

Five9 IVR

IBM-Merge Healthcare - IVR/IWR

ICON Flex Advantage

inVentiv Health Clinical IRT

Medidata Balance

Oracle Health Sciences IRT On Demand

PAREXEL Informatics ClinPhone

PPD

Premier Research

S-Clinica

Suvoda IRT

USAN Voicenet

Veeva

Veracity Logic

WCT Smart

Westat Westrax

Y Prime

Performance Across IRT Vendors

8. Demographics

Company Type

Office Location

Job Title

Decision-making Responsibility

Technology Familiarity

Current Clinical Trial Involvement

