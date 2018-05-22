Global $220 Billion Technical Textile Market Opportunities - Emergence of New Technologies / Growing Demand From Emerging Industrial Markets / Growing Importance of Geotextiles

The technical textile market is estimated at USD 165.51 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 220.37 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.89% from 2017.

Some of the major factors that drive the growth of this market are high demand growth and government initiatives to promote this industry. The increasing use of technical textile in end-use industries such as automobile, healthcare, construction, and geotextile is also driving the market. The increasing usage of technical textiles in these industries can be attributed to the unique functional properties-such as hygiene and safety, cost effectiveness, durability, strength, lightweight, versatility, user-friendliness, eco-friendliness, and logistical convenience of technical textile.



The technical textile market has been segmented on the basis of material, technology, application, and region. Based on material, the synthetic polymer segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2017, owing to factors such as high strength, low cost, and high quality. Synthetic polymers find wide application in high-tech applications such as geotextile spun bounds, surgical application products, and bulletproof body armor. With the growth in these industries, the demand for synthetic polymers will also increase.



Based on process, the woven segment of the technical textile market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2017. The ease in the process helps to produce a wide range of products for various applications. Woven technical textiles find application in automobile, construction, clothing, and other industries. Furthermore, advancements in weaving technology such as 3D weaving are also expected to drive the technical textile market during the forecast period.



Based on application, the mobiltech segment of the technical textile market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. This growth can be attributed to the booming automobile sector in many countries such as the UAE, Japan, and Germany. The increasing use of technical textiles in various areas of the automobile sector such as seat belts, seating upholstery, tire cords & linear, and others is expected to propel the demand for technical textiles.



Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the technical textile market in 2017. The market here is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. The growth of the technical textile market in emerging countries such as China and India can be attributed to rapid urbanization and increased disposable incomes.



The high cost of finished products affects the pricing structure of the intermediate industry, thereby restraining the growth of the market. The technical textile market has undergone many changes and advancements pertaining to technologies and materials used. Natural materials that are used in the manufacturing of technical textile are relatively expensive than their synthetic counterparts such as wool and silk. Growing demand from emerging industrial markets provides an opportunity for the growth of technical textile.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Regional Scope

1.3.2 Periodization Considered

1.4 Currency Considered

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

2.4.1 Assumptions of the Research Study

2.4.2 Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Technical Textile Market

4.2 Technical Textile Market, By Material

4.3 Technical Textile Market, By Process

4.4 Technical Textile Market, By Application

4.5 Asia Pacific: Technical Textile Market, By Process & Country

4.6 Technical Textile Market: Regional Snapshot



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for New Applications Areas

5.2.1.2 Increasing Adaptability and Awareness of Products

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Finished Products Affects the Pricing Structure of the Intermediate Industry

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emergence of New Technologies

5.2.3.2 Growing Demand From Emerging Industrial Markets

5.2.3.3 Growing Importance of Geotextiles

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Cost-To-Benefit Ratio A Concern for Small Manufacturers

5.2.4.2 Varying Environmental Mandates Across Regions



6 Technical Textile Market, By Material

(Note: Market Sizes are Not Provided for the Sub-Segments)

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Natural Fiber

6.2.1 Cotton

6.2.2 Wool

6.2.3 Others

6.3 Synthetic Polymer

6.3.1 Polyethersulfone (PES)

6.3.2 Polyamide (PA)

6.3.3 Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)

6.3.4 Polypropylene (PP)

6.3.5 Polyester

6.3.6 Others

6.4 Mineral

6.4.1 Asbestos

6.4.2 Glass

6.4.3 Ceramic Fiber

6.5 Metal

6.6 Regenerated Fiber

6.6.1 Rayon

6.6.2 Acetate

6.7 Others



7 Technical Textile Market, By Process

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Woven

7.3 Knitted

7.4 Non-Woven

7.5 Others



8 Technical Textile Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Mobiltech

8.3 Indutech

8.4 Sportech

8.5 Buildtech

8.6 Hometech

8.7 Clothtech

8.8 Meditech

8.9 Agrotech

8.10 Protech

8.11 Packtech

8.12 Oekotech

8.13 Geotech



9 Technical Textile Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 India

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 Indonesia

9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 Germany

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 UK

9.4.4 Russia

9.4.5 Italy

9.4.6 Spain

9.4.7 Rest of Europe

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Turkey

9.5.2 UAE

9.5.3 South Africa

9.5.4 Saudi Arabia

9.5.5 Rest of the Middle East & Africa

9.6 South America

9.6.1 Brazil

9.6.2 Argentina

9.6.3 Rest of South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.2 Investments& Expansions

10.3.3 New Product Launches

10.3.4 Agreements & Partnerships



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Dupont

11.2 Asahi Kasei

11.3 Kimberley-Clark

11.4 Mitsui Chemicals

11.5 Huntsman

11.6 Low & Bonar

11.7 Freudenberg & Co.

11.8 Berry Global Group

11.9 Toyobo Co.

11.10 Milliken & Company

11.11 SRF Limited

11.12 Lanxess

11.13 Koninklijke Ten Cate

11.14 International Textile Group



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p5s6f7/global_220?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-220-billion-technical-textile-market-opportunities---emergence-of-new-technologies--growing-demand-from-emerging-industrial-markets--growing-importance-of-geotextiles-300652613.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

