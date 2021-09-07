Global $23.2 Bn Inland Water Transport Markets, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inland Water Transport Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global inland water transport market is expected to grow from $18.62 billion in 2020 to $19.42 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The market is expected to reach $23.2 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.



Major companies in the inland water transport market include American Commercial Lines LLC; Ingram Industries; AP Moller - Maersk A/S; Jeffboat and European Cruise Service.



The inland water transport market consists of sales of inland water transportation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide inland water transportation of passengers and cargo on lakes, rivers, or intracoastal waterways.

Inland waterways are stretches of water, not part of the sea, over which crafts of a carrying capacity not less than 50 tonnes can navigate when normally loaded. The inland water transport market is segmented into inland water freight transportation and inland water passenger transportation.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global inland water transport market, accounting for 32% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global inland water transport market. Africa was the smallest region in the global inland water transport market.



Companies are recently encouraging lean and green inland transportation. For improved efficiency, companies are focusing on natural gas in shipping, improved vessel designs, efficient loading and unloading of cargo and many more. The companies are also retrofitting old equipment in ships with emission reduction devices, hull cleaning and coating and high performance propellers and nozzles. Certain advanced propulsion systems such as fuel cell hybrid drive technologies will be soon there in the market. With these efforts inland transport market is seeing a steady growth in the upcoming years.



