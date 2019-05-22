Global $23.3 Bn Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Forecast to 2029

DUBLIN, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ceramic Matrix Composites Market by Matrix Type (Oxide/Oxide, C/SiC, C/C, SiC/SiC), End-Use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy & Power, Industrial), Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa,) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ceramic matrix composites market size is estimated to be USD 9.4 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 23.3 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.5% between 2019 and 2029.



Ceramic matrix composites are used in different industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive, energy & power, and industrial. They exhibit various properties such as non-corrosiveness, light weight, high mechanical strength, and high-temperature capability. The superior properties offered by ceramic matrix composites are enabling its usage in various end-use industries.



C/SiC matrix composites accounted for the largest share, in terms of value, of the overall ceramic matrix composites market.



C/Sic matrix composites dominated the overall ceramic matrix composites market in 2018. Ceramic matrix composites possess characteristics such as superior efficiency, higher tensile strength, and excellent mechanical properties at higher temperature. C/SiC ceramic matrix composites have the highest specific strength and can survive a wide range of high-temperature environment. C/SiC ceramic matrix composites are used in the nose cap of thermal protection system (TPS) and brake systems of luxury cars such as Porsche, Mercedes, and Audi.



The ceramic matrix composites market in the aerospace & defense industry is expected to register the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2029.



The increasing use of ceramic matrix composites in the aerospace & defense industry is mainly due to its properties, such as high damage tolerance, fracture toughness, and high temperature, wear & corrosion resistance. These properties allow ceramic matrix composites to withstand severe thermomechanical loading conditions. Ceramic matrix composites are used in various aerospace applications such as braking systems, structural nozzles, thermal barriers, and engine components. These composites help aircraft manufacturers in reducing weight and increasing efficiency of the engine.



The ceramic matrix composites market in North America is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value and volume, between 2019 and 2029.



North America dominated the global ceramic matrix composites market. The region has the presence of many manufacturers of ceramic matrix composites and its products. The US accounted for a major share of the global ceramic matrix composites market and is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of the ceramic matrix composites market in this region is mainly driven by the growing aerospace & defense industry.



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Need to Reduce Weight to Optimize Efficiency of Automobiles

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Ceramic Matrix Composites in Aerospace & Defense and Energy & Power Industries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Higher Costs Compared to Other Metals and Alloys

5.2.2.2 High Customization Requirement for End-Use Applications

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Incorporation of Low-Cost Production Technologies

5.2.3.2 Standardization of Ceramic Matrix Composites Production

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Issues Related to Reparability and Recyclability

5.2.4.2 Slower Adoption in Newer Applications Such as Energy & Power

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP

6.3 Trends in Aerospace Industry

6.4 Trends in the Automotive Industry



7 Ceramic Matrix Composites Market, By Matrix Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Oxide/Oxide Ceramic Matrix Composites

7.2.1 Oxide/Oxide Segment has the Largest Share in Overall Market Due to Demand for Lower-Priced and High Thermal Stability Materials

7.3 C/SiC Ceramic Matrix Composites

7.3.1 C/SiC Ceramic Matrix Composites Market is Driven By High Demand From Aerospace and Luxury & Sports Cars Industries

7.4 C/C Ceramic Matrix Composites

7.4.1 North America Leads the C/C Composites Market Owing to High Demand From Aerospace & Defense Industry

7.5 SiC/SiC Ceramic Matrix Composites

7.5.1 SiC/SiC Matrix has Significant Demand in High-Temperature Applications of Engine Components, Gas Turbines, and Heat Exchangers



8 Ceramic Matrix Composites Market, By End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Aerospace & Defense

8.2.1 Gas Turbine Engine Expected to Drive the Demand for Ceramic Matrix Composites in Aerospace & Defense

8.3 Automotive

8.3.1 Brake Disk Application is Expected to Drive the Demand for Ceramic Matrix Composites in Automotive

8.4 Energy & Power

8.4.1 Growing Use in Nuclear Plants Fueling Demand for Ceramic Matrix Composites in Energy & Power

8.5 Industrial

8.5.1 Oxide/Oxide Ceramic Matrix Composites Have Wide Applications in Industrial Sector

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Electronics Packaging Systems is the Largest Consumer of Ceramic Matrix Composites in Other End-Use Industries



9 Regional Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 US is the Largest Market for Ceramic Matrix Composites in North America

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Growing Aerospace & Defense and Industrial Sector is Expected to Drive the Ceramic Matrix Composites Market in Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 France

9.3.1.1 France is the Biggest Market for Ceramic Matrix Composites in Europe

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.2.1 Germany is the Second-Largest Market for Ceramic Matrix Composites in Europe

9.3.3 UK

9.3.3.1 Demand for High-Performance Materials in Luxury and Sports Cars Expected to Drive the Ceramic Matrix Composites Market

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Diversified Industrial Base in the Country Driving Demand for Ceramic Matrix Composites in Italy

9.3.5 Austria

9.3.5.1 Austria is One of the Promising Markets for Ceramic Matrix Composites

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 China Accounted for the Second-Largest Share in APAC Ceramic Matrix Composites Market

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Increasing Focus of Government on the Use of C/SiC and SiC/SiC for Nuclear Reactors to Positively Impact the Market

9.4.3 South Korea

9.4.3.1 South Korea is A Key Ceramic Matrix Composites Market in APAC

9.4.4 India

9.4.4.1 Expanding Aerospace & Defense Industry Will Boost the Ceramic Matrix Composites Market

9.4.5 Rest of APAC

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.1.1 Brazil is the Largest Market for Ceramic Matrix Composites in Latin America

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.2.1 Aerospace is the Largest Consumer of Ceramic Matrix Composites in Mexico

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Israel

9.6.1.1 Highly Advanced Aerospace & Defense Industry Helps Drive Demand for Ceramic Matrix Composites in Israel

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2.1 Demand for Ceramic Matrix Composites in Industrial Applications is Expected to Boost the Market in Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa



