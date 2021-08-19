Global $23.6 Bn Asthma Drugs Markets, 2021-2026 - Introduction of Generic Drugs in Developing Regions Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Asthma Drugs Market (2021-2026) by Medication, Administration, Source, Organization, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Asthma Drugs Market is estimated to be USD 15.6 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 23.6 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.6%.



Market Dynamics



The growing incidence of asthma & other breathing syndromes is one of the significant elements increasing the market's progress. Increasing awareness among the population about the accessibility of asthma therapeutics and the growth of blend remedies for the medication of respiratory disorders is another expansion factor for the market.



Some of the other aspects that drive the market are medical sciences development, cumulative healthcare expenditures, widespread research, and upgrades in healthcare structure. Though, stringent government supervisory necessity for the approval of asthma drugs, patent termination of the drugs, and the drugs indicating side effects restrict the market growth.



Market Segmentation

By medication, the market is classified as quick-relief medications, long-term control medications, and others. Amongst all, the long-term control medications segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Administration, the market is classified as tablets and capsules, liquids, inhalers, injections, and sprays and powders. Amongst all, the tablets and capsules segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Source, the market is classified as environment and generic. Amongst the two, the generic segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Organization, the market is classified as private and public. Amongst the two, the public segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Application, the market is classified as pediatric, adult, and adolescent. Amongst all, the adults segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

Recent Developments

OMRON Healthcare launches a wheeze detection device to pre-empt asthma attacks in kids. - 3rd December 2020

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Launches Two Digital Inhalers For Asthma Patients. - 22nd September 2020

Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Vectura Group, Boehringer Ingelheim, Roche, Novartis AG, Merck & Co Inc, etc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Shareholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Asthma

4.1.2 Increasing Acceptance of Asthma Drugs with Approval from FDA

4.1.3 Government Initiatives Fuels the Awareness of Asthma Drugs

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Expiry of Patent Drugs

4.2.2 High Penetration of Generic Drugs

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Technological Advancements in the Development of Asthma Drugs

4.3.2 Introduction of Generic Drugs in Developing Regions

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Stringent Government Regulations for the Approval of Asthma Drugs

4.5 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Asthma Drugs Market, By Medication

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Quick-Relief Medications

6.3 Long-Term Control Medications

6.4 Others



7 Global Asthma Drugs Market, By Administration

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Tablets And Capsules

7.3 Liquids

7.4 Inhalers

7.5 Injections

7.6 Sprays And Powders



8 Global Asthma Drugs Market, By Source

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Environmental

8.3 Generic



9 Global Asthma Drugs Market, By Organization

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Private

9.3 Public



10 Global Asthma Drugs Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Pediatric

10.3 Adults

10.4 Adolescent



11 Global Asthma Drugs Market, By Geography



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Strategic Initiatives



13 Company Profiles

Aerocrine AB

AMIKO Digital Health

AstraZeneca

BEXIMCO Pharmaceuticals

Boehringer Ingelheim

Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.

Cipla Inc

GlaxoSmithKline,

H&T Presspart

Merck & Co Inc

Mundipharma

Novartis AG

Omron Healthcare

PARI Medical Holding

Pfizer

PNEUMA Respiratory

Roche Holding AG

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Vectura Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6l6hzx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

