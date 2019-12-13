Global $23.6B Pressure Sensor Market Outlook, 2019-2024 - Increase in Demand for Smart Technology Drives the Market
Dec 13, 2019, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pressure Sensor Market by Product Type (Absolute, Gauge, Differential, Sealed, and Vacuum), Technology (Piezoresistive, Capacitive, Resonant, Electromagnetic, and Optical), Application, Function, End-User Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The pressure sensor market is projected to grow from USD 17.4 billion in 2019 to USD 23.6 billion by 2024, recording a CAGR of 6.3%.
Advancements in nanoelectromechanical system (NEMS) technology, large-scale adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) platform, and remote connectivity provide major growth opportunities to pressure sensor market players. The pressure sensor market growth is mainly driven by advancements in microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), increase in demand from automotive and medical industries, stringent government regulations, and rise in the adoption of smart technology.
Automotive end-user industry to hold the largest share in the pressure sensor market by 2024
The automotive segment in the pressure sensor market is projected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. This segment is projected to retain its lead in the market during the forecast period due to the increasing usage of pressure sensors in the automotive industry and focus of manufacturers to comply with the mandates laid down by governments. For instance, in the engine management systems, to enhance the efficiency of car engines, pressure sensors have to accurately monitor engine conditions, such as air volume and exhaust gas pressure of the EGR system.
Absolute pressure sensor to hold the largest share in the pressure sensor market by 2024
The absolute pressure sensor segment in the pressure sensor market is projected to hold the largest share in the pressure sensor market during the forecast period. This segment is projected to retain its lead in the market during the forecast period due to its usage for measuring pressure changes in barometric pressure or as altimeters.
APAC to be the largest pressure sensor market by 2024
APAC is projected to hold the largest share in the pressure sensor market during the forecast period. China, India, South Korea, and Japan are the major contributors to the growth of the pressure sensor market in the Asia Pacific. The pressure sensor market in the Asia Pacific is projected to be driven by the emerging automobile and industrial manufacturing companies and the rising demand for pressure sensors from the overseas markets of North America and Europe.
Key Players Profiled
- Honeywell (US)
- ABB (Switzerland)
- Amphenol (US)
- BD Sensors (Germany)
- Emerson Electric (US)
- First Sensor (Germany)
- Micro Sensor (China)
- Quartzdyne (US)
- Sensata Technologies (US)
- Crane (US)
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Pressure Sensor Market
4.2 APAC: Pressure Sensor Market, By Country and End-User Industry
4.3 Pressure Sensor Market, By Application
4.4 Pressure Sensor Market, By Technology
4.5 Pressure Sensor Market, By Product Type
4.6 Pressure Sensor Market, By End-User Industry
4.7 Pressure Sensor Market, By Key Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Advancements in Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS)
5.2.1.2 Increase in Demand From the Automotive and Medical Industries
5.2.1.3 Stringent Government Regulations
5.2.1.4 Increase in Demand for Smart Technology
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Intense Pricing Pressure
5.2.2.2 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Advancements in Nanoelectromechanical System (NEMS) Technology
5.2.3.2 Large-Scale Adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) Platform and Remote Connectivity
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 High Regulatory Barriers
5.2.4.2 Mechanical Shock and Vibration Loading
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
6 Pressure Sensor Market, By Function
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Pressure Sensing
6.2.1 Pressure Sensors for Sensing Function Find Application in End-User Industries Such as Automotive, Aviation, Medical, and Manufacturing
6.3 Altitude Sensing
6.3.1 Pressure Sensors for Altitude Sensing are Used for Rockets, Satellites, Commercial, and Military Aircraft
6.4 Flow Sensing
6.4.1 Differential Pressure Sensors for Flow Sensing Offer Advantages in Terms of Better Stability and Faster Frequency Response
6.5 Depth Sensing
6.5.1 Pressure Sensors for Depth Level Function Find Application in the MEAsurement of Open Water Level and Surface Water Inflow
7 Pressure Sensor Market, By Product Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Absolute Pressure Sensors
7.2.1 Absolute Pressure Sensors are Used to Measure Pressure, Referred to as Vacuum or Zero Pressure
7.3 Gauge Pressure Sensors
7.3.1 Gauge Pressure is the Measurement of Pressure Relative to the Present Atmospheric or Barometric Pressure
7.4 Differential Pressure Sensors
7.4.1 Differential Pressure Sensors are at the Core of Numerous Devices That Measure Flow, Liquid Level, and Pressure of Industrial Processes
7.5 Sealed Pressure Sensors
7.5.1 Sealed Pressure Sensors are Ideal for Applications Involving Dust, High Humidity, or Frequent Cleaning
7.6 Vacuum Pressure Sensors
7.6.1 Vacuum Pressure Sensors are Used to Measure Suction as Well as Compound Pressure Ranges
8 Pressure Sensor Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Piezoresistive Pressure Sensors
8.2.1 The Piezoresistive Pressure Sensing Technology is Suitable for Measuring Absolute, Gauge, Vacuum, and Differential Pressures
8.3 Capacitive Pressure Sensors
8.3.1 Capacitive Pressure Sensors Find Applications in Measuring Liquid or Gas Pressure in Car Tires and Jet Engines
8.4 Resonant Solid-State Pressure Sensors
8.4.1 Resonant Solid-State Pressure Sensors Can be Used for Low Differential Pressure Applications as Well as for the Detection of Absolute and Gauge Pressures
8.5 Electromagnetic Pressure Sensors
8.5.1 Electromagnetic Pressure Sensors Measure the Displacement of a Diaphragm By Means of Changes in Inductance or Reluctance
8.6 Optical Pressure Sensors
8.6.1 in Optical Pressure Sensors, the Physical Change of an Optical Fiber is Used to Detect Strain Due to Applied Pressure
8.7 Others
8.7.1 Piezoelectric
8.7.1.1 Piezoelectric Pressure Sensors are Used for Measuring Dynamic Pressure
8.7.2 Potentiometric
8.7.2.1 Potentiometric Pressure Sensors are Low-Cost Sensors
8.7.3 Thermal
8.7.3.1 Thermal Pressure Sensors use a Thermal Conductivity Gauge
9 Pressure Sensor Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Automotive On-Vehicle
9.2.1 Automotive On-Vehicle Application to Account for the Largest Share During the Forecast Period
9.3 Medical Devices
9.3.1 Pressure Sensors Find Application in Several Medical Devices, Including Blood Pressure Monitoring Systems (BPMS), Ventilation/Respiration Systems, and Cardiac Catheters
9.4 HVAC
9.4.1 Pressure Sensors Aid HVAC Systems to Operate at Optimum Levels While Improving Building Maintenance
9.5 Process Control
9.5.1 Process Control or Monitoring Implies Controlling Continuously Changing Variable Data or Methods in an Industrial Process
9.6 Test & Measurement
9.6.1 Product Testing, Verification, and Measurement With the Help of Pressure Sensor are Done in Extreme Environment
9.7 Others
9.7.1 Other Pressure Sensor Application Areas Cover Air Data Computers, Air Data Test Sets, Cockpit Instruments, Gaming, and Navigation
10 Pressure Sensor Market, By End-User Industry
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Automotive
10.2.1 Oil Pressure Measurement in Power Steering
10.2.1.1 Oil Pressure System Activates the Light on the Vehicle Dashboard When Oil Pressure is Low
10.2.2 Intake Manifold Pressure Measurement
10.2.2.1 Car Fuel Injectors are Supported By Pressure Sensors, Which Provide Pressure Information to the ECU
10.2.3 Fuel Pressure Measurement in Tank
10.2.3.1 Pressure Sensor an Integral Part of EVAP
10.2.4 Nitrous Pressure Measurement
10.2.4.1 Pressure Sensors are Used for Monitoring a Vehicle's Nitrous Pressure Level
10.2.5 Brake Pressure Measurement
10.2.5.1 Brake Pressure Sensors are Used for the Detection of Air Pressure and Fluid in Motorsports
10.2.6 Differential Measurements
10.2.6.1 a Differential Pressure Sensor in an Automotive is Used for Measuring the Pressure Drop Between Two Points in the Flow Pattern
10.2.7 Tire Pressure Monitoring System
10.2.7.1 Tpmss are Used in a Vehicle to Warn Against Under-Inflation of One or More Tires
10.3 Medical
10.3.1 Blood Pressure
10.3.1.1 Use of Pressure Sensors for Blood Pressure Monitoring the Most Prominent Among All Medical Applications
10.3.2 Cardiac Catheters
10.3.2.1 Pressure Sensors Find Applications in Cardiac Catheters for Cardiac Diagnosis
10.3.3 Neonatal Catheters
10.3.3.1 Devices Supported With Pressure Sensors are Used to Measure the Pressure on the Baby's Head During Contractions, and Its Heartbeat
10.3.4 Laparoscopic Devices
10.3.4.1 Pressure Sensors for Measuring the Level of Pressurized CO2
10.3.5 Endoscopic Procedures
10.3.5.1 Endoscopic Tools Supported By Pressure Sensors are Used to Measure the Pressure in the Esophagus
10.3.6 Respiratory Applications
10.3.6.1 Pressure Sensors are Used for Diagnosis and Treatment of Major Respiratory Disorders
10.4 Manufacturing
10.4.1 Manufacturing Applications of Pressure Sensors Include Semiconductor Processing, Robotics, and Test & Measurements
10.5 Utility
10.5.1 the Utility Applications of Pressure Sensors Include Power Generation, Water Distribution, and Related Activities
10.6 Aviation
10.6.1 Growing Demand for Pressure Sensors in the Aviation Industry, Which is Prone to Harsh Environments
10.7 Oil & Gas
10.7.1 Gas Pressure Transducers are Required to Sense and Communicate the Gas Pressure in the Gas Line for Safe and Efficient Operation
10.8 Marine
10.8.1 Pressure Sensors are Used in Submarines for Measuring the Depth at Which They Operate
10.9 Consumer Electronics
10.9.1 Penetration of MEMS Technology Into Pressure Sensors has Made Them Viable for Numerous Applications in Consumer Electronics
10.10 Others
10.10.1 Other Industries Include Food & Beverages, Agriculture, and Packaging
11 Geographic Analysis
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.5 Rest of the World
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Ranking Analysis of Players in the Pressure Sensor Market
12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.3.1 Visionary Leaders
12.3.2 Innovators
12.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators
12.3.4 Emerging Companies
12.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Companies)
12.5 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Companies)
12.6 Competitive Scenario
12.6.1 Product Launches
12.6.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, Contracts, and Agreements
12.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
12.6.4 Expansions
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Key Players
13.3 Other Companies
13.3.1 Cynergy3
13.3.2 Endress+Hauser
13.3.3 General Electric
13.3.4 IFM Electronic
13.3.5 JUMO
13.3.6 Kita Sensor
13.3.7 Nidec Copal Electronics
13.3.8 Phoenix Sensors
13.3.9 Trafag
13.3.10 Siemens
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4np246
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article