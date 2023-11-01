Global $24.2 Bn Retail POS Terminals Markets, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F: Analysis, Trends, Forecasts, and Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Retail POS Terminals Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global retail POS terminals market is expected to grow from $21.54 billion in 2022 to $24.20 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The retail POS terminals market is expected to grow to $37.56 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.6%.



The retail POS terminals market report provides retail POS terminals market statistics, including retail POS terminals industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with retail POS terminals market share, detailed retail POS terminals market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the retail POS terminals industry.

Surging cashless payments is significantly contributing to the growth of the retail POS terminals market going forward. Cashless payments refer to payments made or accepted without the use of hard cash such as payments made via credit/debit cards, cheques, demand draft, national electronic funds transfer, real-time gross settlement, or any other form of online payment.

In retail stores, POS terminals are used to process cashless payments such as credit and debit cards through the use of software to read magnetic strips on the cards and also process other cashless payments like mobile payments. For instance, according to an article published by Finaria, a UK-based finance and investment company, the value of digital payments increased by 22 percent from $5.4 trillion in 2020 to $6.6 trillion in 2021. Therefore, surging cashless payments is driving the retail POS terminals market.



Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the retail POS terminals market. Major companies operating in the retail POS terminals market are focusing on developing advanced POS technology platforms to gain a competitive edge in the market.

For instance, in September 2022, Shift4, a US-based payment processing company launched SkyTab POS, a next-generation point-of-sale (POS) technology, which features state-of-the-art equipment, strong functionality, potent management tools, and different mobile options.

Restaurant owners can manage all elements of their business and provide amazing guest experiences due to SkyTab, a cutting-edge, all-in-one technology platform. The software developed by SkyTab for Android offers extensive features to help modernize and empower food service operations. Additionally, it has built-in marketing tools and a loyalty program, contactless/QR code ordering and payment, mobile devices for tableside ordering and payment, eGift cards, and much more.



In April 2022, POS Nation, a US-based retail point-of-sale solutions provider acquired Bottle POS for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition will allow POS Nation to better serve its diverse network of liquor retail customers and extend Bottle POS sales to liquor merchants searching for an industry-specific solution. Bottle POS is a US-based liquor point-of-sale software provider.

North America was the largest region in the retail POS terminals market in 2022. The countries covered in the retail POS terminals market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The retail POS terminals market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing counter POS systems, in-store POS systems, card and chip reader POS systems and touchscreen POS system services. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.

The retail POS terminals market also includes sales of barcode scanners, credit card readers, cash drawers and receipt printers which are used in providing retail POS terminal services.



Major players in the retail pos terminals market are

Cisco Systems Inc.

Epicor Software Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Company

Ingenico Group

NCR Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

PAX Technology Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

VeriFone Systems Inc.

Shopify Inc.

Zettle by PayPal

Block Inc.

Lightspeed Commerce

Clover

Cegid Group

Ctac NV

Fujitsu Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Retail POS Terminals Market Characteristics



3. Retail POS Terminals Market Trends And Strategies



4. Retail POS Terminals Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Retail POS Terminals Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Retail POS Terminals Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Retail POS Terminals Market



5. Retail POS Terminals Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Retail POS Terminals Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Retail POS Terminals Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Retail POS Terminals Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Retail POS Terminals Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Fixed POS Terminal

Portable POS Terminal

Self-Service Kiosks

6.2. Global Retail POS Terminals Market, Segmentation By Component, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Services

Software

Hardware

6.3. Global Retail POS Terminals Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Department Stores

Warehouse

Discount Stores

Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets

Convenience

Speciality Stores

7. Retail POS Terminals Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Retail POS Terminals Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Retail POS Terminals Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sq9tnt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets