Global $24.54 Billion Food Safety Testing Systems & Services Markets, 2019-2020 & 2025 by Technology (PCR, Immunoassay, ICP, Chromatography), & Target Tested (Pathogens, Residues, Allergen)

Global Food Safety Testing Systems & Services Market Anticipated to Reach $24.54 Billion by 2025

The need for food safety originated because of the highly unregulated market, which causes a high number of cases in foodborne illnesses and food recalls. The concern still persists even in current times, with a far more regulated industry that is gaining traction globally.



The rising concerns about contamination of food with pathogens and other detrimental elements, has led to a constant need and evolution of the food safety tests at different levels. Also, global concerns and ongoing incidences regarding genetically modified foods, chemical residues, and other similar issues in foods, had a major impact on the policy-making process in different countries.

The globalization in the food industry is the major challenge in the food safety testing market. Different regional regulations and oversight between countries could result in supply chain uncertainty and will also affect the food safety testing industry.



During the forecast period, food safety testing technologies, such as inductive coupled plasma (ICP) technology, are expected to register the fastest growth rate. These technologies in food safety testing find use in various applications in the food and beverage industry and are used to check upon the characteristics of the product, such as type, count, and metabolites of microorganisms which are related to food spoilage, preservation, fermentation, safety, and foodborne pathogens. The increasing rate of adoption of the rapid technology among the food manufacturers and laboratories coupled with the increasing foodborne illness are the factors supporting the growth of the market.

The key players operating in this market have increased the number of mergers & acquisitions over the recent years, to generate public awareness about their existing and new products and technologies and to compete with the competitors' product portfolio. This strategy has been the most widely adopted one by the players in this market.



For instance, in September 2019, 3M Food Safety and Hamilton have partnered to offer food testing laboratories interoperability between the Hamilton FoodInspect Nimbus automated multi-channel pipetting technology and the award-winning 3M Molecular Detection System.

Competitive Landscape

The steady rise in the adoption of food safety testing systems and services on the global level has created a buzz among companies to invest in this industry.

Many global companies that offer food testing systems and services also are 3M, ALS Ltd., AsureQuality Ltd., Bio Rad Laboratories, BioMerieux, Merck, Neogen Corporation, Qiagen, SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc., Bureau Veritas SA, and Merieux NutriSciences, among others.

On the basis of region, North America holds the largest share of food safety testing systems and services in terms of value, due to high awareness and product/service availability in the region. Apart from this, South America region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Industry Dynamics Defining the Future Trends in Food Safety Testing

1.1.2 Industry Attractiveness

1.1.2.1 Threat of New Entrants (High)

1.1.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers (Medium)

1.1.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Low-Medium)

1.1.2.4 Threat of Substitutes (Low)

1.1.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry (High)

1.1.3 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

1.1.3.1 Food Safety Associations and Certifying Bodies

1.1.3.2 Regulatory Bodies

1.1.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Food Safety Testing Industry

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Impact of Business Drivers

1.2.1.2 Increase in Number of Foodborne Illnesses

1.2.1.3 Rising Number of Food Recalls

1.2.1.4 Stringent Regulations

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Impact of Business Challenges

1.2.2.2 Cost of Food Safety Testing

1.2.2.3 Lack of Food Safety Infrastructure in Developing Countries

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Developments

1.2.3.2 Market Developments

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Investment in Food Safety Testing Services

1.2.5.2 Advent of Innovative Pathogen Testing Technologies

1.2.5.3 Legalization of Cannabis-Infused Products Leading to New Testing Markets

2 Applications

2.1 Global Food Safety Testing Systems and Services Market (by Target Tested)

2.1.1 Global Food Safety Testing Systems and Services (by Target Tested) - Applications and Specifications

2.1.1.1 Pathogen

2.1.1.2 Residues

2.1.1.3 Allergens

2.1.1.4 Toxins and Mycotoxins

2.1.1.5 GMO Testing

2.1.2 Global Food Safety Testing Systems and Services (by Target Tested) - Demand Analysis

2.1.2.1 Pathogen

2.1.2.2 Residues

2.1.2.3 Allergens

2.1.2.4 Toxins and Mycotoxins

2.1.2.5 GMO Testing

2.2 Global Food Safety Testing Systems and Services Market (by Food Tested)

2.2.1 Global Food Safety Testing Systems and Services Market (by Food Tested) - Applications and Specifications

2.2.1.1 Meat and Poultry

2.2.1.2 Dairy Products

2.2.1.3 Processed Food

2.2.1.4 Fruits and Vegetables

2.2.1.5 Seafood

2.2.2 Global Food Safety Testing Systems and Services Market (by Food Tested) - Demand Analysis

2.2.2.1 Meat and Poultry

2.2.2.2 Dairy Products

2.2.2.3 Processed Food

2.2.2.4 Fruits and Vegetables

2.2.2.5 Seafood

3 Products

3.1 Global Food Safety Testing Systems and Services Market (by Systems and Services)

3.1.1 Global Food Safety Testing Systems and Services Market (by Systems and Services) - Products and Specifications

3.1.1.1 Systems

3.1.1.2 Services

3.1.2 Global Food Safety Testing Systems and Services Market (by Systems and Services) - Demand Analysis

3.2 Global Food Safety Testing Systems and Services Market (by Technology)

3.2.1 Global Food Safety Testing Systems and Services Market (by Technology) - Technology and Specifications

3.2.1.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

3.2.1.2 Immunoassay

3.2.1.3 Chromatography

3.2.1.4 Inductive Coupled Plasma (ICP)

3.2.1.5 Culture Media

3.2.2 Global Food Safety Testing Systems and Services Market (by Technology) - Demand Analysis

4 Regions

5 Company Profiles

5.1 3M

5.1.1 Company Overview

5.1.1.1 Product Portfolio

5.1.1.2 Production Sites

5.1.1.3 Corporate Strategies

5.1.1.3.1 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

5.1.1.4 R&D Analysis

5.1.1.5 Competitive Position

5.1.1.5.1 Strengths

5.1.1.5.2 Weaknesses

5.2 Agilent Technologies

5.3 ALS Limited

5.4 BioMerieux SA

5.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories

5.6 Bureau Veritas S.A.

5.7 Eurofins Scientific

5.8 Genetic ID NA Inc.

5.9 Intertek Group plc.

5.10 Merck KGaA

5.11 Merieux NutriSciences Corporation

5.12 Neogen Corporation

5.13 Qiagen N.V.

5.14 SGS S.A.

5.15 Thermo Fisher Scientific

