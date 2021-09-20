Global $25.8 Billion Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market Analysis & Forecasts 2021-2028 By Product, Cell Type, Technique & Application

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cell Separation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Consumables, Instruments), by Cell Type, by Technique (Centrifugation, Surface Marker, Filtration), by Application, by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell separation market size is expected to reach USD 25.8 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Growing focus on biomolecule and cancer research, and rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, including the outbreak of COVID-19, are major factors contributing towards the growth of the market.



Cell separation products are widely used by researchers and healthcare professionals for the development and production of novel therapies such as gene therapies and regenerative medicines. Continuous technological advancements and the introduction of more efficient products by key players have significantly supported the market growth. Also, increasing public-private initiatives and investments to facilitate stem and gene therapy development in potential emerging countries is anticipated to create a lucrative environment for market growth.



Furthermore, the high prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, and extensive R&D activities by leading biotech and pharma players to develop novel biological therapies are expected to fuel market growth. As per the American Cancer Society's estimates, in 2021, around 1.9 million new cases of cancer are estimated to be diagnosed in the U.S., which will lead to around 608,570 deaths. Moreover, following the outbreak of COVID-19, several U.S.-based companies are involved in extensive research for the development of novel vaccines and therapeutics, thereby driving the market.



Cell Separation Market Report Highlights

By product, the consumables segment dominated the market in 2020, owing to its repetitive use in research applications

By application, the biomolecule isolation segment dominated the market in 2020, due to increasing R&D initiatives for the development of innovative biologics

The research laboratories and institutes segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the end-use segment in 2020, owing to increasing R&D initiatives by them in the field of oncology and neuroscience

The high cost of cell isolation products is the most critical restraining factor for the overall market growth

North America dominated the market with the largest revenue share owing to the presence of numerous large biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the region

dominated the market with the largest revenue share owing to the presence of numerous large biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the region In Asia Pacific , the market is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the expanding biotech and pharma sectors in emerging markets such as China and India



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Cell Separation Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market driver analysis

3.3.1.1 Rising demand for biopharmaceuticals

3.3.1.2 Increasing government funding for cell-based research

3.3.1.3 Growing research on personalized medicine

3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1 High cost of cell isolation instruments

3.4 Covid-19 Impact Analysis

3.5 Cell Separation Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4 Cell Separation Market - Competitive Analysis



Chapter 5 Cell Separation Market: Product Estimates And Trend Analysis



Chapter 6 Cell Separation Market: Cell Type Estimates And Trend Analysis



Chapter 7 Cell Separation Market: Technique Estimates And Trend Analysis



Chapter 8 Cell Separation Market: Application Estimates And Trend Analysis



Chapter 9 Cell Separation Market: End Use Estimates And Trend Analysis



Chapter 10 Cell Separation Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Danaher

Terumo Corporation

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Merck KGaA



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tq90bt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

