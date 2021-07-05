Global $25+ Million Chloromethyl Isopropyl Carbonate (Value, Volume) Market to 2026

DUBLIN, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Chloromethyl Isopropyl Carbonate (CMIC) Market (Value, Volume) - Analysis By Application, Type, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Chloromethyl Isopropyl Carbonate Market (CMIC) valued at USD 26.67 Million in the year 2020.

Chloromethyl Isopropyl Carbonate Market (CMIC) is an integral part of the important ingredients of the pharmaceutical industry.

Chloromethyl Isopropyl Carbonate is one major chemical that is used commonly for making drugs to fight AIDS virus and other diseases like Hepatitis B. In fact, it is a key component of the drug Tenofovir that is useful to cure Hepatitis. A number of companies use this pharma intermediate or specialty chemical for curing chronic diseases like AIDS and hepatitis B.



Chloromethyl Isopropyl Carbonate is mainly used in pharmaceutical industry as key intermediate for anti-AIDS and anti-hepatitis B drug Tenofovir. There are also many chemicals which are used for manufacturing of Anti-Retroviral. During the pandemic situation caused by the COVID-19, consumption of anti-viral medicines have grown in general, resulting in favourable situation for raw material producers of these drugs including companies manufacturing Chloromethyl Isopropyl Carbonate and other chemicals used in manufacturing of Anti-Viral Drugs.



Asia Pacific dominates the Chloromethyl Isopropyl Carbonate Market on account of the increasing demand for the antiviral drugs because of the growing elderly population in the region that are more prone to contracting viral diseases. The market uptake of antiviral drugs is influenced by favourable regulatory policies and initiatives taken by the government.



Moreover, the increasing investment and funding by the government and private organizations in developing countries such as China and India encourages new market entrants. Major biopharmaceutical firms in the Asia Pacific region are focusing on the development of host-targeting antiviral medicines.

AbbVie Inc., Gilead Sciences, Merck & Co., Bristol-Myers Squibb, GSK and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. are among major competitors in Asia Pacific antiviral drugs market. To establish a presence in the region, these organizations are pursuing various market tactics such as cooperation, product innovation, mergers, and acquisitions.



Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis of Chloromethyl Isopropyl Carbonate Market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The report analyses Chloromethyl Isopropyl Carbonate Market By Value and By Volume (By Production).

The report analyses Chloromethyl Isopropyl Carbonate Market By Application (Human Immunodeficiency Virus Intermediates, Hepatitis B Virus Intermediates and Others).

The report further assesses the Chloromethyl Isopropyl Carbonate Market By Type (Purity 98% and Others).

The Global Chloromethyl Isopropyl Carbonate has been analysed By Region ( North America , Europe and Asia Pacific ) and By Country ( United States , Canada , Germany , United Kingdom , China and India ).

, and ) and By Country ( , , , , and ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Major Mergers & Acquisitions. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Region, By Application and By Type. Additionally, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The companies analysed in the report include Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Limited, Paushak, Atul Ltd., Anshul Specialty Molecules Private Limited, Santa Cruz Biotechnology and Pingyuan Xinda Chemical Co.,Ltd.

Key Target Audience

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Companies

Traders, Importers, and Exporters

Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

Government and Research Organisations

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Investment Banks and Equity Firms

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Chloromethyl Isopropyl Carbonate Market Product Outlook



4. Global Chloromethyl Isopropyl Carbonate Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

4.2 Market Size, By Volume (By Production), Year 2016-2026

4.3 COVID-19 Impact on Chloromethyl Isopropyl Carbonate Market



5. Global Chloromethyl Isopropyl Carbonate Market Segmentation By Application (By Value, By Volume)

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Chloromethyl Isopropyl Carbonate Market: By Application

5.2 Human Immunodeficiency Virus Intermediatesn Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.3 Hepatitis B Virus Intermediates n Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 Othersn Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6. Global Chloromethyl Isopropyl Carbonate Market Segmentation By Type (By Value, By Volume)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Chloromethyl Isopropyl Carbonate Market: By Type

6.2 Purity 98% Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.3 Others Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



7. Global Chloromethyl Isopropyl Carbonate Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Chloromethyl Isopropyl Carbonate Market: By Region



8. North America Chloromethyl Isopropyl Carbonate Market (Value, Volume): An Analysis (2016-2026)



9. Europe Chloromethyl Isopropyl Carbonate Market (Value, Volume): An Analysis (2016-2026)



10. Asia Pacific Chloromethyl Isopropyl Carbonate Market (Value, Volume): An Analysis (2016-2026)



11. Global Chloromethyl Isopropyl Carbonate Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Chloromethyl Isopropyl Carbonate Market Drivers

11.2 Global Chloromethyl Isopropyl Carbonate Market Restraints

11.3 Global Chloromethyl Isopropyl Carbonate Market Trends



12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

12.1 Market Attractiveness

12.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Chloromethyl Isopropyl Carbonate Market n By Application, By Value (Year-2026)

12.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Chloromethyl Isopropyl Carbonate Market n By Type, By Value (Year-2026)

12.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Chloromethyl Isopropyl Carbonate Market n By Region, By Value (Year-2026)

12.2 Strategic Analysis

12.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Share Analysis



14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

14.1 Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Limited

14.2 Paushak

14.3 Atul Ltd.

14.4 Anshul Specialty Molecules Private Limited

14.5 Santa Cruz Biotechnology

14.6 Pingyuan Xinda Chemical Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yvt2g3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

