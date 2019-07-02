Global $26.5Bn Hose Pipe Market (2019-2024)Featuring Sumitomo Riko, Eaton, Gates Corporation, Parker Hannifin, Nichrin, and More

DUBLIN, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hose Pipe Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hose pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $26.5 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of the hose pipe market looks promising with opportunities in the construction, automotive, oil & gas, food & beverages, and agriculture industries. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing construction activities, growth in vehicle production, and increasing agricultural yield.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the hose pipe industry, include development of self straighten to avoid twisting, and tangling and innovation of polyurethane safe soaker hose pipe.



The report forecasts that hydraulic hose pipes will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth due to increasing demand from construction, automotive, and agriculture industry.



Within the hose pipe market, the report forecasts that construction will remain the largest segment by end use industry over the forecast period and it is also expected to witness highest growth due to growth in commercial and residential construction.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growth of different end use industries such as construction, automotive, oil and gas, food and beverages, agriculture, and others.

Some of the of the hose pipes companies profiled in this report include Sumitomo Riko, Eaton, Gates Corporation, Parker Hannifin, and Nichrin and others.

Scope

Market size estimates: Global hose pipe market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global hose pipe market size by product type, end use industries, material type, diameter type, and working pressure in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global hose pipe market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the global hose pipe market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the hose pipe market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Hose Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

3.2: Global Hose Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Hose Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Hydraulic Hose

3.3.2: Pneumatic Hoses

3.3.3: Chemical Hose

3.3.4: Other Hose

3.4: Global Hose Market by End Use Industry

3.4.1: Construction

3.4.2: Automotive

3.4.3: Oil & Gas

3.4.4: Food & Beverages

3.4.5: Agriculture

3.4.6: Other End Use Industries

3.5: Global Hose Market by Diameter Type

3.5.1: Large Diameter

3.5.2: Small Diameter

3.6: Global Hose Market by Working Pressure

3.6.1: Low Pressure Hoses

3.6.2: Medium Pressure Hoses

3.6.3: High Working Pressure Hoses

3.7: Global Hose Market by Material Type

3.7.1: Rubber Hose

3.7.2: Plastic Hoses

3.7.3: Other Hoses



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Hose Market by Region

4.2: North American Hose Market

4.2.1: Market by Product Type: Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Chemical, and Others

4.2.2: Market by End Use Industry: Construction, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Agriculture, and Others

4.3: European Hose Market

4.4: APAC Hose Market

4.5: ROW Hose Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Hose Market by Product Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Hose Market by End Use Industry

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Hose Market by Working Pressure

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Hose Market by Diameter Type

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Hose Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Hose Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion in the Global Hose Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Hose Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Sumitomo Riko Company Limited

7.2: Eaton Corporation

7.3: Gates Corporation

7.4: Parker Hannifin

7.5: Nichirin



