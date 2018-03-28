Global $26.6 Billion Feed Processing Market 2018-2023 by Type , Mode of Operation, Livestock, Form of Feed, and Region

The feed processing market is estimated at USD 21.61 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 26.62 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The market size of feed processing includes both the valuation of existing feed processing and incremental revenue year-on-year.

The global demand for feed processing is increasing significantly due to in the rising awareness regarding feed nutrition and health, technological advancements in the equipment industry, customized services, and an increase in the demand for feed around the world.



Based on type, the testing & analysis segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The need to understand the composition of feed was driven by the demand for balanced feed and improved additives from the stakeholders in the feed industry. Several advanced rapid analytical methods and technologies have been developed to conduct a wide range of tests and analyses of animal feed, which include pathogen testing, fat & oil analysis, mycotoxin analysis, nutritional labeling, and pesticide testing.



The pellets segment, by form of feed, accounted for the largest share of the global feed processing market in 2017. Pelleting is subsegmented into pellet mills, pellet crumblers, and others (block presses and feeders). Pellet feed is made from the mash, which is heated and compressed into a pellet, whereas crumbles are mostly made from whole pellets, which are cracked or rolled into a smaller size.



The poultry segment, by livestock, accounted for the largest share of the global feed processing market in 2017. Manufacturers are making significant investments in developing innovative feed equipment technologies for the production of various forms of the highest quality animal feed.



One of the major restraining factors for the growth of the feed processing market is market consolidation. For instance, in December 2017, Pavan Group was acquired by GEA Group AG (Germany) in Italy. This acquisition enabled GEA in extending its technological portfolio by adopting extrusion and milling technologies for processed food and feed products.



Companies such as Andritz (Austria), Buhler (Switzerland), Pavan (Italy), Clextral (France), and Muyang (China) collectively account for a share of more than half of the feed processing market. These companies have a strong presence in Europe and the Rest of the world (RoW). They also have manufacturing facilities across these regions and a strong distribution network.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Feed Processing Equipment Market

4.2 Feed Processing Equipment Market Size, By Type, 2018 Vs. 2023

4.3 Feed Processing Equipment Market Size, By Mode Of Operation, 2018 Vs. 2023

4.4 Feed Processing Equipment Market Share, By Livestock, 2018 Vs. 2023

4.5 Feed Processing Equipment Market, By Form Of Feed

4.6 North American Feed Equipment Market, By Type & Country

5. Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase In Demand For Feed Around The World

5.2.1.2 Growth In Awareness Regarding Feed Nutrition And Health

5.2.1.3 Technological Advancements In The Equipment Industry And Customized Services

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Market Consolidation

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth In Demand For Feed Processing Equipment From Developing Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Capital Investment In Equipment

6. Feed Processing Equipment, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cleaning & Sorting

6.3 Grinding

6.4 Mixing

6.5 Conditioning & Expanding

6.6 Dosing & Batching

6.7 Pelleting

6.8 Extrusion

6.9 Cooling & Drying

6.10 Testing & Analysis

6.11 Others

7. Feed Processing Equipment Market, By Form Of Feed

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pellets

7.3 Mash

7.4 Crumbles

7.5 Others

8. Feed Processing Equipment, By Mode Of Operation

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automatic

8.3 Semi-Automatic

8.4 Manual

9. Feed Processing Equipment, By Livestock

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Poultry

9.3 Ruminants

9.4 Swine

9.5 Others



10. Feed Processing Equipment, By Region

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Company Ranking

11.3 Competitive Scenario



12. Company Profiles



Andritz

Bk Allied

Bratney

Bhler

Clextral

Dinnissen

Henan Longchang Machinery

Het Feed Machinery

Muyang

Pavan

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/spjkg8/global_26_6?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-266-billion-feed-processing-market-2018-2023-by-type--mode-of-operation-livestock-form-of-feed-and-region-300620914.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

