Global $27.3 Bn Cash Logistics Market to 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cash Logistics Market (2019 Edition) - World Market Review By Segment (Cash in Transit, Cash Management), End User (Retail Financial Institutions), By Country: Forecast to 2024 - By Region (N. America, Europe, APAC, ROW" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Valued at USD 27.3 billion in the year 2018, the global cash logistics market is being influenced by several key factors such as surging number of ATM installations in developing economies, rise in per capita expenditure and spending levels.

Apart from the expansion of the ATM network, other factors backing the growth in the global cash in transit market include surging crime rates, increasing implementation of stringent laws and regulations in addition to rising population.

Furthermore, efforts on part of various government bodies to bring about financial inclusion amongst the general populace has also been instrumental in driving the growth in the market. Developed economies such as United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom have been highly profitable markets in the historic period.

However, expansion of banking facilities in rural and remote locations across the developing countries of Asia Pacific region is likely to drive the cash logistics market in the coming years.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Cash Logistics Market Outlook



5. Global Cash Logistics Market: Growth and Forecast

5.1 By Value (2014-2018)

5.2 By Value (2019-2024)



6. Global Cash Logistics Market: Segment Analysis

6.1 Global Cash Logistics Market, By Segment

6.1.1 Global Cash Logistics Market Size, By Segment, By Value - 2018 (In %)

6.1.2 Global Cash Logistics Market Size, By Segment, By Value - 2024 (In %)

6.1.3 Global Cash Logistics Market, By Cash in Transit Segment, By Value (2014-2018)

6.1.4 Global Cash Logistics Market, By Cash in Transit Segment, By Value (2019-2024)

6.1.5 Global Cash Logistics Market, By Cash Management Segment, By Value (2014-2018)

6.1.6 Global Cash Logistics Market, By Cash Management Segment, By Value (2019-2024)

6.1.7 Market Opportunity of Global Cash Logistics Market - By Segment

6.2 Global Cash Logistics Market, By End User

6.2.1 Global Cash Logistics Market Size, By End User, By Value - 2018 (In %)

6.2.2 Global Cash Logistics Market Size, By End User, By Value - 2024 (In %)

6.2.3 Global Cash Logistics Market, By Retail End User, By Value (2014-2018)

6.2.4 Global Cash Logistics Market, By Retail End User, By Value (2019-2024)

6.2.5 Global Cash Logistics Market, By Financial Institutions, By Value (2014-2018)

6.2.6 Global Cash Logistics Market, By Financial Institutions, By Value (2019-2024)

6.2.7 Global Cash Logistics Market, By Other End Users, By Value (2014-2018)

6.2.8 Global Cash Logistics Market, By Other End Users, By Value (2019-2024)

6.2.9 Market Opportunity of Global Cash Logistics Market - By End User



7. Global Cash Logistics Market: Regional Analysis



8. Global Cash Logistics Market Dynamics

8.1 Global Cash Logistics Market Drivers

8.2 Global Cash Logistics Market Restraints



9. Global Cash Logistics Market Trends



10. Global Cash Logistics Market

10.1 Competitive Landscape

10.2 Company Share Analysis

10.3 Merger and Acquisitions of Key Industry Players



11. Porter Five Force Analysis



12. SWOT Analysis



13. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



14. Company Profiles

14.1 Prosegur

14.2 Brink's

14.3 Loomis

14.4 GardaWorld

14.5 G4S



