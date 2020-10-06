Global $27.89 Billion Legal Cannabis (Medical & Recreation) Market to 2024

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Legal Cannabis Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The legal cannabis market is poised to grow by $ 27.89 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period. The reports on the legal cannabis market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of countries decriminalizing and legalizing cannabis, health benefits of medical cannabis and increasing number of medical cannabis dispensaries.



This study identifies the use of advanced techniques in cannabis cultivation as one of the prime reasons driving the legal cannabis market growth during the next few years. Also, a growing number of patients who need cannabis for medical use and the launch of medical cannabis education programs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading legal cannabis market vendors that include Aphria Inc., Aurora Cannabis Inc., Bhang Corp., Canopy Growth Corp., Cronos Group Inc., CV Sciences Inc., GW Pharmaceuticals Plc, Medical Marijuana Inc., Tilray Inc., and VIVO Cannabis Inc.



Also, the legal cannabis market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



