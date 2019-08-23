Global $28.2 Billion ATM Market Analysis & Forecasts to 2024 by Solution, Screen Size, Application, ATM Type, Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ATM Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ATM (Automated Teller Machine) market was worth US$ 18.5 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of US$ 28.2 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 7% during 2019-2024.

An automated teller machine (ATM) is an electronic banking machine that enables consumers to perform basic transactions using credit or debit cards. It is a specialized computer that manages money and performs functions such as cash withdrawal, cash deposit and fund transfer.

An ATM consists of a card reader, keypad, cash dispenser, printer and a display screen through which relevant account balance information is conveyed to the user. As compared to traditional bank tellers, ATMs serve as a quick, convenient and self-serving alternative for a smooth financial transaction.

Growing urbanization and digitalization in both the emerging and developed economies is the primary factor driving the growth of the market. The key features of ATMs, such as 24x7 availability of cash, along with provisions for fund transfer and bill payments, have favored their widespread acceptance across the globe.



Additionally, improved security mechanisms such as biometric authentication and One Time Password (OTP) services to prevent fraudulent transactions, coupled with the introduction of Talking ATMs for individuals with special needs, are also augmenting the growth of the market. Furthermore, the thriving tourism industry is another significant factor driving the market.



These machines serve as a convenient currency exchange option for international tourists through features such as Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC). Apart from this, ATMs play a crucial role in reducing the overall workload of bank employees and aid the consumer to skip long queues for cash transfers and deposits. ATMs also reduce the frequency of human error, thus assisting banks in ensuring efficient operations along with seamless experience for the consumer.



